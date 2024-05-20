Supplementary Financial Information

for the fiscal year ending

March 2024

Contents

Consolidated Statement of Income

・・・・ P.1

Consolidated Sales by Segment

・・・・ P.1

Consolidated Balance Sheets

・・・・ P.2

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

・・・・ P.2

Consolidated Statement of Income (Forecast)

・・・・ P.3

Consolidated Sales by Segment (Forecast)

・・・・ P.3

Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly

・・・・ P.4

Consolidated Sales by Segment (Quarterly

・・・・ P.4

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Quarterly

・・・・ P.5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Quarterly

・・・・P.5

May 10, 2024

Information on future performance contained within this document material, such as the results forecasts, is based on the data available and assumptions judged to be reasonable as of when the Company prepared this docment material.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Increase

Results

Results

/Decrease

Net sales

226,171

236,490

10,319

Electronic Devices

168,872

179,011

10,139

Electronic Systems

54,494

54,941

447

Electronic Solutions

2,805

2,536

(269)

Cost of Sales

198,907

206,883

7,976

Gross profit

27,264

29,607

2,343

Electronic Devices

17,403

19,512

2,109

Electronic Systems

8,932

9,222

290

Electronic Solutions

927

871

(56)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,267

16,623

356

Personal expenses

9,772

10,069

297

Other

6,494

6,553

59

Operating profit

10,997

12,984

1,987

Electronic Devices

8,521

10,510

1,989

Electronic Systems

2,438

2,507

69

Electronic Solutions

42

(28)

(71)

Non-operating income

454

551

97

Non-operating expenses

3,542

7,908

4,366

Interest expenses

2,026

3,851

1,825

Foreign exchange losses

1,043

3,438

2,395

Ordinary profit

7,909

5,627

(2,282)

Extraordinary income

1

1

0

Extraordinary losses

26

6

(20)

Profit before income taxes

7,884

5,622

(2,262)

Income taxes

2,177

1,738

(439)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

505

482

(23)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,201

3,401

(1,800)

Number of Employees

1,117

1,167

50

Gross Profit Margin

12.1%

12.5%

0.5%

Electronic Devices

10.3%

10.9%

0.6%

Electronic Systems

16.4%

16.8%

0.4%

Electronic Solutions

33.0%

34.3%

1.3%

Operating Profit Margin

4.9%

5.5%

0.6%

Electronic Devices

5.0%

5.9%

0.8%

Electronic Systems

4.5%

4.6%

0.1%

Electronic Solutions

1.5%

-

-

Ordinary Profit Margin

3.5%

2.4%

-1.1%

Net Profit Margin

2.3%

1.4%

-0.9%

Consolidated Sales by Segment

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Increase

Results

Results

/Decrease

Total Electronic Devices

168,872

179,011

10,139

Semiconductors

126,562

145,171

18,609

Analog IC

50,890

59,928

9,038

Memory IC

7,341

6,915

(426)

Micro-Processor

7,740

7,073

(667)

Special-Use IC

49,840

55,169

5,329

Custom IC

10,749

16,085

5,336

Electronic Components

42,309

33,840

(8,469)

Total Electronic Systems

54,494

54,941

447

Space & Defense Electronics

5,613

5,114

(499)

Industrial Equipment

21,098

20,565

(533)

Laser Equipment

6,745

6,263

(482)

Medical Equipment

21,035

22,999

1,964

Total Electronic Solutions

2,805

2,536

(269)

ICT Solution

2,642

2,420

(222)

AI & Robotics

163

116

(47)

Total Net Sales

226,171

236,490

10,319

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Increase

Results

Results

/Decrease

Current assets

166,143

162,616

(3,527)

Cash and deposits

21,253

23,823

2,570

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

59,415

50,855

(8,560)

Merchandise and finished goods

54,558

51,316

(3,242)

Work in process

79

135

56

Accounts receivable - other

28,914

34,847

5,933

Other

1,940

1,677

(263)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(17)

(38)

(21)

Noncurrent assets

9,855

11,504

1,649

Property, plant and equipment

3,203

3,293

90

Intangible assets

898

1,356

458

Investments and other assets

5,753

6,854

1,101

Total assets

175,998

174,120

(1,878)

Current liabilities

117,089

116,669

(420)

Notes and accounts payable-trade

28,005

28,243

238

Short-term borrowings

69,423

59,507

(9,916)

Current portion of long-term borrowings

25

5,000

4,975

Accounts payable - other

14,738

19,027

4,289

Provision for bonuses

1,020

1,040

20

Other

3,875

3,850

(25)

Non-current liabilities

5,824

1,018

(4,806)

Long-term borrowings

5,000

0

(5,000)

Retirement benefit liability

365

327

(38)

Provision for retirement benefits of directors(and other officcers)

