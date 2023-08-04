Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

July 31, 2023

Company Name :

MARUBUN CORPORATION

Listing :

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code :

7537

URL :

https://www.marubun.co.jp

Representative :

Toru Iino, CEO and Representative Director

Contact :

Toshihiro Shibuya, Officer, Director, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL :

+81-3-3639-3010

Preparation of supplementary material :

Yes

Holding of investor meeting :

No

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1,2023 - June 30,2023)

(1) ConsolidatedOperating Results

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable

to Owners of Parent

For the Three Months ended

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

June 30, 2023

60,414

30.9

3,131

54.6

(97)

-

(330)

-

June 30, 2022

46,156

23.6

2,024

88.1

(252)

-

(350)

-

(Note)

Comprehensive income

Three Months ended June 30, 2023

318

Millions of Yen

(40.9)%

Three Months ended June 30, 2022

539

Millions of Yen

(55.8)%

Earnings per Share

Earnings Per Share

-Basic-

-Diluted-

For the Three Months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

(12.65)

-

June 30, 2022

(13.42)

-

(2) Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

As of June 30, 2023

175,675

51,825

26.4

As of March 31, 2023

175,998

53,084

27.1

(Reference)

Tangible net worth

As of June 30, 2023

46,291

Millions of Yen

As of March 31, 2023

47,747

Millions of Yen

2. Dividends

Dividend Per Share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

20.00

-

60.00

80.00

Year ended March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable

Earnings per Share

to Owners of Parent

-Basic-

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Yen

Six Months ending

113,500

12.4

3,400

(35.5)

1,300

14.5

645

37.4

24.68

September 30, 2023

Year ending March 31, 2024

236,000

4.3

8,750

(20.4)

4,500

(36.8)

3,000

(42.3)

114.79

-1-

. Summary of operating results for the fiscal year under review

  • During the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (April 1 to June 30, 2023), the employment and income environment in Japan improved and consumer spending and capital investment rebounded as economic activity normalized with the downgrading of COVID-19 to Category 5 in severity classification and the removal of movement restrictions. However, the outlook for the Japanese economy remained uncertain, mainly reflecting the prolonged inflation, the effects of sharp foreign exchange rate changes, and concern over downside risks due to global monetary tightening.
  • In the electronics sector, in which the Marubun Group (the "Group") operates, demand for servers increased with the development of generative AI and increasing amounts of data handled, although PC shipments declined. Demand for products for vehicles recovered, mainly reflecting a shift to EVs and electrification of cars. In the semiconductor market, polarization continued in terms of the product supply-demand balance. While the shortage of supply of automotive semiconductors was being eliminated, demand for semiconductors for PCs and smartphones remained sluggish. Adjustments of inventories of multi-purpose semiconductors were moderate.
  • In this situation, consolidated net sales of the Group during the first quarter of the fiscal year under review increased 30.9 year on year, to 60,414 million yen, reflecting the increase in demand for semiconductor and electronic components for consumer equipment, industrial

equipment and automobiles. On the profit side, operating profit increased 54.6 year on year, to 3,131 million yen, attributable to the increase in sales. Because of the depreciation of the yen that continued from the beginning of the fiscal year, foreign exchange losses of 2,348 million yen were posted in non-operating expenses, reflecting settlement losses during the first quarter due to the repayment of borrowings in foreign currency and a loss on valuation of borrowings in foreign currency at the end of the first quarter. In addition, interest expenses increased 681 million yen year on year due to the higher US dollar interest rate. Consequently, an ordinary loss of 97 million yen was posted (compared to an ordinary loss of 252 million yen in the prior year). The loss attributable to owners of parent stood at 330 million yen (compared to a loss attributable to owners of parent of 350 million yen in the prior year).

  • Operating results by business segment are as follows: Electronic Devices Business
  • In the Electronic Devices Business, demand for semiconductors for consumer equipment grew significantly. Semiconductors for automobiles, particularly new products, increased. Semiconductor and electronic components for industrial equipment, particularly factory automation equipment, were firm. As a result, net sales increased 39.5% year on year, to 49,383

million yen. Segment profit increased 49.2

year on year, to 3,002 million yen, due to an

increase in sales.

