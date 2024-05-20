Supplementary Financial Information
for the fiscal year ending
March 2024
Contents
Consolidated Statement of Income
・・・・ P.1
Consolidated Sales by Segment
・・・・ P.1
Consolidated Balance Sheets
・・・・ P.2
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
・・・・ P.2
Consolidated Statement of Income (Forecast)
・・・・ P.3
Consolidated Sales by Segment (Forecast)
・・・・ P.3
Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly）
・・・・ P.4
Consolidated Sales by Segment (Quarterly）
・・・・ P.4
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Quarterly）
・・・・ P.5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Quarterly）
・・・・P.5
May 10, 2024
www.marubun.co.jp/ir/ (IR Website)
Information on future performance contained within this document material, such as the results forecasts, is based on the data available and assumptions judged to be reasonable as of when the Company prepared this docment material.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Increase
Results
Results
/Decrease
Net sales
226,171
236,490
10,319
Electronic Devices
168,872
179,011
10,139
Electronic Systems
54,494
54,941
447
Electronic Solutions
2,805
2,536
(269)
Cost of Sales
198,907
206,883
7,976
Gross profit
27,264
29,607
2,343
Electronic Devices
17,403
19,512
2,109
Electronic Systems
8,932
9,222
290
Electronic Solutions
927
871
(56)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,267
16,623
356
Personal expenses
9,772
10,069
297
Other
6,494
6,553
59
Operating profit
10,997
12,984
1,987
Electronic Devices
8,521
10,510
1,989
Electronic Systems
2,438
2,507
69
Electronic Solutions
42
(28)
(71)
Non-operating income
454
551
97
Non-operating expenses
3,542
7,908
4,366
Interest expenses
2,026
3,851
1,825
Foreign exchange losses
1,043
3,438
2,395
Ordinary profit
7,909
5,627
(2,282)
Extraordinary income
1
1
0
Extraordinary losses
26
6
(20)
Profit before income taxes
7,884
5,622
(2,262)
Income taxes
2,177
1,738
(439)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
505
482
(23)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,201
3,401
(1,800)
Number of Employees
1,117
1,167
50
Gross Profit Margin
12.1%
12.5%
0.5%
Electronic Devices
10.3%
10.9%
0.6%
Electronic Systems
16.4%
16.8%
0.4%
Electronic Solutions
33.0%
34.3%
1.3%
Operating Profit Margin
4.9%
5.5%
0.6%
Electronic Devices
5.0%
5.9%
0.8%
Electronic Systems
4.5%
4.6%
0.1%
Electronic Solutions
1.5%
-
-
Ordinary Profit Margin
3.5%
2.4%
-1.1%
Net Profit Margin
2.3%
1.4%
-0.9%
Consolidated Sales by Segment
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Increase
Results
Results
/Decrease
Total Electronic Devices
168,872
179,011
10,139
Semiconductors
126,562
145,171
18,609
Analog IC
50,890
59,928
9,038
Memory IC
7,341
6,915
(426)
Micro-Processor
7,740
7,073
(667)
Special-Use IC
49,840
55,169
5,329
Custom IC
10,749
16,085
5,336
Electronic Components
42,309
33,840
(8,469)
Total Electronic Systems
54,494
54,941
447
Space & Defense Electronics
5,613
5,114
(499)
Industrial Equipment
21,098
20,565
(533)
Laser Equipment
6,745
6,263
(482)
Medical Equipment
21,035
22,999
1,964
Total Electronic Solutions
2,805
2,536
(269)
ICT Solution
2,642
2,420
(222)
AI & Robotics
163
116
(47)
Total Net Sales
226,171
236,490
10,319
-1-
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Increase
Results
Results
/Decrease
Current assets
166,143
162,616
(3,527)
Cash and deposits
21,253
23,823
2,570
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
59,415
50,855
(8,560)
Merchandise and finished goods
54,558
51,316
(3,242)
Work in process
79
135
56
Accounts receivable - other
28,914
34,847
5,933
Other
1,940
1,677
(263)
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(17)
(38)
(21)
Noncurrent assets
9,855
11,504
1,649
Property, plant and equipment
3,203
3,293
90
Intangible assets
898
1,356
458
Investments and other assets
5,753
6,854
1,101
Total assets
175,998
174,120
(1,878)
Current liabilities
117,089
116,669
(420)
Notes and accounts payable-trade
28,005
28,243
238
Short-term borrowings
69,423
59,507
(9,916)
Current portion of long-term borrowings
25
5,000
4,975
Accounts payable - other
14,738
19,027
4,289
Provision for bonuses
1,020
1,040
20
Other
3,875
3,850
(25)
Non-current liabilities
5,824
1,018
(4,806)
Long-term borrowings
5,000
0
(5,000)
Retirement benefit liability
365
327
(38)
Provision for retirement benefits of directors(and other officcers)
107
116
9
Other
351
574
223
Total liabilities
122,913
117,687
(5,226)
Shareholders' equity
45,325
46,534
1,209
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,422
4,162
1,740
Non-controlling interests
5,336
5,736
400
Total net assets
53,084
56,433
3,349
Total liabilities and net assets
175,998
174,120
(1,878)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Results
Results
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(18,981)
22,694
Profit (loss) bofore income taxes
7,884
5,622
Depreciation
693
508
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
4,584
6,678
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
(258)
(233)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(14,189)
9,223
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(23,771)
3,411
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
5,912
(340)
Other, net
2,490
2,977
Subtotal
(16,652)
27,848
Interest and dividends received
760
657
Interest paid
(1,915)
(3,884)
Income taxes paid
(1,185)
(1,937)
Income taxes refund
11
10
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(326)
(1,424)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
14,071
(20,050)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
1,202
1,148
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,034)
2,367
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
24,693
20,658
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
20,658
23,026
-2-
Consolidated Statement of Income（Full Year）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2023
FY2024
Increase
Results
Forecast
/Decrease
Net sales
236,490
212,000
(24,490)
Electronic Devices
179,011
150,700
(28,311)
Electronic Systems
54,941
58,000
3,059
Electronic Solutions
2,536
3,300
764
Cost of Sales
206,883
185,400
(21,483)
Gross profit
29,607
25,600
(4,007)
Electronic Devices
19,512
14,550
(4,962)
Electronic Systems
9,222
9,750
528
Electronic Solutions
871
1,300
429
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,623
17,000
377
Operating income
12,984
8,600
(4,384)
Electronic Devices
10,510
5,550
(4,960)
Electronic Systems
2,507
2,900
393
Electronic Solutions
(28)
150
178
Non-operating income
551
300
(251)
Non-operating expenses
7,908
3,900
(4,008)
Ordinary profit
