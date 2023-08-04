Supplementary Financial Information for the first quarter of fiscal year ending March 2024

Contents

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Sales by Segment

Consolidated Statement of Income (Forecast)

Consolidated Sales by Segment (Forecast)

Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly

Consolidated Sales by Segment (Quarterly

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Quarterly

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Quarterly

July 31, 2023

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Increase

22/4-6

23/4-6

/Decrease

Results

Results

Net Sales

46,156

60,414

14,258

Electronic Devices

35,409

49,383

13,974

Electronic Systems

10,425

10,700

275

Electronic Solutions

320

330

10

Cost of Sales

40,439

53,314

12,875

Gross Profit

5,716

7,100

1,384

Electronic Devices

4,008

5,151

1,143

Electronic Systems

1,618

1,840

222

Electronic Solutions

89

108

19

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,691

3,969

278

Personal expenses

2,199

2,360

161

Other

1,492

1,608

116

Operating profit

2,024

3,131

1,107

Electronic Devices

2,012

3,002

990

Electronic Systems

131

253

122

Electronic Solutions

(117)

(122)

(5)

Non-operating income

54

149

95

Non-operating expenses

2,331

3,378

1,047

Interest expenses

182

863

681

Foreign exchange losses

2,091

2,348

257

Ordinary profit(loss)

(252)

(97)

155

Extraordinary income

1

-

(1)

Extraordinary losses

0

0

0

Profit(loss)before income taxes

(251)

(97)

154

Income taxes

(20)

70

90

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

119

162

43

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(350)

(330)

20

Number of Employees

1,147

1,158

11

Gross Profit Margin

12.4%

11.8%

-0.6%

Electronic Devices

11.3%

10.4%

-0.9%

Electronic Systems

15.5%

17.2%

1.7%

Electronic Solutions

27.8%

32.7%

4.9%

Operating Profit Margin

4.4%

5.2%

0.8%

Electronic Devices

5.7%

6.1%

0.4%

Electronic Systems

1.3%

2.4%

1.1%

Electronic Solutions

-

-

-

Ordinary Profit Margin

-

-

-

Net Profit Margin

-

-

-

Consolidated Sales by Segment

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Increase

22/4-6

23/4-6

/Decrease

Results

Results

Total Electronic Devices

35,409

49,383

13,974

Semiconductors

25,463

40,364

14,901

Analog IC

10,673

15,506

4,833

Memory IC

1,833

1,875

42

Micro-Processor

1,677

1,855

178

Special-Use IC

8,810

14,084

5,274

Custom IC

2,469

7,042

4,573

Electronic Components

9,945

9,018

(927)

Total Electronic Systems

10,425

10,700

275

Space & Defense Electronics

1,231

735

(496)

Industrial Equipment

3,641

3,899

258

Laser Equipment

1,337

1,670

333

Medical Equipment

4,216

4,395

179

Total Electronic Solutions

320

330

10

ICT Solution

304

309

5

AI & Robotics

16

20

4

Total Net Sales

46,156

60,414

14,258

Consolidated Statement of IncomeForecast

FY2022

FY2023

Increase

Results

Forecast

/Decrease

Net Sales

226,171

236,000

9,829

Electronic Devices

168,872

176,500

7,628

Electronic Systems

54,494

56,000

1,506

Electronic Solutions

2,805

3,500

695

Cost of Sales

198,907

210,500

11,593

Gross Profit

27,264

25,500

(1,764)

Electronic Devices

17,403

15,150

(2,253)

Electronic Systems

8,932

9,050

118

Electronic Solutions

927

1,300

373

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,267

16,750

483

Operating profit

10,997

8,750

(2,247)

Electronic Devices

8,521

5,950

(2,571)

Electronic Systems

2,438

2,500

62

Electronic Solutions

42

300

258

Non-operating income

454

300

(154)

Non-operating expenses

3,542

4,050

508

Ordinary profit(loss)

7,909

5,000

(2,909)

Extraordinary income

1

-

(1)

Extraordinary losses

26

-

(26)

Profit(loss)before income taxes

7,884

5,000

(2,884)

Income taxes

2,177

1,500

(677)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

505

500

(5)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

5,201

3,000

(2,201)

