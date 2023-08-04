Supplementary Financial Information for the first quarter of fiscal year ending March 2024
July 31, 2023
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Increase
22/4-6
23/4-6
/Decrease
Results
Results
Net Sales
46,156
60,414
14,258
Electronic Devices
35,409
49,383
13,974
Electronic Systems
10,425
10,700
275
Electronic Solutions
320
330
10
Cost of Sales
40,439
53,314
12,875
Gross Profit
5,716
7,100
1,384
Electronic Devices
4,008
5,151
1,143
Electronic Systems
1,618
1,840
222
Electronic Solutions
89
108
19
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,691
3,969
278
Personal expenses
2,199
2,360
161
Other
1,492
1,608
116
Operating profit
2,024
3,131
1,107
Electronic Devices
2,012
3,002
990
Electronic Systems
131
253
122
Electronic Solutions
(117)
(122)
(5)
Non-operating income
54
149
95
Non-operating expenses
2,331
3,378
1,047
Interest expenses
182
863
681
Foreign exchange losses
2,091
2,348
257
Ordinary profit(loss)
(252)
(97)
155
Extraordinary income
1
-
(1)
Extraordinary losses
0
0
0
Profit(loss)before income taxes
(251)
(97)
154
Income taxes
(20)
70
90
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
119
162
43
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(350)
(330)
20
Number of Employees
1,147
1,158
11
Gross Profit Margin
12.4%
11.8%
-0.6%
Electronic Devices
11.3%
10.4%
-0.9%
Electronic Systems
15.5%
17.2%
1.7%
Electronic Solutions
27.8%
32.7%
4.9%
Operating Profit Margin
4.4%
5.2%
0.8%
Electronic Devices
5.7%
6.1%
0.4%
Electronic Systems
1.3%
2.4%
1.1%
Electronic Solutions
-
-
-
Ordinary Profit Margin
-
-
-
Net Profit Margin
-
-
-
Consolidated Sales by Segment
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Increase
22/4-6
23/4-6
/Decrease
Results
Results
Total Electronic Devices
35,409
49,383
13,974
Semiconductors
25,463
40,364
14,901
Analog IC
10,673
15,506
4,833
Memory IC
1,833
1,875
42
Micro-Processor
1,677
1,855
178
Special-Use IC
8,810
14,084
5,274
Custom IC
2,469
7,042
4,573
Electronic Components
9,945
9,018
(927)
Total Electronic Systems
10,425
10,700
275
Space & Defense Electronics
1,231
735
(496)
Industrial Equipment
3,641
3,899
258
Laser Equipment
1,337
1,670
333
Medical Equipment
4,216
4,395
179
Total Electronic Solutions
320
330
10
ICT Solution
304
309
5
AI & Robotics
16
20
4
Total Net Sales
46,156
60,414
14,258
Consolidated Statement of Income（Forecast）
FY2022
FY2023
Increase
Results
Forecast
/Decrease
Net Sales
226,171
236,000
9,829
Electronic Devices
168,872
176,500
7,628
Electronic Systems
54,494
56,000
1,506
Electronic Solutions
2,805
3,500
695
Cost of Sales
198,907
210,500
11,593
Gross Profit
27,264
25,500
(1,764)
Electronic Devices
17,403
15,150
(2,253)
Electronic Systems
8,932
9,050
118
Electronic Solutions
927
1,300
373
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,267
16,750
483
Operating profit
10,997
8,750
(2,247)
Electronic Devices
8,521
5,950
(2,571)
Electronic Systems
2,438
2,500
62
Electronic Solutions
42
300
258
Non-operating income
454
300
(154)
Non-operating expenses
3,542
4,050
508
Ordinary profit(loss)
7,909
5,000
(2,909)
Extraordinary income
1
-
(1)
Extraordinary losses
26
-
(26)
Profit(loss)before income taxes
7,884
5,000
(2,884)
Income taxes
2,177
1,500
(677)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
505
500
(5)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
5,201
3,000
(2,201)
Gross Profit Margin
12.1%
10.8%
-1.2%
Electronic Devices
10.3%
8.6%
-1.7%
Electronic Systems
16.4%
16.2%
-0.2%
Electronic Solutions
