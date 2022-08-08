Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Maruha Nichiro Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
2479.00 JPY   +2.02%
02:24aMARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding Commencement of Consideration for Issuance of Japan's First "Blue Bond"
PU
02:24aMARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding the Postponement of the Introduction of the Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan
PU
02:14aSUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF THE YEAR ENDING MARCH, 2023 (PDF : 177KB/3p)
PU
Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Commencement of Consideration for Issuance of Japan's First "Blue Bond"

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
August 8, 2022

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Stock code:

1333

URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

President

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Commencement of Consideration for

Issuance of Japan's First "Blue Bond"

Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Head Office: Koto-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Masaru Ikemi; hereafter "the Company") has set forth in its new medium-term management plan "For the ocean, for life MNV 2024" announced in March of this year, that the Company Group will continuously commit to enhancing enterprise value and generating sustainable growth by creating Maruha Nichiro Value (MNV) for all stakeholders through the integration of business strategy and sustainability.

As part of this, the Company has made concrete plans for the issuance of Japan's first Blue Bond, a bond limited to marine and ocean-related projects/businesses, enhancing ocean health through the prevention of water pollution and the sustainable use of marine fishery resources. Where the proceeds from the issuance of the "Blue Bond" will be allocated has not yet been determined.

With regard to the Blue Finance Framework that is being considered for the issuance of the Blue Bonds, the Company plans to obtain a third-party evaluation of its conformity with international principles, guidelines, etc. from an external organization.

Date of Issue

To be determined

Issue Amount

To be determined

Issue Date

Fiscal Year 2022

Structuring Agent*

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

  • The structuring agent is a party that provides support for the issuance of blue bonds through the development of a blue finance framework and advice on obtaining an external third-party evaluation.

For more than 140 years since its establishment, the Company has benefited from natural capital such as marine resources. As social and environmental issues surrounding the Company Group become more serious year by year, the Company will accelerate and continue its efforts to coexist with the global environment, taking into account the risks of abnormal weather and depletion of marine resources.

(Note) This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a solicitation for transactions.

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