Gross Profit Margin

12.1%

10.8%

-1.2%

Electronic Devices

10.3%

8.6%

-1.7%

Electronic Systems

16.4%

16.2%

-0.2%

Electronic Solutions

33.0%

37.1%

4.1%

Operating Profit Margin

4.9%

3.7%

-1.2%

Electronic Devices

5.0%

3.4%

-1.7%

Electronic Systems

4.5%

4.5%

0.0%

Electronic Solutions

1.5%

8.6%

7.1%

Ordinary Profit Margin

3.5%

2.1%

-1.4%

Net Profit Margin

2.3%

1.3%

1.3%

Consolidated Sales by Segment (Forecast)

FY2022

FY2023

Increase

Results

Forecast

/Decrease

Total Electronic Devices

168,872

176,500

7,628

Semiconductors

126,562

133,433

6,871

Analog IC

50,890

53,395

2,505

Memory IC

7,341

5,671

(1,670)

Micro-Processor

7,740

6,602

(1,138)

Special-Use IC

49,840

54,165

4,325

Custom IC

10,749

13,598

2,849

Electronic Components

42,309

43,066

757

Total Electronic Systems

54,494

56,000

1,506

Space & Defense Electronics

5,613

5,886

273

Industrial Equipment

21,098

20,317

(781)

Laser Equipment

6,745

7,185

440

Medical Equipment

21,035

22,611

1,576

Total Electronic Solutions

2,805

3,500

695

ICT Solution

2,642

2,836

194

AI & Robotics

163

662

499

Total Net Sales

226,171

236,000

9,829

Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full Year

FY2023

1Q

Net Sales

46,156

54,865

62,214

62,935

226,171

60,414

Electronic Devices

35,409

40,910

49,291

43,261

168,872

49,383

Electronic Systems

10,425

13,477

12,208

18,382

54,494

10,700

Electronic Solutions

320

478

715

1,291

2,805

330

Cost of Sales

40,439

47,874

54,628

55,965

198,907

53,314

Gross Profit

5,716

6,991

7,586

6,969

27,264

7,100

Electronic Devices

4,008

4,722

5,178

3,494

17,403

5,151

Electronic Systems

1,618

2,129

2,186

2,998

8,932

1,840

Electronic Solutions

89

140

220

477

927

108

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,691

3,748

4,142

4,683

16,267

3,969

Operating profit

2,024

3,243

3,443

2,285

10,997

3,131

Electronic Devices

2,012

2,636

2,790

1,081

8,521

3,002

Electronic Systems

131

664

642

999

2,438

253

Electronic Solutions

(117)

(55)

10

205

42

(122)

Non-operating income

54

107

129

163

454

149

Non-operating expenses

2,331

1,962

(1,669)

917

3,542

3,378

Ordinary profit(loss)

(252)

1,388

5,241

1,532

7,909

(97)

Extraordinary income

1

0

(0)

0

1

-

Extraordinary losses

0

2

2

21

26

0

Profit(loss)before income taxes

(251)

1,386

5,239

1,511

7,884

(97)

Income taxes

(20)

395

1,587

215

2,177

70

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

119

169

160

54

505

162

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(350)

820

3,491

1,240

5,201

(330)

