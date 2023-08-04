Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
July 31, 2023
Company Name :
MARUBUN CORPORATION
Listing :
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code :
7537
URL :
https://www.marubun.co.jp
Representative :
Toru Iino, CEO and Representative Director
Contact :
Toshihiro Shibuya, Officer, Director, Corporate Planning Dept.
TEL :
+81-3-3639-3010
Preparation of supplementary material :
Yes
Holding of investor meeting :
No
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1,2023 - June 30,2023)
(1) Consolidated䚷Operating Results
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable
to Owners of Parent
For the Three Months ended
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
June 30, 2023
60,414
30.9
3,131
54.6
(97)
-
(330)
-
June 30, 2022
46,156
23.6
2,024
88.1
(252)
-
(350)
-
(Note)
Comprehensive income
Three Months ended June 30, 2023
318
Millions of Yen
(40.9)%
Three Months ended June 30, 2022
539
Millions of Yen
(55.8)%
Earnings per Share
Earnings Per Share
-Basic-
-Diluted-
For the Three Months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
(12.65)
-
June 30, 2022
(13.42)
-
(2) Financial Position
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
175,675
51,825
26.4
As of March 31, 2023
175,998
53,084
27.1
(Reference)
Tangible net worth
As of June 30, 2023
46,291
Millions of Yen
As of March 31, 2023
47,747
Millions of Yen
2. Dividends
Dividend Per Share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
20.00
-
60.00
80.00
Year ended March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable
Earnings per Share
to Owners of Parent
-Basic-
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Yen
Six Months ending
113,500
12.4
3,400
(35.5)
1,300
14.5
645
37.4
24.68
September 30, 2023
Year ending March 31, 2024
236,000
4.3
8,750
(20.4)
4,500
(36.8)
3,000
(42.3)
114.79
. Summary of operating results for the fiscal year under review
- During the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (April 1 to June 30, 2023), the employment and income environment in Japan improved and consumer spending and capital investment rebounded as economic activity normalized with the downgrading of COVID-19 to Category 5 in severity classification and the removal of movement restrictions. However, the outlook for the Japanese economy remained uncertain, mainly reflecting the prolonged inflation, the effects of sharp foreign exchange rate changes, and concern over downside risks due to global monetary tightening.
- In the electronics sector, in which the Marubun Group (the "Group") operates, demand for servers increased with the development of generative AI and increasing amounts of data handled, although PC shipments declined. Demand for products for vehicles recovered, mainly reflecting a shift to EVs and electrification of cars. In the semiconductor market, polarization continued in terms of the product supply-demand balance. While the shortage of supply of automotive semiconductors was being eliminated, demand for semiconductors for PCs and smartphones remained sluggish. Adjustments of inventories of multi-purpose semiconductors were moderate.
- In this situation, consolidated net sales of the Group during the first quarter of the fiscal year under review increased 30.9 year on year, to 60,414 million yen, reflecting the increase in demand for semiconductor and electronic components for consumer equipment, industrial
equipment and automobiles. On the profit side, operating profit increased 54.6 year on year, to 3,131 million yen, attributable to the increase in sales. Because of the depreciation of the yen that continued from the beginning of the fiscal year, foreign exchange losses of 2,348 million yen were posted in non-operating expenses, reflecting settlement losses during the first quarter due to the repayment of borrowings in foreign currency and a loss on valuation of borrowings in foreign currency at the end of the first quarter. In addition, interest expenses increased 681 million yen year on year due to the higher US dollar interest rate. Consequently, an ordinary loss of 97 million yen was posted (compared to an ordinary loss of 252 million yen in the prior year). The loss attributable to owners of parent stood at 330 million yen (compared to a loss attributable to owners of parent of 350 million yen in the prior year).
- Operating results by business segment are as follows: Electronic Devices Business
- In the Electronic Devices Business, demand for semiconductors for consumer equipment grew significantly. Semiconductors for automobiles, particularly new products, increased. Semiconductor and electronic components for industrial equipment, particularly factory automation equipment, were firm. As a result, net sales increased 39.5% year on year, to 49,383
million yen. Segment profit increased 49.2
year on year, to 3,002 million yen, due to an
increase in sales.
