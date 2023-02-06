Advanced search
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2437.00 JPY   +1.97%
Maruha Nichiro : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023
PU
Maruha Nichiro : Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023
PU
Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director
PU
Maruha Nichiro : Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023

02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the

3rd Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023

(April-December 2022

February 6, 2023

Copyright ©2023 Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Key Points of 3Q Financial Results

The highest 3Q net sales and following profit results since the merge

  • Net Sales 781.0 billion yen (+18.1% YoY), Operating Income 26.9 billion yen (+20.4% YoY),

Ordinary Income 30.8 billion yen (+24.5% YoY), Profit attributable to owners of parent 18.5 billion yen (+14.4% YoY)

  • Strong performance in Marine Products Business Segment
    • Sales of marine products, including farmed fish, to food services and institutional food businesses recovered.

    Pet food business (Thailand) and Alaska Pollock operations (North America) in the Overseas Unit drove strong performance.

  • Processed Foods Segment and Foodstuff Distribution Segment struggled due to the deviation of timing of cost increase and implementing price increase. Prices have been raised again in February.

In the 4Q, the business environment is expected to be more difficult than ever due to falling market prices for marine products, consumer reluctance to buy, and the continued high costs of food products, but we will steadily implement measures to secure profits.

  • Both assets and liabilities increased due to an increase in trade accounts receivables and inventories resulting from strong sales, high raw material prices, and seasonal factors and an increase in borrowings and accounts payable. (Assets: +149.9 billion yen YoY; Liabilities: +122.3 billion yen YoY)
  • Cash inflows from financing CF were larger than cash outflows from operating CF and investing CF, and the cash and cash equivalents at end of period increased. (+4.4 billion yen YoY)

2

Copyright ©2023 Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Income

(JPY in Billions)

Percentage

Full year

Dec/22

Dec/21

Change

3Q/Fyf

Highest 3

rd

quarter net

Increase

Forecast

sales and op. income

Net Sales

781.0

661.2

119.8

18.1%

970.0

80.5%

since the merge

Cost of Sales

674.2

566.4

107.8

Gross profit

106.8

94.9

12.0

Expense

79.9

72.5

7.4

Breakdown of non-operating income

Operating Income

26.9

22.4

4.6

20.4%

27.0

99.8%

Non-operating Revenues

5.9

5.1

0.9

Foreign exchange gains: 1.5 billion yen

Non-operating Expenses

2.0

2.7

-0.6

Breakdown of extraordinary income:

Ordinary Income

30.8

24.8

6.1

24.5%

32.0

96.4%

Gain on sales of fixed assets: 1.6 billion yen

Gain on sales of investment securities:

Extraordinary Income

3.2

0.4

2.8

8.0 billion yen

Extraordinary Loss

3.6

1.1

2.5

Breakdown of extraordinary loss:

Income before Tax

30.5

24.1

6.4

Fire loss at Hiroshima Plant: 2.9 billion yen

Taxes

7.8

5.7

2.1

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

4.2

2.2

2.0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

18.5

16.2

2.3

14.4%

19.0

97.4%

Copyright ©2023 Maruha Nichiro Corporation

3

Results vs. Forecast by Business Segments/Units

(JPY in Billions)

Segment

Unit

Fishery Business

Marine Products

Aquaculture Business

Business

Marine Products Trading

Overseas Business

Segment Sub Total

Processed Foods

Processed Foods Business

Business

Fine Chemicals

Segment Sub Total

Foodstuff Distribution

Foodstuff Distribution Business

Business

Meat and Products Business

Segment Sub Total

Logistics

Logistics

Others

Common Cost

Total

Dec/22

29.6 12.4 241.9 174.4 458.3 76.3 5.7 82.0 161.2 65.9 227.1 13.3 0.3 -

781.0

Net Sales

Dec/21

Change

23.1 6.5

11.3 1.1

215.8 26.1

117.4 57.0

367.6 90.7

  1. 2.4
  1. 0.0

79.6 2.4

144.9 16.3

56.1 9.8

201.0 26.2

  1. 0.5
  1. -0.0
  • -

661.2 119.8

Revised Forecast 39.5 14.8 281.6 222.8 558.8 95.8 7.7 103.5 207.7 81.9 289.6 17.6

0.4 -

970.0

3Q/Fyf

74.8% 83.3% 85.9% 78.3% 82.0% 79.6% 74.2% 79.2% 77.6% 80.5% 78.4% 75.6% 74.3% - 80.5%

Dec/22

0.8 1.6 6.3 10.8 19.5 1.9 1.1 3.0 2.3 0.7 3.0 1.4 0.2 -0.126.9

Operating Income

Dec/21

Change

Revised

Forecast

0.3

0.5

1.5

-0.2

1.7

1.3

4.6

1.7

4.9

7.7

3.0

10.9

12.5

7.0

18.7

3.6

-1.7

2.9

1.0

0.0

1.4

4.6

-1.6

4.3

3.2

-0.9

2.5

0.7

-0.0

0.5

3.9

-0.9

3.0

1.1

0.3

1.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.1

-0.2

-0.5

22.4

4.6

27.0

3Q/Fyf

53.5% 118.9% 128.5% 98.7% 104.1% 67.1% 74.6% 69.6% 92.8% 139.3% 101.1% 99.9% 95.1% - 99.8%

Copyright ©2023 Maruha Nichiro Corporation

4

Factors of Increase/Decrease in Operating Income

Increase Decrease Total

Strong sales of major fish species and recovery in fish prices

Recovery in sales to food services and institutional food businesses, rising market prices for marine products

Increase in production due to acquisition of access rights to Alaska Pollock (N. America), strong pet food sales (Thailand)

Increased cost of raw materials and fuel, cost increase impact due to yen depreciation, and opportunity loss due to the fire at Hiroshima Plant

Steady sales of new materials and existing products

Increased cost of raw materials and fuel and cost increase impact due to yen depreciation

Cost increase impact of yen depreciation

Increased

Company-

storage

wide

volume

expenses

mainly in

such as

metropolitan

corporate

areas

branding

5

Copyright ©2023 Maruha Nichiro Corporation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 867 B 6 620 M 6 620 M
Net income 2022 16 898 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2022 226 B 1 724 M 1 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 116 B 885 M 885 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 12 352
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Maruha Nichiro Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 390,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaru Ikemi President & Representative Director
Shigeru Ito Chairman
Yoshiro Nakabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Somuku Iimura Independent Non-Executive Director
Osamu Momiyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-4.78%885
CORTEVA, INC.5.48%43 875
QL RESOURCES9.44%3 443
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.8.97%2 059
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.10.27%1 382
GENTING PLANTATIONS-4.69%1 284