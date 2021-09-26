Peru PM warns gas sector: pay higher taxes or face nationalization

LIMA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Peruvian Prime Minister Guido
Bellido on Sunday said that companies which exploit natural gas
in Peru will need to agree to pay higher taxes or else face
nationalizations, a sharp warning to the sector from the new
leftist government.
that the government was planning to participate more deeply in
that the government was planning to participate more deeply in
the main industries, including natural gas and new hydroelectric
projects, and would look to create new state companies.
The Andean country, the world's No. 2 copper producer, has a
major gas operation run by the Camisea consortium, led by
Argentina's Pluspetrol, with smaller stakes held by
South Korea's SK Group, Hunt Oil and Repsol
.
"We summon the Camisea gas operating and trading company to
renegotiate the distribution of profits in favor of the State,"
Bellido wrote on Twitter.
"Otherwise, we will opt for the recovery or nationalization
of our field."
Investors are closely watching the administration of
President Pedro Castillo, an outsider former teacher who took
office in July after a shock election win, with a focus on his
government's mining policy and taxation levels.
The natural gas from Camisea is liquefied by a separate
consortium, called Peru LNG, which includes Royal
Dutch Shell, Japan's Marubeni Corp, SK Group
and Hunt Oil.
