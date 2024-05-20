MARUBUN CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the purchase and sale of semiconductors, electronic components, electronic equipment and other domestic and foreign electronics products. The Company operates through two business segments. The Device segment is engaged in the sale of semiconductors, including analog integrated circuits (ICs), standard logic ICs, memory ICs, microprocessors, special-purpose ICs, and custom ICs, as well as electronic components such as display panels, crystal units, connectors, printed circuit boards, and modules. The Systems segment is engaged in the sale of aerospace equipment, industrial equipment, laser equipment, information and communication equipment, and medical equipment. The Company is also engaged in the provision of maintenance and technical services for electronic equipment.

Sector Semiconductors