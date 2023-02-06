Advanced search
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2437.00 JPY   +1.97%
01:20aMaruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director
PU
01/30Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Change (Resignation) of Representative Director
PU
01/26Maruha Nichiro : We have updated our Blue Bonds page
PU
Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director

02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
February 6, 2023

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Stock code:

1333

URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

Representative Director, President & CEO

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director

Maruha Nichiro Corporation announces that at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, it resolved to make the following changes to our representative director.

1. Reason for Change

Changes in Representation due to Executive Personnel Changes

2. Details of Change

Name

New Position

Current Position

Sadahiko Hanzawa

Representative Director,

Director,

Executive Vice President

Senior Managing Executive Officer

The position of Masaru Ikemi, Representative Director, President & CEO will remain unchanged.

3. Brief Personal History of Representative Director

Date and Place of Birth

Brief Personal History

Number of

shares held

April 1983 Joined the Company

April 2013 Director of the Company

November 23, 1959

April 2019 Managing Executive Officer of the Company

Director of the Company

3,900

Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

June 2019

(Current Position)

April 2020 Senior Managing Executive Officer of

the Company (Current Position)

4. Effective Date of Change

April 1, 2023

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
