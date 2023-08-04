2023.06

Consolidated Financial Results

Q1 FYE 3/2024

August 4, 2023 TSE Code: 8002

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Original Language

This material contains forward-looking statements about the future performance, events or management plans of Marubeni Corporation and its Group companies (the Company) based on the available information, certain assumptions and expectations at the point of disclosure, of which many are beyond the Company's control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, economic and financial conditions, factors that may affect the level of demand and financial performance of the major industries and customers we serve, interest rates and currency fluctuations, availability and cost of funding, fluctuations in commodity and materials prices, political turmoil in certain countries and regions, litigation claims, changes in laws, regulations and tax rules, and other factors. Actual results, performances and achievements may differ materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company has no responsibility for any possible damages arising from the use of information on this material, nor does the Company have any obligation to update these statements, information, future events or otherwise.

This material is an English language translation of the materials originally written in Japanese. In case of discrepancies, the Japanese version is authoritative and universally valid.

01 Key Factors of Q1 FYE 3/2024

  • Net profitamounted¥141.3bn(-¥60.4bnyear on year) Progress to the full-year net profit forecast for FYE 3/2024 is 34
  • Adjusted net profitwas ¥134.0bn (-¥64.0bn year on year) Progress likewise is30%
    • Non-resources(-¥21.0bn year on year): Increased in Power and others, decreased in Agri Business and others due mainly to the normalization in business environment
    • Resources (-¥46.0bn year on year): Decreased in the coking coal and the copper businesses, due to lower coking coal and copper prices
  • Core operating cash flowwas¥141.8bn(-¥64.7bn)

billion yen

Q1 FYE 3/2023

Q1 FYE 3/2024

Change

Net profit

201.6

141.3

-60.4

(progress 34%)

Adjusted net profit

198.0

134.0

-64.0

(progress 30%)

Core operating cash flow

+206.4

+141.8

-64.7

Free cash flow after shareholder distributions

+39.6

-67.5

-107.0

(excluding changes in working capital and others)

Mar-31-2023

Jun-30-2023

Change

Net DE ratio

0.52 times

0.52 times

+0.00 points

FYE 3/2024 Forecast

announced on May-8-2023)

420.0

440.0

+510.0

±0.0

Mar-31-2024 Forecast

approx.

0.60.7 times

Dividend per share (annual)

FYE 3/2023

78 yen

FYE 3/2024 Forecast

78 yen

  • Adjusted net profit: net profit excluding one-time items, shown in an approximate figure. For one-time items, please refer to P3 of "IR Supplementary Information"
  • Core operating cash flow: operating cash flow excluding net increase/decrease in working capital and others

1

02 Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit

Net Profit

Non-resources

Resources

Consolidated total

billion yen)

223.3

424.3

543.0

420.0

201.6

141.3

500

(progress 34%)

190.8

400

168.0

300

197.5

200

64.1

344.3

280.0

85.8

100

226.9

43.3

156.5

115.7

94.5

0

FYE 3/2021

FYE 3/2022

FYE 3/2023

FYE 3/2024 Forecast

Q1 FYE 3/2023

Q1FYE 3/2024

announced on May-8-2023)

Adjusted Net Profit

Non-resources

Resources

Consolidated total

billion yen)

243.0

489.0

526.0

440.0

198.0

134.0

500

(progress 30%)

400

197.0

199.0

162.0

300

200

66.0

321.0

277.0

84.0

100

296.0

38.0

178.0

112.0

0

91.0

FYE 3/2021

FYE 3/2022

FYE 3/2023

FYE 3/2024 Forecast

Q1 FYE 3/2023

Q1FYE 3/2024

announced on May-8-2023)

* Resources:

Total of "Energy" and "Metals & Mineral Resources" excluding "Steel Products Dept."

* "Other"

Other:

Total of "Next Generation Business Development", "Next Generation Corporate

(billion y en)

FYE 3/2021

FYE 3/2022

FYE 3/2023

FYE 3/2024 Forecast

FYE 3/2023

FYE 3/2024

Development" and "Other"

Q1

Q1

Net profit

2.7

-0.0

7.9

-28.0

0.1

3.5

Non-resources:

Other than the above

Adjusted net profit

-1.0

-4.0

6.0

1.0

2.0

5.0

2

03Profit by Segment Q1 FYE 3/2024 vs Q1 FYE 3/2023

Net Profit

Q1 FYE 3/2023

Q1 FYE 3/2024

billion yen)

80.6

60

90

40

42.2

43.5

30

24.1

18.6

16.1

20

5.1

7.1

6.5

7.3

12.0

8.8

9.4 5.5

12.0 9.0

6.1

7.4

10

3.1

2.8 2.2

2.0

0.6

2.1

1.6

1.4

2.5

0.4

0

-0.2

-0.4

-0.1

-10

-0.6

Adjusted Net Profit

Q1 FYE 3/2023

Q1 FYE 3/2024

billion yen)

81.0

60

90

42.0

38.0

40

24.0

30

17.0

13.0

16.0

20

6.0 10.0 9.0

7.0

5.0

7.0

5.0

7.0

6.0

9.0

6.0

10

2.0

3.0

3.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

-0.0

0

-0.0

-0.0-0.0

-1.0

-10

IT

Agri

Forest

Metals &

Aerospace

Finance,

Construction,

Next

Next

Lifestyle

Food I

Food II

Chemicals

Mineral

Energy

Power

Infrastructure

Leasing &

Industrial

Generation

Generation

Solutions

Business

Products

Project

& Ship

Real Estate

Machinery &

Business

Corporate

Resources

Business

Mobility

Development

Development

Consumer Products

Materials

Energy & Infrastructure Solution

Transportation & Industrial

CDIO

Machinery , Financial Business

  • Operating segment information for FYE 3/2023 has been reclassified due to organizational changes. Please refer to P2 of"IR Supplementary Information" for the details

3

04 Cash Flow Generation/Shareholders' Equity/Net Interest-Bearing Debt

Core Operating Cash Flow

billion yen

584.2

600

570.5

510.0

369.6

400

206.4

141.8

200

0

Q1 FYE3/2024

FYE 3/2021

FYE 3/2022

FYE 3/2023

FYE 3/2024 Forecast

Q1 FYE 3/2023

announced on May-8-2023)

Shareholders' Equity and Net Interest-Bearing Debt

(billion yen)

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Shareholders' equity (left scale)

*1

3,198.7

Net interest-bearing debt (left scale)

2,877.7

*3

Net DE ratio *2

approx. 2,900.0

2,242.2

approx.1,900.0*3

1.5

1,814.8 1,687.9

1,860.0

1,483.1

1,649.7

0.83 times

approx. 0.60.7 times

0.52 times

0.52 times

0.93 times

Mar-31-2021

Mar-31-2022

Mar-31-2023

Jun-30-2023

Mar-31-2024 Forecast

0.4

announced on May-8-2023)

*1 "Equity attributable to owners of the parent" is described as "shareholders' equity" in this material

*2 "For FYE 3/2023 and beyond, the denominator to calculate net DE ratio has been changed from "total equity" to "shareholders' equity." Net DE ratio for previous fiscal years have been re-presented accordingly

*3 Factoring in the repayment of ¥150.0bn of the perpetual subordinated loan. (Shareholders' equity is expected to decrease and net interest-bearing debt to increase respectively, by the same amount)

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 08:49:09 UTC.