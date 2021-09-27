Log in
Peru moves to renegotiate natural gas contract with Pluspetrol-led consortium

09/27/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
LIMA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Two Peruvian ministers on Monday delivered a formal letter to the Pluspetrol-led Camisea consortium, the largest natural gas player in Peru, requesting that the company renegotiate its contract with the state in order to pay higher taxes.

The government announced the move and a representative of the Camisea consortium confirmed to Reuters that the letter had been personally delivered by the prime minister and the energy and mines minister.

The letter follows a tweet https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-pm-warns-gas-sector-pay-higher-taxes-or-face-nationalization-2021-09-26 by Prime Minister Guido Bellido on Sunday saying Camisea should pay higher taxes or else will be nationalized.

Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo softened the tone later in the day, saying "any renegotiation" would respect current laws.

Moving to raise taxes on an energy player like Camisea follows a previous plan to raise taxes on mining companies to fund social programs.

Castillo in the past has rejected suggestions that his government will engage in expropriations or nationalizations, but he has not directly contradicted Bellido's tweet.

"This is a terrible message that will scare away investments," Pablo de la Flor, executive director of the National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy, said in a statement. De la Flor's group represents the interests of corporations in those sectors.

Castillo assumed office in July and his far-left presidency https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peasant-roots-president-unlikely-rise-perus-pedro-castillo-2021-07-28 has spooked markets and investors. Peru's sol currency fell to a record low on Monday against the dollar, amid the increasing political instability. Renegotiating the Camisea gas contract has long been pushed by Peru's left, including the Peru Libre party that is currently in power.

The Camisea consortium is led by Argentina's Pluspetrol , with smaller stakes held by South Korea's SK Group , Hunt Oil and Repsol.

The natural gas from Camisea is liquefied by a separate consortium called Peru LNG, which includes Royal Dutch Shell, Japan's Marubeni Corp, SK Group and Hunt Oil.

Earlier on Monday, Peru's energy and mines minister, Ivan Merino, said in a presentation to Congress that he thought "conditions were in place" to look for a renegotiation of the Camisea contract

"A new negotiation is necessary," he said, adding that "we are not going to violate any norm or form." (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun in Lima Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUBENI CORPORATION 1.78% 923.8 End-of-day quote.34.65%
SK INC. -0.93% 266500 End-of-day quote.10.81%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 1.00% 251500 End-of-day quote.32.37%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 047 B 63 486 M 63 486 M
Net income 2022 316 B 2 850 M 2 850 M
Net Debt 2022 1 831 B 16 499 M 16 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,10x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 1 605 B 14 461 M 14 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 42 882
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart MARUBENI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 923,80 JPY
Average target price 1 069,09 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masumi Kakinoki President, CEO & Representative Director
Takayuki Furuya CFO, Representative Director & Head-IR
Fumiya Kokubu Chairman
Mutsumi Ishizuki Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Takao Kitabata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUBENI CORPORATION34.65%14 240
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION39.98%47 429
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.15%44 596
MITSUI & CO., LTD.28.79%35 835
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED205.07%21 774
SUMITOMO CORPORATION16.88%18 018