107

116

9

Other

351

574

223

Total liabilities

122,913

117,687

(5,226)

Shareholders' equity

45,325

46,534

1,209

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,422

4,162

1,740

Non-controlling interests

5,336

5,736

400

Total net assets

53,084

56,433

3,349

Total liabilities and net assets

175,998

174,120

(1,878)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Results

Results

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(18,981)

22,694

Profit (loss) bofore income taxes

7,884

5,622

Depreciation

693

508

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

4,584

6,678

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

(258)

(233)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(14,189)

9,223

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(23,771)

3,411

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

5,912

(340)

Other, net

2,490

2,977

Subtotal

(16,652)

27,848

Interest and dividends received

760

657

Interest paid

(1,915)

(3,884)

Income taxes paid

(1,185)

(1,937)

Income taxes refund

11

10

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(326)

(1,424)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

14,071

(20,050)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

1,202

1,148

Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,034)

2,367

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

24,693

20,658

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

20,658

23,026

Consolidated Statement of IncomeFull Year

(Millions of Yen)

FY2023

FY2024

Increase

Results

Forecast

/Decrease

Net sales

236,490

212,000

(24,490)

Electronic Devices

179,011

150,700

(28,311)

Electronic Systems

54,941

58,000

3,059

Electronic Solutions

2,536

3,300

764

Cost of Sales

206,883

185,400

(21,483)

Gross profit

29,607

25,600

(4,007)

Electronic Devices

19,512

14,550

(4,962)

Electronic Systems

9,222

9,750

528

Electronic Solutions

871

1,300

429

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,623

17,000

377

Operating income

12,984

8,600

(4,384)

Electronic Devices

10,510

5,550

(4,960)

Electronic Systems

2,507

2,900

393

Electronic Solutions

(28)

150

178

Non-operating income

551

300

(251)

Non-operating expenses

7,908

3,900

(4,008)

Ordinary profit

5,627

5,000

(627)

Extraordinary income

1

-

(1)

Extraordinary losses

6

-

(6)

Profit before income taxes

5,622

5,000

(622)

Income taxes

1,738

1,600

(138)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

482

400

(82)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,401

3,000

(401)

Gross Profit Margin

12.5%

12.1%

-0.4%

Electronic Devices

10.9%

9.7%

-1.2%

Electronic Systems

16.8%

16.8%

0.0%

Electronic Solutions

34.3%

39.4%

5.0%

Operating Profit Margin

5.5%

4.1%

-1.4%

Electronic Devices

5.9%

3.7%

-2.2%

Electronic Systems

4.6%

5.0%

0.4%

Electronic Solutions

-

4.5%

-

Ordinary Profit Margin

2.4%

2.4%

0.0%

Net Profit Margin

1.4%

1.4%

0.0%

Consolidated Sales by Segment (Full Year)

(Millions of Yen)

FY2023

FY2024

Increase

Results

Forecast

/Decrease

Total Electronic Devices

179,011

150,700

(28,311)

Semiconductors

145,171

115,158

(30,013)

Analog IC

59,928

55,488

(4,440)

Memory IC

6,915

3,149

(3,766)

Micro-Processor

7,073

2,471

(4,602)

Special-Use IC

55,169

32,867

(22,302)

Custom IC

16,085

21,181

5,096

Electronic Components

33,840

35,541

1,701

Total Electronic Systems

54,941

58,000

3,059

Space & Defense Electronics

5,114

7,077

1,963

Industrial Equipment

20,565

20,363

(202)

Laser Equipment

6,263

7,979

1,716

Medical Equipment

22,999

22,580

(419)

Total Electronic Solutions

2,536

3,300

764

ICT Solution

2,420

2,653

233

AI & Robotics

116

647

531

Total Net Sales

236,490

212,000

(24,490)

Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full Year

Net Sales

46,156

54,865

62,214

62,935

226,171

60,414

63,314

55,785

56,975

236,490

Electronic Devices

35,409

40,910

49,291

43,261

168,872

49,383

49,969

43,901

35,757

179,011

Electronic Systems

10,425

13,477

12,208

18,382

54,494

10,700

12,837

11,285

20,117

54,941

Electronic Solutions

320

478

715

1,291

2,805

330

507

597

1,100

2,536

Cost of sales

40,439

47,874

54,628

55,965

198,907

53,314

55,161

48,868

49,539

206,883

Gross profit

5,716

6,991

7,586

6,969

27,264

7,100

8,153

6,916

7,436

29,607

Electronic Devices

4,008

4,722

5,178

3,494

17,403

5,151

5,771

4,794

3,795

19,512

Electronic Systems

1,618

2,129

2,186

2,998

8,932

1,840

2,225

1,938

3,218

9,222

Electronic Solutions

220

477

927

108

156

184

422

871

89

140

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,691

3,748

4,142

4,683

16,267

3,969

3,942

4,072

4,639

16,623

Operating profit

2,024

3,243

3,443

2,285

10,997

3,131

4,211

2,844

2,797

12,984

Electronic Devices

2,012

2,636

2,790

1,081

8,521

3,002

3,592

2,585

1,329

10,510

Electronic Systems

131

664

642

999

2,438

253

667

302

1,285

2,507

Electronic Solutions

(117)

