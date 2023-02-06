Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director

|
February 6, 2023
Company name:
Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Stock code:
1333
URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/
Representative:
Title:
Representative Director, President & CEO
Name:
Masaru Ikemi
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Metoki
Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department
Phone:
+81 (0)3 6833 1195
Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director
Maruha Nichiro Corporation announces that at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, it resolved to make the following changes to our representative director.
1. Reason for Change
Changes in Representation due to Executive Personnel Changes
2. Details of Change
Name
New Position
Current Position
Sadahiko Hanzawa
Representative Director,
Director,
Executive Vice President
Senior Managing Executive Officer
The position of Masaru Ikemi, Representative Director, President & CEO will remain unchanged.
3. Brief Personal History of Representative Director
Date and Place of Birth
Brief Personal History
Number of
shares held
April 1983 Joined the Company
April 2013 Director of the Company
November 23, 1959
April 2019 Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Director of the Company
3,900
Miyagi Prefecture, Japan
June 2019
(Current Position)
April 2020 Senior Managing Executive Officer of
the Company (Current Position)
4. Effective Date of Change
April 1, 2023