5,627
5,000
(627)
Extraordinary income
1
-
(1)
Extraordinary losses
6
-
(6)
Profit before income taxes
5,622
5,000
(622)
Income taxes
1,738
1,600
(138)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
482
400
(82)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,401
3,000
(401)
Gross Profit Margin
12.5%
12.1%
-0.4%
Electronic Devices
10.9%
9.7%
-1.2%
Electronic Systems
16.8%
16.8%
0.0%
Electronic Solutions
34.3%
39.4%
5.0%
Operating Profit Margin
5.5%
4.1%
-1.4%
Electronic Devices
5.9%
3.7%
-2.2%
Electronic Systems
4.6%
5.0%
0.4%
Electronic Solutions
-
4.5%
-
Ordinary Profit Margin
2.4%
2.4%
0.0%
Net Profit Margin
1.4%
1.4%
0.0%
Consolidated Sales by Segment (Full Year)
(Millions of Yen)
FY2023
FY2024
Increase
Results
Forecast
/Decrease
Total Electronic Devices
179,011
150,700
(28,311)
Semiconductors
145,171
115,158
(30,013)
Analog IC
59,928
55,488
(4,440)
Memory IC
6,915
3,149
(3,766)
Micro-Processor
7,073
2,471
(4,602)
Special-Use IC
55,169
32,867
(22,302)
Custom IC
16,085
21,181
5,096
Electronic Components
33,840
35,541
1,701
Total Electronic Systems
54,941
58,000
3,059
Space & Defense Electronics
5,114
7,077
1,963
Industrial Equipment
20,565
20,363
(202)
Laser Equipment
6,263
7,979
1,716
Medical Equipment
22,999
22,580
(419)
Total Electronic Solutions
2,536
3,300
764
ICT Solution
2,420
2,653
233
AI & Robotics
116
647
531
Total Net Sales
236,490
212,000
(24,490)
-3-
Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full Year
Net Sales
46,156
54,865
62,214
62,935
226,171
60,414
63,314
55,785
56,975
236,490
Electronic Devices
35,409
40,910
49,291
43,261
168,872
49,383
49,969
43,901
35,757
179,011
Electronic Systems
10,425
13,477
12,208
18,382
54,494
10,700
12,837
11,285
20,117
54,941
Electronic Solutions
320
478
715
1,291
2,805
330
507
597
1,100
2,536
Cost of sales
40,439
47,874
54,628
55,965
198,907
53,314
55,161
48,868
49,539
206,883
Gross profit
5,716
6,991
7,586
6,969
27,264
7,100
8,153
6,916
7,436
29,607
Electronic Devices
4,008
4,722
5,178
3,494
17,403
5,151
5,771
4,794
3,795
19,512
Electronic Systems
1,618
2,129
2,186
2,998
8,932
1,840
2,225
1,938
3,218
9,222
Electronic Solutions
220
477
927
108
156
184
422
871
89
140
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,691
3,748
4,142
4,683
16,267
3,969
3,942
4,072
4,639
16,623
Operating profit
2,024
3,243
3,443
2,285
10,997
3,131
4,211
2,844
2,797
12,984
Electronic Devices
2,012
2,636
2,790
1,081
8,521
3,002
3,592
2,585
1,329
10,510
Electronic Systems
131
664
642
999
2,438
253
667
302
1,285
2,507
Electronic Solutions
(117)
(55)
10
205
42
(122)
(47)
(42)
183
(28)
Non-operating income
54
107
129
163
454
149
168
65
168
551
Non-operating expenses
2,331
1,962
(1,669)
917
3,542
3,378
2,202
(232)
2,560
7,908
Ordinary profit (loss)
(252)
1,388
5,241
1,532
7,909
(97)
2,177
3,141
405
5,627
Extraordinary income
1
0
(0)
0
1
0
1
(0)
0
1
Extraordinary losses
0
2
2
21
26
0
1
0
4
6
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(251)
1,386
5,239
1,511
7,884
(97)
2,177
3,141
401
5,622
Income taxes
(20)
395
1,587
215
2,177
70
562
843
261
1,738
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
119
169
160
54
505
162
146
129
44
482
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(350)
820
3,491
1,240
5,201
(330)
1,468
2,167
95
3,401
Gross Profit Margin
Electronic Devices
Electronic Systems
Electronic Solutions
