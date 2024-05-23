May 23, 2024

Marubeni Corporation

REVOX Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") and REVOX Corporation (hereinafter, "REVOX") have entered into a capital alliance agreement (hereinafter, the "Capital Alliance") and agreed to collaborate on the development and sale of a system involving AI-based quotation, manufacturing design, and procurement support software to accelerate digital transformation (hereinafter, "DX") in small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises (hereinafter, "SMEs"). In connection with the Capital Alliance, Marubeni underwrote shares issued by REVOX through a third-party allotment on May 17th.

Although the manufacturing industry is a core industry in Japan, it has long been facing a labor shortage due to the decrease in the country's working population and younger generations moving away from the industry. SMEs, which account for 99% of Japan's manufacturing companies, are especially in urgent need of improving their productivity. In particular, calculating costs and issuing appropriate quotations are major bottlenecks for such companies due to the large amount of inquiries they receive and the need for specialized knowledge.

REVOX began the system's development in 2020 when it participated in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's "SMEs Strategic Informatization Commissioning Project (commonly known as "AI Quest")" and is currently developing a cloud service called "SellBOT" (patented) that has functions to support quotation, manufacturing design, and procurement using AI. In its current form, "SellBot" is a platform to promote DX for SMEs as well as larger manufacturers who collaborate with these companies, and its number of users is steadily increasing. Marubeni will support REVOX's business operations by utilizing its knowledge and network in the manufacturing field, both in Japan and overseas, to help expand sales of "SellBOT" and enhance its functionality.

Through this capital alliance, Marubeni and REVOX will provide new value that will help solve problems in the manufacturing industry and contribute to raising the competitiveness of the Japanese manufacturing industry.