33.0%
37.1%
4.1%
Operating Profit Margin
4.9%
3.7%
-1.2%
Electronic Devices
5.0%
3.4%
-1.7%
Electronic Systems
4.5%
4.5%
0.0%
Electronic Solutions
1.5%
8.6%
7.1%
Ordinary Profit Margin
3.5%
2.1%
-1.4%
Net Profit Margin
2.3%
1.3%
1.3%
Consolidated Sales by Segment (Forecast)
FY2022
FY2023
Increase
Results
Forecast
/Decrease
Total Electronic Devices
168,872
176,500
7,628
Semiconductors
126,562
133,433
6,871
Analog IC
50,890
53,395
2,505
Memory IC
7,341
5,671
(1,670)
Micro-Processor
7,740
6,602
(1,138)
Special-Use IC
49,840
54,165
4,325
Custom IC
10,749
13,598
2,849
Electronic Components
42,309
43,066
757
Total Electronic Systems
54,494
56,000
1,506
Space & Defense Electronics
5,613
5,886
273
Industrial Equipment
21,098
20,317
(781)
Laser Equipment
6,745
7,185
440
Medical Equipment
21,035
22,611
1,576
Total Electronic Solutions
2,805
3,500
695
ICT Solution
2,642
2,836
194
AI & Robotics
163
662
499
Total Net Sales
226,171
236,000
9,829
Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full Year
FY2023
1Q
Net Sales
46,156
54,865
62,214
62,935
226,171
60,414
Electronic Devices
35,409
40,910
49,291
43,261
168,872
49,383
Electronic Systems
10,425
13,477
12,208
18,382
54,494
10,700
Electronic Solutions
320
478
715
1,291
2,805
330
Cost of Sales
40,439
47,874
54,628
55,965
198,907
53,314
Gross Profit
5,716
6,991
7,586
6,969
27,264
7,100
Electronic Devices
4,008
4,722
5,178
3,494
17,403
5,151
Electronic Systems
1,618
2,129
2,186
2,998
8,932
1,840
Electronic Solutions
89
140
220
477
927
108
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,691
3,748
4,142
4,683
16,267
3,969
Operating profit
2,024
3,243
3,443
2,285
10,997
3,131
Electronic Devices
2,012
2,636
2,790
1,081
8,521
3,002
Electronic Systems
131
664
642
999
2,438
253
Electronic Solutions
(117)
(55)
10
205
42
(122)
Non-operating income
54
107
129
163
454
149
Non-operating expenses
2,331
1,962
(1,669)
917
3,542
3,378
Ordinary profit(loss)
(252)
1,388
5,241
1,532
7,909
(97)
Extraordinary income
1
0
(0)
0
1
-
Extraordinary losses
0
2
2
21
26
0
Profit(loss)before income taxes
(251)
1,386
5,239
1,511
7,884
(97)
Income taxes
(20)
395
1,587
215
2,177
70
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
119
169
160
54
505
162
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(350)
820
3,491
1,240
5,201
(330)
Gross Profit Margin
12.4%
12.7%
12.2%
11.1%
12.1%
11.8%
Electronic Devices
11.3%
11.5%
10.5%
8.1%
10.3%
10.4%
Electronic Systems
15.5%
15.8%
17.9%
16.3%
16.4%
17.2%
Electronic Solutions
-
-
-
-
-
32.7%
Operating Profit Margin
4.4%
5.9%
5.5%
3.6%
4.9%
5.2%
Ordinary Profit Margin
-
2.5%
8.4%
2.4%
3.5%
-
Net Profit Margin
-
1.5%
5.6%
2.0%
2.3%
-
Consolidated Sales by Segment (Quarterly）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full Year
FY2023
1Q
Total Electronic Devices
35,409
40,910
49,291
43,261
168,872
49,383
Semiconductors
25,463
30,122
37,789
33,187
126,562
40,364
Analog IC
10,673
11,772
13,914
14,530
50,890
15,506
Memory IC
1,833
1,746
1,755
2,005
7,341
1,875
Micro-Processor
1,677
2,308
1,991
1,762
7,740
1,855
Special-Use IC
8,810
11,483
15,425
14,122
49,840
14,084
Custom IC
2,469
2,811
4,700
767
10,749
7,042
Electronic Components
9,945
10,787
11,502
10,073
42,309
9,018
Total Electronic Systems
10,425
13,477
12,208
18,382
54,494
10,700
Space & Defense Electronics
1,231
1,065
1,543
1,773
5,613
735
Industrial Equipment
3,641
4,978
4,845
7,633
21,098
3,899
Laser Equipment
1,337
1,722
1,890
1,795
6,745
1,670
Medical Equipment
4,216
5,710
3,928
7,181
21,035
4,395
Total Electronic Solutions
320
478
715
1,291
2,805
330
ICT Solution
304
456
694
1,185