Operating Profit Margin
Electronic Devices
Electronic Systems
Electronic Solutions
Ordinary Profit Margin
Net Profit Margin
12.4%
12.7%
12.2%
11.1%
11.3%
11.5%
10.5%
8.1%
15.5%
15.8%
17.9%
16.3%
27.8%
29.3%
30.8%
36.9%
4.4%
5.9%
5.5%
3.6%
5.7%
6.4%
5.7%
2.5%
1.3%
4.9%
5.3%
5.4%
-
-
1.4%
15.9%
-
2.5%
8.4%
2.4%
-
1.5%
5.6%
2.0%
12.1%
10.3%
16.4%
33.0%
4.9%
5.0%
4.5%
1.5%
3.5%
2.3%
11.8%
12.9%
12.4%
13.1%
10.4%
11.5%
10.9%
10.6%
17.2%
17.3%
17.2%
16.0%
32.7%
30.8%
30.8%
38.4%
5.2%
6.7%
5.1%
4.9%
6.1%
7.2%
5.9%
3.7%
2.4%
5.2%
2.7%
6.4%
-
-
-
16.6%
-
3.4%
5.6%
0.7%
-
2.3%
3.9%
0.2%
12.5%
10.9%
16.8%
34.3%
5.5%
5.9%
4.6%
-
2.4%
1.4%
Consolidated Sales by Segment (Quarterly）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full Year
Total Electronic Devices
35,409
40,910
49,291
43,261
168,872
49,383
49,969
43,901
35,757
179,011
Semiconductors
25,463
30,122
37,789
33,187
126,562
40,364
41,383
35,720
27,703
145,171
Analog IC
10,673
11,772
13,914
14,530
50,890
15,506
16,793
15,034
12,594
59,928
Memory IC
1,833
1,746
1,755
2,005
7,341
1,875
2,003
1,822
1,214
6,915
Micro-Processor
1,677
2,308
1,991
1,762
7,740
1,855
2,092
2,248
877
7,073
Special-Use IC
8,810
11,483
15,425
14,122
49,840
14,084
17,461
13,982
9,641
55,169
Custom IC
2,469
2,811
4,700
767
10,749
7,042
3,033
2,633
3,375
16,085
Electronic Components
9,945
10,787
11,502
10,073
42,309
9,018
8,585
8,182
8,053
33,840
Total Electronic Systems
10,425
13,477
12,208
18,382
54,494
10,700
12,837
11,285
20,117
54,941
Space & Defense Electronics
1,231
1,065
1,543
1,773
5,613
735
1,470
1,086
1,822
5,114
Industrial Equipment
3,641
4,978
4,845
7,633
21,098
3,899
5,196
4,407
7,061
20,565
Laser Equipment
1,337
1,722
1,890
1,795
6,745
1,670
1,379
1,232
1,980
6,263
Medical Equipment
4,216
5,710
3,928
7,181
21,035
4,395
4,791
4,558
9,253
22,999
Total Electronic Solutions
320
478
715
1,291
2,805
330
507
597
1,100
2,536
ICT Solution
304
456
694
1,185
2,642
309
495
548
1,067
2,420
AI & Robotics
16
21
20
105
163
20
12
49
32
116
Total Net Sales
46,156
54,865
62,214
62,935
226,171
60,414
63,314
55,785
56,975
236,490
-4-
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Quarterly）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Jun.30,2022
Sep.30,2022
Dec.31,2022
Mar.31,2023
Jun.30,2023
Sep.30,2023
Dec.31,2023
Mar.31,2024
Current assets
141,483
151,893
162,170
166,143
165,470
193,183
155,179
162,616
Cash and deposits
20,750
19,645
16,418
21,253
17,111
21,091
24,522
23,823
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
45,043
52,106
60,853
59,415
61,914
63,647
51,984
50,855
Merchandise and finished goods
37,393
44,036
48,711
54,558
54,300
54,179
53,090
51,316
Work in process
65
277
283
79
175
264
233
135
Accounts receivable - other
34,630
32,598
33,267
28,914
28,718
51,837
23,318
34,847
Other
3,605
3,231
2,640
1,940
3,262
2,179
2,040
1,677
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6)
(1)
(4)
(17)
(12)
(16)
(10)
(38)
Non-current assets
10,700
10,714
11,140
9,855
10,205
10,468
10,925
11,504
Property, plant and equipment
3,141
3,113
3,125
3,203
3,208
3,240
3,246
3,293
Intangible assets
1,006
920
860
898
864
906
1,283
1,356
Investments and other assets
6,552
6,680
7,154
5,753
6,133
6,320
6,396
6,854
Total assets
152,183
162,608
173,310
175,998
175,675
203,651
166,104
174,120
Current liabilities
98,799
107,014
114,039
117,089
