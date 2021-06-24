Log in
Marubeni : Certified green power used at Marubeni Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/24/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Jun. 24. 2021
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') and Palace Hotel Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, 'Palace Hotel') today used certified green power at the venue of Marubeni's 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders at the Palace Hotel Tokyo. This is the twelveth time that Marubeni has used green energy at its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Green power refers to electricity that is generated by renewable energy such as hydropower, wind power, biomass, solar power and geothermal power.

Marubeni and Palace Hotel use the 'Green Power Certificate System' that trades in environmental added-value green energy. By purchasing certified green power (1,500kWh) from Mibugawa Power Company, a renewable energy operator and 100% Marubeni owned subsidiary, Palace Hotel used green power at the venue of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

By using the green power system, Marubeni will accelerate environmental measures into its domestic power businesses and continue to promote its environmental efforts in various forms.

【Summary of Mibugawa Power Company】
Business Area : Power generation and supply business
Head Office : 4-2, Ohtemachi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Power Station : Ina City, Nagano Prefecture
Representative : Wataru Ikushima (President)

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
