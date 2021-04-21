Marubeni : Concludes Smart City Partnership Promotion Agreement with Sanda City and Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc.

Apr. 21. 2021

Marubeni Corporation

On April 21st, Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') concluded a Smart City Partnership Promotion Agreement with Sanda City and Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc. for collaboration on the promotion of the 'Sanda Satoyama Smart City'.

'Sanda Satoyama Smart City'* aims to use Digital Transformation to shift the flow of people and new urban development in the 'post-corona' era. Sanda City strive to improve people's quality of life, optimize urban functions, and chieve smart operation of the city office through digital technology.

Through this Agreement, Marubeni will contribute to the planning and management of a wide range of projects, including mobility, community activities, healthcare, agriculture, the environment, disaster prevention and safety and the GIGA School, and will work with Sanda City and Kansai Electric Power Company to realize the Sanda Satoyama Smart City.

Marubeni established Japan Business Development in April 2021, and manages a number of projects throughout Japan. Sanda-City is comprised of many farm villages, urban areas and new towns, which have different regional characteristics and face various issues just as other local communities do. Marubeni will use it's the experiences gained through this project to expand its solution provision business to other local governments.

* 'Sanda Satoyama Smart City' Website

https://www.city.sanda.lg.jp/jouhou/smartcity/home.html

【About Sanda City】 Place Sanda-City Mayor Tetsuo Mori Address 2-1-1 Miwa, Sansa-City, Hyogo 669-1595 Area 201.32㎢ Population About 112,000（As of Oct, 2019）