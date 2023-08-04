period of the previous fiscal year) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses caused primarily by active marketing.

. Summary of consolidated financial conditions for the fiscal year under review

Assets

Current assets at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review stood at 165,470 million yen, a decrease of 672 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This result was mainly attributable to decreases in cash and deposits of 4,141 million yen and in notes and accounts receivable - trade of 2,891 million yen, which more than offset increases in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating of 5,390 million yen and in Other in current assets. Non-current assets amounted to 10,205 million yen, an increase of 350 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a 344 million yen increase in investment securities.

As a result, total assets decreased by 322 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 175,675 million yen.

Liabilities

Liabilities Current liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review came to 118,039 million yen, an increase of 950 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable largely to an increase of 5,096 million yen in short-term borrowings and an increase in Other in current liabilities, more than offsetting decreases of 5,449 million yen in notes and accounts payable - trade and 988 million yen in income taxes payable. Non-current liabilities amounted to 5,810 million yen, a decrease of 14 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

As a result, total liabilities increased by 936 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 123,850 million yen.

Net assets

Net assets Net assets totaled 51,825 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, a decrease of 1,258 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was largely a result of a decrease of 1,898 million yen in retained earnings, partially offset by increases of 232 million yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and 197 million yen in non-controlling interests.

As a result, the equity ratio stood at 26.4% (compared to 27.1% at the end of the previous fiscal year).

. Future outlook

There has been no revision to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which were announced on May 12, 2023.