Gross Profit Margin

12.4%

12.7%

12.2%

11.1%

12.1%

11.8%

Electronic Devices

11.3%

11.5%

10.5%

8.1%

10.3%

10.4%

Electronic Systems

15.5%

15.8%

17.9%

16.3%

16.4%

17.2%

Electronic Solutions

-

-

-

-

-

32.7%

Operating Profit Margin

4.4%

5.9%

5.5%

3.6%

4.9%

5.2%

Ordinary Profit Margin

-

2.5%

8.4%

2.4%

3.5%

-

Net Profit Margin

-

1.5%

5.6%

2.0%

2.3%

-

Consolidated Sales by Segment (Quarterly

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full Year

FY2023

1Q

Total Electronic Devices

35,409

40,910

49,291

43,261

168,872

49,383

Semiconductors

25,463

30,122

37,789

33,187

126,562

40,364

Analog IC

10,673

11,772

13,914

14,530

50,890

15,506

Memory IC

1,833

1,746

1,755

2,005

7,341

1,875

Micro-Processor

1,677

2,308

1,991

1,762

7,740

1,855

Special-Use IC

8,810

11,483

15,425

14,122

49,840

14,084

Custom IC

2,469

2,811

4,700

767

10,749

7,042

Electronic Components

9,945

10,787

11,502

10,073

42,309

9,018

Total Electronic Systems

10,425

13,477

12,208

18,382

54,494

10,700

Space & Defense Electronics

1,231

1,065

1,543

1,773

5,613

735

Industrial Equipment

3,641

4,978

4,845

7,633

21,098

3,899

Laser Equipment

1,337

1,722

1,890

1,795

6,745

1,670

Medical Equipment

4,216

5,710

3,928

7,181

21,035

4,395

Total Electronic Solutions

320

478

715

1,291

2,805

330

ICT Solution

304

456

694

1,185

2,642

309

AI & Robotics

16

21

20

105

163

20

Total Net Sales

46,156

54,865

62,214

62,935

226,171

60,414

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Quarterly

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Jun.30,2022

Sep.30,2022

Dec.31,2022

Mar.31,2023

Jun.30,2023

Current assets

141,483

151,893

162,170

166,143

165,470

Cash and deposits

20,750

19,645

16,418

21,253

17,111

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

45,043

52,106

60,853

59,415

61,914

Merchandise and finished goods

37,393

44,036

48,711

54,558

54,300

Work in process

65

277

283

79

175

Accounts receivable - other

34,630

32,598

33,267

28,914

28,718

Other

3,605

3,231

2,640

1,940

3,262

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6)

(1)

(4)

(17)

(12)

Non-current assets

10,700

10,714

11,140

9,855

10,205

Property, plant and equipment

3,141

3,113

3,125

3,203

3,208

Intangible assets

1,006

920

860

898

864

Investments and other assets

6,552

6,680

7,154

5,753

6,133

Total assets

152,183

162,608

173,310

175,998

175,675

Current liabilities

98,799

107,014

114,039

117,089

118,039

Notes and accounts payable-trade

20,824

23,718

20,981

28,005

22,556

Short-term borrowings

65,506

65,544

63,080

69,423

74,520

Current portion of long-term borrowings

50

50

37

25

12

Accounts payable - other

8,715

14,264

25,100

14,738

15,238

Provision for bonuses

537

981

541

1,020

569

Other

3,164

2,454

4,298

3,875

5,142

Non-current liabilities

5,802

5,810

5,856

5,824

5,810

Long-term borrowings

5,012

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

Retirement benefit liability

323

329

329

365

367

Provision for retirement benefits of directors(and other officcers)

96

101

104

107

108

Other

369

380

422

351

334

Total liabilities

104,601

112,825

119,895

122,913

123,850

Shareholders' equity

40,295

41,115

44,084

45,325

43,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,021

2,727

2,990

2,422

2,864

Non-controlling interests

5,265

5,939

6,339

5,336

5,534

Total net assets

47,582

49,782

53,414

53,084

51,825

Total liabilities and net assets

152,183

162,608

173,310

175,998

175,675

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Quarterly

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Cash flows from operating activities

(15,076)

(13,529)

(18,653)

(18,981)

(2,888)

Profit(loss)bofore income taxes

(251)

1,134

6,373

7,884

(97)

Depreciation

180

361

525

693

159

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

5,957

9,073

4,523

4,584

4,429

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

6

(60)

(143)

(258)

(77)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(402)

(6,488)

(14,860)

(14,189)

(2,439)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(6,837)

(13,362)

(17,819)

(23,771)

180

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(683)

1,463

(1,718)

5,912

(5,515)

Other, net

(12,294)

(4,519)

6,654

2,490

2,185

Subtotal

(14,325)

(12,397)

(16,464)

(16,652)

(1,175)

Interest and dividends received

25

37

69

760

46

Interest paid

(173)

(535)

(1,197)

(1,915)

(772)

Income taxes paid

(604)

(645)

(1,073)

(1,185)

(987)

Income taxes refund

1

11

12

11

-

Cash flows from investing activities

(164)

(271)

(261)

(326)

(412)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

10,049

6,669

8,504

14,071

(1,325)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

642

1,386

1,490

1,202

436

Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,549)

(5,744)

(8,919)

(4,034)

(4,190)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

24,693

24,693

24,693

24,693

20,658

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

20,144

18,949

15,773

20,658

16,468