(55)

10

205

42

(122)

(47)

(42)

183

(28)

Non-operating income

54

107

129

163

454

149

168

65

168

551

Non-operating expenses

2,331

1,962

(1,669)

917

3,542

3,378

2,202

(232)

2,560

7,908

Ordinary profit (loss)

(252)

1,388

5,241

1,532

7,909

(97)

2,177

3,141

405

5,627

Extraordinary income

1

0

(0)

0

1

0

1

(0)

0

1

Extraordinary losses

0

2

2

21

26

0

1

0

4

6

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(251)

1,386

5,239

1,511

7,884

(97)

2,177

3,141

401

5,622

Income taxes

(20)

395

1,587

215

2,177

70

562

843

261

1,738

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

119

169

160

54

505

162

146

129

44

482

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(350)

820

3,491

1,240

5,201

(330)

1,468

2,167

95

3,401

Gross Profit Margin

Electronic Devices

Electronic Systems

Electronic Solutions

Operating Profit Margin

Electronic Devices

Electronic Systems

Electronic Solutions

Ordinary Profit Margin

Net Profit Margin

12.4%

12.7%

12.2%

11.1%

11.3%

11.5%

10.5%

8.1%

15.5%

15.8%

17.9%

16.3%

27.8%

29.3%

30.8%

36.9%

4.4%

5.9%

5.5%

3.6%

5.7%

6.4%

5.7%

2.5%

1.3%

4.9%

5.3%

5.4%

-

-

1.4%

15.9%

-

2.5%

8.4%

2.4%

-

1.5%

5.6%

2.0%

12.1%

10.3%

16.4%

33.0%

4.9%

5.0%

4.5%

1.5%

3.5%

2.3%

11.8%

12.9%

12.4%

13.1%

10.4%

11.5%

10.9%

10.6%

17.2%

17.3%

17.2%

16.0%

32.7%

30.8%

30.8%

38.4%

5.2%

6.7%

5.1%

4.9%

6.1%

7.2%

5.9%

3.7%

2.4%

5.2%

2.7%

6.4%

-

-

-

16.6%

-

3.4%

5.6%

0.7%

-

2.3%

3.9%

0.2%

12.5%

10.9%

16.8%

34.3%

5.5%

5.9%

4.6%

-

2.4%

1.4%

Consolidated Sales by Segment (Quarterly

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full Year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full Year