2,642
309
AI & Robotics
16
21
20
105
163
20
Total Net Sales
46,156
54,865
62,214
62,935
226,171
60,414
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Quarterly）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Jun.30,2022
Sep.30,2022
Dec.31,2022
Mar.31,2023
Jun.30,2023
Current assets
141,483
151,893
162,170
166,143
165,470
Cash and deposits
20,750
19,645
16,418
21,253
17,111
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
45,043
52,106
60,853
59,415
61,914
Merchandise and finished goods
37,393
44,036
48,711
54,558
54,300
Work in process
65
277
283
79
175
Accounts receivable - other
34,630
32,598
33,267
28,914
28,718
Other
3,605
3,231
2,640
1,940
3,262
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6)
(1)
(4)
(17)
(12)
Non-current assets
10,700
10,714
11,140
9,855
10,205
Property, plant and equipment
3,141
3,113
3,125
3,203
3,208
Intangible assets
1,006
920
860
898
864
Investments and other assets
6,552
6,680
7,154
5,753
6,133
Total assets
152,183
162,608
173,310
175,998
175,675
Current liabilities
98,799
107,014
114,039
117,089
118,039
Notes and accounts payable-trade
20,824
23,718
20,981
28,005
22,556
Short-term borrowings
65,506
65,544
63,080
69,423
74,520
Current portion of long-term borrowings
50
50
37
25
12
Accounts payable - other
8,715
14,264
25,100
14,738
15,238
Provision for bonuses
537
981
541
1,020
569
Other
3,164
2,454
4,298
3,875
5,142
Non-current liabilities
5,802
5,810
5,856
5,824
5,810
Long-term borrowings
5,012
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
Retirement benefit liability
323
329
329
365
367
Provision for retirement benefits of directors(and other officcers)
96
101
104
107
108
Other
369
380
422
351
334
Total liabilities
104,601
112,825
119,895
122,913
123,850
Shareholders' equity
40,295
41,115
44,084
45,325
43,426
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,021
2,727
2,990
2,422
2,864
Non-controlling interests
5,265
5,939
6,339
5,336
5,534
Total net assets
47,582
49,782
53,414
53,084
51,825
Total liabilities and net assets
152,183
162,608
173,310
175,998
175,675
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Quarterly）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Cash flows from operating activities
(15,076)
(13,529)
(18,653)
(18,981)
(2,888)
Profit(loss)bofore income taxes
(251)
1,134
6,373
7,884
(97)
Depreciation
180
361
525
693
159
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
5,957
9,073
4,523
4,584
4,429
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
6
(60)
(143)
(258)
(77)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(402)
(6,488)
(14,860)
(14,189)
(2,439)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(6,837)
(13,362)
(17,819)
(23,771)
180
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(683)
1,463
(1,718)
5,912
(5,515)
Other, net
(12,294)
(4,519)
6,654
2,490
2,185
Subtotal
(14,325)
(12,397)
(16,464)
(16,652)
(1,175)
Interest and dividends received
25
37
69
760
46
Interest paid
(173)
(535)
(1,197)
(1,915)
(772)
Income taxes paid
(604)
(645)
(1,073)
(1,185)
(987)
Income taxes refund
1
11
12
11
-
Cash flows from investing activities
(164)
(271)
(261)
(326)
(412)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
10,049
6,669
8,504
14,071
(1,325)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
642
1,386
1,490
1,202
436
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,549)
(5,744)
(8,919)
(4,034)
(4,190)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
24,693
24,693
24,693
24,693
20,658
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
20,144
18,949
15,773
20,658
16,468