Electronic Systems Business
- In the Electronic Systems Business, sales declined in the field of space and defense electronics. In the laser equipment field, demand for optical sensors and diode lasers increased. In the industrial equipment field, demand for industrial embedded computers and devices for analyzing and mounting electronic components increased. Consequently, net sales stood at 10,700 million yen, an increase of 2.6% from the same period of the previous year. Segment profit increased 92.8% year on year, to 253 million yen,due to an increase in sales and an improvement in the gross profit ratio..
Electronic Solutions Business
- In the Electronic Solutions business, demand for communications modules and millimeter wave radar products was firm. Net sales rose 3.1% year on year, to 330 million yen. A segment loss of 122 million yen was posted (compared to a segment loss of 117 million yen in the same
period of the previous fiscal year) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses caused primarily by active marketing.
. Summary of consolidated financial conditions for the fiscal year under review
Assets
- Current assets at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review stood at 165,470 million yen, a decrease of 672 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This result was mainly attributable to decreases in cash and deposits of 4,141 million yen and in notes and accounts receivable - trade of 2,891 million yen, which more than offset increases in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating of 5,390 million yen and in Other in current assets. Non-current assets amounted to 10,205 million yen, an increase of 350 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a 344 million yen increase in investment securities.
- As a result, total assets decreased by 322 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 175,675 million yen.
Liabilities
- Current liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review came to 118,039 million yen, an increase of 950 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable largely to an increase of 5,096 million yen in short-term borrowings and an increase in Other in current liabilities, more than offsetting decreases of 5,449 million yen in notes and accounts payable - trade and 988 million yen in income taxes payable. Non-current liabilities amounted to 5,810 million yen, a decrease of 14 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
- As a result, total liabilities increased by 936 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 123,850 million yen.
Net assets
- Net assets totaled 51,825 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, a decrease of 1,258 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was largely a result of a decrease of 1,898 million yen in retained earnings, partially offset by increases of 232 million yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and 197 million yen in non-controlling interests.
- As a result, the equity ratio stood at 26.4% (compared to 27.1% at the end of the previous fiscal year).
. Future outlook
There has been no revision to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which were announced on May 12, 2023.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
21,253
17,111
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
51,426
48,534
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
7,989
13,379
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
54,558
54,300
Work in process
79
175
Accounts receivable - other
28,914
28,718
Other
1,940
3,262
Allowance for doubtful accounts
17
12
Total current assets
166,143
165,470
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
3,651
3,666
Accumulated depreciation
2,464
2,488
Buildings and structures, net
1,186
1,178
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
9
9
Accumulated depreciation
9
9
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
0
0
Tools, furniture and fixtures
2,253
2,281
Accumulated depreciation
1,770
1,805
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
483
475
Land
1,411
1,411
Leased assets
34
34
Accumulated depreciation
17
19
Leased assets, net
16
15
Right of use assets
206
226
Accumulated depriciation
105
109
Right of use assets,net
100
116
Construction in progress
4
11
Total property, plant and equipment
3,203
3,208
Intangible assets
898
864
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,317
2,662
Deferred tax assets
505
368
Retirement benefit asset
232
244
Other
2,807
3,074
Allowance for doubtful accounts
109
216
Total investments and other assets
5,753
6,133
Total non-current assets
9,855
10,205
Total assets
175,998
175,675
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
28,005
22,556
Short-term borrowings
69,423
74,520
Current portion of long-term borrowings
25
12
Lease liabilities
72
80
Accounts payable - other
14,738
15,238
Income taxes payable
1,114
125
Provision for bonuses
1,020
569
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Lease liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
2,688
4,936
117,089
118,039
5,000
5,000
122
123
365
367
107
108
Asset retirement obligations
113
113
Other
116
97
Total non-current liabilities
5,824
5,810
Total liabilities
122,913
123,850
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,214
6,214
Capital surplus
6,353
6,353
Retained earnings
34,388
32,489
Treasury shares
1,631
1,631
Total shareholders' equity
45,325
43,426
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
821
1,054
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
26
99
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,684
1,752
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
56
42
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,422
2,864
Non-controlling interests
5,336
5,534
Total net assets
53,084
51,825
Total liabilities and net assets
175,998
175,675
