Marubeni : Certified green power used at Marubeni Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Jun. 24. 2021

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') and Palace Hotel Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, 'Palace Hotel') today used certified green power at the venue of Marubeni's 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders at the Palace Hotel Tokyo. This is the twelveth time that Marubeni has used green energy at its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Green power refers to electricity that is generated by renewable energy such as hydropower, wind power, biomass, solar power and geothermal power.

Marubeni and Palace Hotel use the 'Green Power Certificate System' that trades in environmental added-value green energy. By purchasing certified green power (1,500kWh) from Mibugawa Power Company, a renewable energy operator and 100% Marubeni owned subsidiary, Palace Hotel used green power at the venue of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

By using the green power system, Marubeni will accelerate environmental measures into its domestic power businesses and continue to promote its environmental efforts in various forms.