Total Electronic Devices

35,409

40,910

49,291

43,261

168,872

49,383

49,969

43,901

35,757

179,011

Semiconductors

25,463

30,122

37,789

33,187

126,562

40,364

41,383

35,720

27,703

145,171

Analog IC

10,673

11,772

13,914

14,530

50,890

15,506

16,793

15,034

12,594

59,928

Memory IC

1,833

1,746

1,755

2,005

7,341

1,875

2,003

1,822

1,214

6,915

Micro-Processor

1,677

2,308

1,991

1,762

7,740

1,855

2,092

2,248

877

7,073

Special-Use IC

8,810

11,483

15,425

14,122

49,840

14,084

17,461

13,982

9,641

55,169

Custom IC

2,469

2,811

4,700

767

10,749

7,042

3,033

2,633

3,375

16,085

Electronic Components

9,945

10,787

11,502

10,073

42,309

9,018

8,585

8,182

8,053

33,840

Total Electronic Systems

10,425

13,477

12,208

18,382

54,494

10,700

12,837

11,285

20,117

54,941

Space & Defense Electronics

1,231

1,065

1,543

1,773

5,613

735

1,470

1,086

1,822

5,114

Industrial Equipment

3,641

4,978

4,845

7,633

21,098

3,899

5,196

4,407

7,061

20,565

Laser Equipment

1,337

1,722

1,890

1,795

6,745

1,670

1,379

1,232

1,980

6,263

Medical Equipment

4,216

5,710

3,928

7,181

21,035

4,395

4,791

4,558

9,253

22,999

Total Electronic Solutions

320

478

715

1,291

2,805

330

507

597

1,100

2,536

ICT Solution

304

456

694

1,185

2,642

309

495

548

1,067

2,420

AI & Robotics

16

21

20

105

163

20

12

49

32

116

Total Net Sales

46,156

54,865

62,214

62,935

226,171

60,414

63,314

55,785

56,975

236,490

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Quarterly

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Jun.30,2022

Sep.30,2022

Dec.31,2022

Mar.31,2023

Jun.30,2023

Sep.30,2023

Dec.31,2023

Mar.31,2024

Current assets

141,483

151,893

162,170

166,143

165,470

193,183

155,179

162,616

Cash and deposits

20,750

19,645

16,418

21,253

17,111

21,091

24,522

23,823

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

45,043

52,106

60,853

59,415

61,914

63,647

51,984

50,855

Merchandise and finished goods

37,393

44,036

48,711

54,558

54,300

54,179

53,090

51,316

Work in process

65

277

283

79

175

264

233

135

Accounts receivable - other

34,630

32,598

33,267

28,914

28,718

51,837

23,318

34,847

Other

3,605

3,231

2,640

1,940

3,262

2,179

2,040

1,677

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6)

(1)

(4)

(17)

(12)

(16)

(10)

(38)

Non-current assets

10,700

10,714

11,140

9,855

10,205

10,468

10,925

11,504

Property, plant and equipment

3,141

3,113

3,125

3,203

3,208

3,240

3,246

3,293

Intangible assets

1,006

920

860

898

864

906

1,283

1,356

Investments and other assets

6,552

6,680

7,154

5,753

6,133

6,320

6,396

6,854

Total assets

152,183

162,608

173,310

175,998

175,675

203,651

166,104

174,120

Current liabilities

98,799

107,014

114,039

117,089

118,039

143,233

103,839

116,669

Notes and accounts payable-trade

20,824

23,718

20,981

28,005

22,556

26,255

23,446

28,243

Short-term borrowings

65,506

65,544

63,080

69,423

74,520

81,294

61,732

59,507

Current portion of long-term borrowings

50

50

37

25

12

0

0

5,000

Accounts payable - other

8,715

14,264

25,100

14,738

15,238

30,707

14,389

19,027

Provision for bonuses

537

981

541

1,020

569

1,047

585

1,040

Other

3,164

2,454

4,298

3,875

5,142

3,929

3,686

3,850

Non-current liabilities

5,802

5,810

5,856

5,824

5,810

5,793

5,784

1,018

Long-term borrowings

5,012

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

0

Retirement benefit liability

323

329

329

365

367

366

375

327

Provision for retirement benefits of directors (and other officcers)

96

101

104

107

108

110

113

116

Other

369

380

422

351

334

315

295

574

Total liabilities

104,601

112,825

119,895

122,913

123,850

149,026

109,624

117,687

Shareholders' equity

40,295

41,115

44,084

45,325

43,426

44,924

46,438

46,534

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,021

2,727

2,990

2,422

2,864

3,603

3,677

4,162

Non-controlling interests

5,265

5,939

6,339

5,336

5,534

6,097

6,364

5,736

Total net assets

47,582

49,782

53,414

53,084

51,825

54,625

56,480

56,433

Total liabilities and net assets

152,183

162,608

173,310

175,998

175,675

203,651

166,104

174,120

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Quarterly

(Millions of Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(15,076)

(13,529)

(18,653)

(18,981)

(2,888)

(3,995)

17,287

22,694

Profit (loss) bofore income taxes

(251)

1,134

6,373

7,884

(97)

2,079

5,221

5,622

Depreciation

180

361

525

693

159

288

397

508

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

5,957

9,073

4,523

4,584

4,429

6,434

3,761

6,678

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

6

(60)

(143)

(258)

(77)

(173)

(156)

(233)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(402)

(6,488)

(14,860)

(14,189)

(2,439)

(3,320)

8,597

9,223

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(6,837)

(13,362)

(17,819)

(23,771)

180

495

1,742

3,411

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(683)

1,463

(1,718)

5,912

(5,515)

(2,561)

(5,616)

(340)

Other, net

(12,294)

(4,519)

6,654

2,490

2,185

(4,313)

7,932

2,977

Subtotal

(14,325)

(12,397)

(16,464)

(16,652)

(1,175)

(1,071)

21,879

27,848

Interest and dividends received

25

37

69

760

46

93

158

657

Interest paid

(173)

(535)

(1,197)

(1,915)

(772)

(1,946)

(3,053)

(3,884)

Income taxes paid

(604)

(645)

(1,073)

(1,185)

(987)

(1,084)

(1,707)

(1,937)

Income taxes refund

1

11

12

11

-

13

10

10

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(164)

(271)

(261)

(326)

(412)

(667)

(1,223)

(1,424)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

10,049

6,669

8,504

14,071

(1,325)

3,078

(13,926)

(20,050)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

642

1,386

1,490

1,202

436

1,248

908

1,148

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,549)

(5,744)

(8,919)

(4,034)

(4,190)

(335)

3,046

2,367

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

24,693

24,693

24,693

24,693

20,658

20,658

20,658

20,658

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

20,144

18,949

15,773

20,658

16,468

20,322

23,705

23,026

