2023.06
Consolidated Financial Results
Q1 FYE 3/2024
August 4, 2023 TSE Code: 8002
Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Original Language
This material contains forward-looking statements about the future performance, events or management plans of Marubeni Corporation and its Group companies (the Company) based on the available information, certain assumptions and expectations at the point of disclosure, of which many are beyond the Company's control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, economic and financial conditions, factors that may affect the level of demand and financial performance of the major industries and customers we serve, interest rates and currency fluctuations, availability and cost of funding, fluctuations in commodity and materials prices, political turmoil in certain countries and regions, litigation claims, changes in laws, regulations and tax rules, and other factors. Actual results, performances and achievements may differ materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company has no responsibility for any possible damages arising from the use of information on this material, nor does the Company have any obligation to update these statements, information, future events or otherwise.
This material is an English language translation of the materials originally written in Japanese. In case of discrepancies, the Japanese version is authoritative and universally valid.
01 Key Factors of Q1 FYE 3/2024
- Net profitamounted¥141.3bn(-¥60.4bnyear on year) Progress to the full-year net profit forecast for FYE 3/2024 is 34％
- Adjusted net profitwas ¥134.0bn (-¥64.0bn year on year) Progress likewise is30%
- Non-resources(-¥21.0bn year on year): Increased in Power and others, decreased in Agri Business and others due mainly to the normalization in business environment
- Resources (-¥46.0bn year on year): Decreased in the coking coal and the copper businesses, due to lower coking coal and copper prices
- Core operating cash flowwas¥141.8bn(-¥64.7bn)
（
billion yen
Q1 FYE 3/2023
Q1 FYE 3/2024
Change
）
Net profit
201.6
141.3
-60.4
(progress 34%)
Adjusted net profit
198.0
134.0
-64.0
(progress 30%)
Core operating cash flow
+206.4
+141.8
-64.7
Free cash flow after shareholder distributions
+39.6
-67.5
-107.0
(excluding changes in working capital and others)
Mar-31-2023
Jun-30-2023
Change
Net DE ratio
0.52 times
0.52 times
+0.00 points
FYE 3/2024 Forecast
（announced on May-8-2023)
420.0
440.0
+510.0
±0.0
Mar-31-2024 Forecast
approx.
0.6〜0.7 times
Dividend per share (annual)
FYE 3/2023
78 yen
FYE 3/2024 Forecast
78 yen
- Adjusted net profit: net profit excluding one-time items, shown in an approximate figure. For one-time items, please refer to P3 of "IR Supplementary Information"
- Core operating cash flow: operating cash flow excluding net increase/decrease in working capital and others
1
02 Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit
Net Profit
Non-resources
Resources
Consolidated total
（billion yen)
223.3
424.3
543.0
420.0
201.6
141.3
500
(progress 34%)
190.8
400
168.0
300
197.5
200
64.1
344.3
280.0
85.8
100
226.9
43.3
156.5
115.7
94.5
0
FYE 3/2021
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024 Forecast
Q1 FYE 3/2023
Q1FYE 3/2024
（announced on May-8-2023)
Adjusted Net Profit
Non-resources
Resources
Consolidated total
（billion yen)
243.0
489.0
526.0
440.0
198.0
134.0
500
(progress 30%)
400
197.0
199.0
162.0
300
200
66.0
321.0
277.0
84.0
100
296.0
38.0
178.0
112.0
0
91.0
FYE 3/2021
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024 Forecast
Q1 FYE 3/2023
Q1FYE 3/2024
（announced on May-8-2023)
* Resources:
Total of "Energy" and "Metals & Mineral Resources" excluding "Steel Products Dept."
* "Other"
Other:
Total of "Next Generation Business Development", "Next Generation Corporate
(billion y en)
FYE 3/2021
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024 Forecast
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024
Development" and "Other"
Q1
Q1
Net profit
2.7
-0.0
7.9
-28.0
0.1
3.5
Non-resources:
Other than the above
Adjusted net profit
-1.0
-4.0
6.0
1.0
2.0
5.0
2
03Profit by Segment Q1 FYE 3/2024 vs Q1 FYE 3/2023
Net Profit
Q1 FYE 3/2023
Q1 FYE 3/2024
（billion yen)
80.6
60
90
40
42.2
43.5
30
24.1
18.6
16.1
20
5.1
7.1
6.5
7.3
12.0
8.8
9.4 5.5
12.0 9.0
6.1
7.4
10
3.1
2.8 2.2
2.0
0.6
2.1
1.6
1.4
2.5
0.4
0
-0.2
-0.4
-0.1
-10
-0.6
Adjusted Net Profit
Q1 FYE 3/2023
Q1 FYE 3/2024
（billion yen)
81.0
60
90
42.0
38.0
40
24.0
30
17.0
13.0
16.0
20
6.0 10.0 9.0
7.0
5.0
7.0
5.0
7.0
6.0
9.0
6.0
10
2.0
3.0
3.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
-0.0
0
-0.0
-0.0-0.0
-1.0
-10
IT
Agri
Forest
Metals &
Aerospace
Finance,
Construction,
Next
Next
Lifestyle
Food I
Food II
Chemicals
Mineral
Energy
Power
Infrastructure
Leasing &
Industrial
Generation
Generation
Solutions
Business
Products
Project
& Ship
Real Estate
Machinery &
Business
Corporate
Resources
Business
Mobility
Development
Development
Consumer Products
Materials
Energy & Infrastructure Solution
Transportation & Industrial
CDIO
Machinery , Financial Business
- Operating segment information for FYE 3/2023 has been reclassified due to organizational changes. Please refer to P2 of"IR Supplementary Information" for the details
3
04 Cash Flow Generation/Shareholders' Equity/Net Interest-Bearing Debt
Core Operating Cash Flow
（billion yen）
584.2
600
570.5
510.0
369.6
400
206.4
141.8
200
0
Q1 FYE3/2024
FYE 3/2021
FYE 3/2022
FYE 3/2023
FYE 3/2024 Forecast
Q1 FYE 3/2023
（announced on May-8-2023)
Shareholders' Equity and Net Interest-Bearing Debt
(billion yen)
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Shareholders' equity (left scale)
*1
3,198.7
Net interest-bearing debt (left scale)
2,877.7
*3
Net DE ratio *2
approx. 2,900.0
2,242.2
approx.1,900.0*3
1.5
1,814.8 1,687.9
1,860.0
1,483.1
1,649.7
0.83 times
approx. 0.6〜0.7 times
0.52 times
0.52 times
0.93 times
Mar-31-2021
Mar-31-2022
Mar-31-2023
Jun-30-2023
Mar-31-2024 Forecast
0.4
（announced on May-8-2023)
*1 "Equity attributable to owners of the parent" is described as "shareholders' equity" in this material
*2 "For FYE 3/2023 and beyond, the denominator to calculate net DE ratio has been changed from "total equity" to "shareholders' equity." Net DE ratio for previous fiscal years have been re-presented accordingly
*3 Factoring in the repayment of ¥150.0bn of the perpetual subordinated loan. (Shareholders' equity is expected to decrease and net interest-bearing debt to increase respectively, by the same amount)
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Marubeni Corporation published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 08:49:09 UTC.