Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director

February 6, 2023 Company name: Maruha Nichiro Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Stock code: 1333 URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ Representative: Title: Representative Director, President & CEO Name: Masaru Ikemi Inquiries: Hiroyuki Metoki Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Phone: +81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director

Maruha Nichiro Corporation announces that at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, it resolved to make the following changes to our representative director.

1. Reason for Change

Changes in Representation due to Executive Personnel Changes

2. Details of Change

Name New Position Current Position Sadahiko Hanzawa Representative Director, Director, Executive Vice President Senior Managing Executive Officer

The position of Masaru Ikemi, Representative Director, President & CEO will remain unchanged.

3. Brief Personal History of Representative Director