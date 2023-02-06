Maruha Nichiro : Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023

Key Points of 3Q Financial Results

The highest 3Q net sales and following profit results since the merge

Net Sales 781.0 billion yen (+18.1% YoY), Operating Income 26.9 billion yen (+20.4% YoY),

Ordinary Income 30.8 billion yen (+24.5% YoY), Profit attributable to owners of parent 18.5 billion yen (+14.4% YoY)

Strong performance in Marine Products Business Segment

Sales of marine products, including farmed fish, to food services and institutional food businesses recovered. ➢ Pet food business (Thailand) and Alaska Pollock operations (North America) in the Overseas Unit drove strong performance.

Processed Foods Segment and Foodstuff Distribution Segment struggled due to the deviation of timing of cost increase and implementing price increase. Prices have been raised again in February.

In the 4Q, the business environment is expected to be more difficult than ever due to falling market prices for marine products, consumer reluctance to buy, and the continued high costs of food products, but we will steadily implement measures to secure profits.

Both assets and liabilities increased due to an increase in trade accounts receivables and inventories resulting from strong sales, high raw material prices, and seasonal factors and an increase in borrowings and accounts payable. (Assets: +149.9 billion yen YoY; Liabilities: +122.3 billion yen YoY)

Cash inflows from financing CF were larger than cash outflows from operating CF and investing CF, and the cash and cash equivalents at end of period increased. (+4.4 billion yen YoY)

2