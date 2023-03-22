Advanced search
    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORPORATION

(8002)
03/22
1726.50 JPY   -0.03%
03/22Marubeni : Production and Sales of Biomethane from Dairy Manure in the U.S.
PU
03/17Marubeni Corporation - First Green Hydrogen Injection Demonstration Project in Portugal
AQ
03/17Marubeni Corporation - The World's First EV Tanker 'Asahi' Registration for the J-credit Scheme
AQ
Marubeni : Production and Sales of Biomethane from Dairy Manure in the U.S.

03/22/2023
Mar. 23, 2023
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"), through a joint development company*1 operated with Green Rock Energy Partners, LLC ("GREP"), a developer of renewable energy projects in the United States, has started the production and sale of biomethane derived from dairy manure (the "Project") at the Bio Town Biogas LLC ("BTB") facility in Reynolds, Indiana, United States.

This project will involve collecting manure produced by approximately 23,000 cows from neighboring dairy farms to generate biogas through anaerobic digestion*2. The generated biogas will be upgraded to biomethane, which will be used as fuel for CNG*3 vehicles. By inhibiting the release of methane*4 into the atmosphere and replacing the conventional CNG that would otherwise be used, the project is planned to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and will earn environmental credits.

Marubeni set its long-term vision for climate change in March 2021 and positioned green strategy as one of the basic policies to enhance corporate value in its mid-term management strategy "GC2024." Marubeni will leverage the know-how acquired through this project to continue to actively engage in the development of renewable energy, including biomethane projects, in the U.S. and abroad.

*1 GREP Biogas Management, LLC. Marubeni Corporation invested through Marubeni America Corporation in September 2021.
*2 A method of producing biogas, which primarily consists of methane and CO2, by decomposing and processing organics through the metabolic action of anaerobic bacteria.
*3 Compressed natural gas.
*4 The greenhouse effect of methane is about 25 times higher than that of CO2.

GREP Overview:
Company Name: Green Rock Energy Partners, LLC
Head Office: New York, U.S.
Representative: Cody Myers - Managing Partner
Website: https://www.greenrockep.com/
Business: Private equity firm which invests in renewable energy
BTB Overview:
Company Name: Bio Town Biogas, LLC
Head Office: Indiana, U.S.
Representative: Chad Hoerr
Website: https://biotownbiogas.com/
Business: Production and sale of biomethane derived from organic waste and biogas power generation

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 02:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