118,039
143,233
103,839
116,669
Notes and accounts payable-trade
20,824
23,718
20,981
28,005
22,556
26,255
23,446
28,243
Short-term borrowings
65,506
65,544
63,080
69,423
74,520
81,294
61,732
59,507
Current portion of long-term borrowings
50
50
37
25
12
0
0
5,000
Accounts payable - other
8,715
14,264
25,100
14,738
15,238
30,707
14,389
19,027
Provision for bonuses
537
981
541
1,020
569
1,047
585
1,040
Other
3,164
2,454
4,298
3,875
5,142
3,929
3,686
3,850
Non-current liabilities
5,802
5,810
5,856
5,824
5,810
5,793
5,784
1,018
Long-term borrowings
5,012
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
0
Retirement benefit liability
323
329
329
365
367
366
375
327
Provision for retirement benefits of directors (and other officcers)
96
101
104
107
108
110
113
116
Other
369
380
422
351
334
315
295
574
Total liabilities
104,601
112,825
119,895
122,913
123,850
149,026
109,624
117,687
Shareholders' equity
40,295
41,115
44,084
45,325
43,426
44,924
46,438
46,534
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,021
2,727
2,990
2,422
2,864
3,603
3,677
4,162
Non-controlling interests
5,265
5,939
6,339
5,336
5,534
6,097
6,364
5,736
Total net assets
47,582
49,782
53,414
53,084
51,825
54,625
56,480
56,433
Total liabilities and net assets
152,183
162,608
173,310
175,998
175,675
203,651
166,104
174,120
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Quarterly）
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(15,076)
(13,529)
(18,653)
(18,981)
(2,888)
(3,995)
17,287
22,694
Profit (loss) bofore income taxes
(251)
1,134
6,373
7,884
(97)
2,079
5,221
5,622
Depreciation
180
361
525
693
159
288
397
508
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
5,957
9,073
4,523
4,584
4,429
6,434
3,761
6,678
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
6
(60)
(143)
(258)
(77)
(173)
(156)
(233)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(402)
(6,488)
(14,860)
(14,189)
(2,439)
(3,320)
8,597
9,223
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(6,837)
(13,362)
(17,819)
(23,771)
180
495
1,742
3,411
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(683)
1,463
(1,718)
5,912
(5,515)
(2,561)
(5,616)
(340)
Other, net
(12,294)
(4,519)
6,654
2,490
2,185
(4,313)
7,932
2,977
Subtotal
(14,325)
(12,397)
(16,464)
(16,652)
(1,175)
(1,071)
21,879
27,848
Interest and dividends received
25
37
69
760
46
93
158
657
Interest paid
(173)
(535)
(1,197)
(1,915)
(772)
(1,946)
(3,053)
(3,884)
Income taxes paid
(604)
(645)
(1,073)
(1,185)
(987)
(1,084)
(1,707)
(1,937)
Income taxes refund
1
11
12
11
-
13
10
10
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(164)
(271)
(261)
(326)
(412)
(667)
(1,223)
(1,424)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
10,049
6,669
8,504
14,071
(1,325)
3,078
(13,926)
(20,050)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
642
1,386
1,490
1,202
436
1,248
908
1,148
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,549)
(5,744)
(8,919)
(4,034)
(4,190)
(335)
3,046
2,367
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
24,693
24,693
24,693
24,693
20,658
20,658
20,658
20,658
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
20,144
18,949
15,773
20,658
16,468
20,322
23,705
23,026
-5-
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Marubun Corporation published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 02:25:04 UTC.