Electronic Systems Business

  • In the Electronic Systems Business, sales declined in the field of space and defense electronics. In the laser equipment field, demand for optical sensors and diode lasers increased. In the industrial equipment field, demand for industrial embedded computers and devices for analyzing and mounting electronic components increased. Consequently, net sales stood at 10,700 million yen, an increase of 2.6% from the same period of the previous year. Segment profit increased 92.8% year on year, to 253 million yen,due to an increase in sales and an improvement in the gross profit ratio..
    Electronic Solutions Business
  • In the Electronic Solutions business, demand for communications modules and millimeter wave radar products was firm. Net sales rose 3.1% year on year, to 330 million yen. A segment loss of 122 million yen was posted (compared to a segment loss of 117 million yen in the same

-2-

period of the previous fiscal year) due to an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses caused primarily by active marketing.

. Summary of consolidated financial conditions for the fiscal year under review

Assets

  • Current assets at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review stood at 165,470 million yen, a decrease of 672 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This result was mainly attributable to decreases in cash and deposits of 4,141 million yen and in notes and accounts receivable - trade of 2,891 million yen, which more than offset increases in electronically recorded monetary claims - operating of 5,390 million yen and in Other in current assets. Non-current assets amounted to 10,205 million yen, an increase of 350 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a 344 million yen increase in investment securities.
  • As a result, total assets decreased by 322 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 175,675 million yen.
    Liabilities
  • Current liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review came to 118,039 million yen, an increase of 950 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable largely to an increase of 5,096 million yen in short-term borrowings and an increase in Other in current liabilities, more than offsetting decreases of 5,449 million yen in notes and accounts payable - trade and 988 million yen in income taxes payable. Non-current liabilities amounted to 5,810 million yen, a decrease of 14 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
  • As a result, total liabilities increased by 936 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 123,850 million yen.
    Net assets
  • Net assets totaled 51,825 million yen at the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, a decrease of 1,258 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was largely a result of a decrease of 1,898 million yen in retained earnings, partially offset by increases of 232 million yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and 197 million yen in non-controlling interests.
  • As a result, the equity ratio stood at 26.4% (compared to 27.1% at the end of the previous fiscal year).

. Future outlook

There has been no revision to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which were announced on May 12, 2023.

-3-

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

21,253

17,111

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

51,426

48,534

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

7,989

13,379

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

54,558

54,300

Work in process

79

175

Accounts receivable - other

28,914

28,718

Other

1,940

3,262

Allowance for doubtful accounts

17

12

Total current assets

166,143

165,470

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

3,651

3,666

Accumulated depreciation

2,464

2,488

Buildings and structures, net

1,186

1,178

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

9

9

Accumulated depreciation

9

9

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

0

0

Tools, furniture and fixtures

2,253

2,281

Accumulated depreciation

1,770

1,805

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

483

475

Land

1,411

1,411

Leased assets

34

34

Accumulated depreciation

17

19

Leased assets, net

16

15

Right of use assets

206

226

Accumulated depriciation

105

109

Right of use assets,net

100

116

Construction in progress

4

11

Total property, plant and equipment

3,203

3,208

Intangible assets

898

864

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,317

2,662

Deferred tax assets

505

368

Retirement benefit asset

232

244

Other

2,807

3,074

Allowance for doubtful accounts

109

216

Total investments and other assets

5,753

6,133

Total non-current assets

9,855

10,205

Total assets

175,998

175,675

-4-

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

28,005

22,556

Short-term borrowings

69,423

74,520

Current portion of long-term borrowings

25

12

Lease liabilities

72

80

Accounts payable - other

14,738

15,238

Income taxes payable

1,114

125

Provision for bonuses

1,020

569

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Lease liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

2,688

4,936

117,089

118,039

5,000

5,000

122

123

365

367

107

108

Asset retirement obligations

113

113

Other

116

97

Total non-current liabilities

5,824

5,810

Total liabilities

122,913

123,850

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,214

6,214

Capital surplus

6,353

6,353

Retained earnings

34,388

32,489

Treasury shares

1,631

1,631

Total shareholders' equity

45,325

43,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

821

1,054

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

26

99

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,684

1,752

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

56

42

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,422

2,864

Non-controlling interests

5,336

5,534

Total net assets

53,084

51,825

Total liabilities and net assets

175,998

175,675

-5-

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Marubun Corporation published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 07:22:10 UTC.