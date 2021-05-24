Marubun : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Note: These Financial Forecasts are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Marubun Corporation cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

1. Management's discussion and analysis of results of operations

(1) Summary of operating results for the fiscal year under review

During the consolidated fiscal year under review (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), there were some indications of a recovery of the domestic economy, particularly in the manufacturing sector and exports, given the successful measures addressing COVID-19, the government's economic stimulus package, and a recovery in the economy abroad. However, the environment surrounding the Japanese economy remains challenging due to the pandemic. The future outlook remains uncertain because it is still not possible to predict when the COVID-19 pandemic will end.

In the electronics industry, in which the Marubun Group (the "Group") operates, demand for PCs, communication equipment, and consumer equipment remained strong, given customers' lifestyle changes triggered by the increasing utilization of remote working and online classes. There has been an expansion in the market for semiconductors and electronics component products that are used in these products, along with the surge in demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Meanwhile, private sector companies remain cautious about capital spending in general.

Given this situation, the consolidated net sales of the Group during the fiscal year under review increased 0.6% year on year to 289,283 million yen. Meanwhile, operating income fell 56.8% year on year to 1,023 million yen, reflecting weak sales of products with relatively high profitability and a decline in gross profit in yen terms due to the continued appreciation of the yen during the period. Ordinary income declined 98.3% year on year to 33 million yen, reflecting a foreign exchange loss of 333 million yen for the entire fiscal year, largely due to a translation loss associated with foreign currency-denominated liabilities as of the end of the year, given the yen's depreciation in the fourth quarter of the same year. The Group posted a 1,350 million yen valuation loss associated with investment securities and a 1,229 million yen extra retirement benefit payment due to the solicitation of voluntary retirement as part of the extraordinary loss. Consequently, net loss attributable to owners of parent was 2,133 million yen (compared with 75 million yen for the preceding fiscal year.)

Operating results by business segment are as follows: (Electronic Devices business)

In the Electronics Devices business, net sales grew 1.0% year on year to 242,050 million yen, reflecting strong demand for semiconductors used in communications equipment and consumer equipment given the increased rate of remote working and consumption from people refraining from leaving home.

Meanwhile, the segment posted an operating loss of 951 million yen (compared with a 591 million yen profit in the preceding fiscal year) due to a fall in sales of products with relatively high profitability and a decline in gross profit in yen terms caused by the continued appreciation of the yen during the period.

(Electronic Systems business)

In the Electronic Systems business, sales of medical equipment grew and there was strong demand for electronic component inspection machines. At the same time, there was a decline in demand for high-reliability components for artificial satellites, sensors and laser equipment, reflecting sluggish capital spending in the private sector and delayed planning for project deals amid the pandemic. Consequently, net sales for the segment fell 1.3% year on year to 47,233 million yen with operating income of 1,983 million yen (up 11.0% year on year), reflecting an improved gross profit ratio and the successful reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses.