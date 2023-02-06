Advanced search
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2437.00 JPY   +1.97%
01:20aMaruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Director
PU
01/30Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Change (Resignation) of Representative Director
PU
01/26Maruha Nichiro : We have updated our Blue Bonds page
PU
Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Construction of a New Vessel at an Affiliate Company

02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
February 6, 2023

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Stock code:

1333

URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

Representative Director, President & CEO

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Construction of a New Vessel at an Affiliate Company

Maruha Nichiro Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") announces that its Affiliate company Tekapo Limited (hereafter "Tekapo") has decided to build a new vessel. The details are as follows.

1. Background and Reason for the Construction of the New Vessel

  1. Enhance access to existing resources in the NZ EEZ

While global demand for marine products is strong due to population growth, health consciousness, environmental considerations, the amount of natural marine resources is limited, and the rights and interests that can be involved, such as fishing quotas, are limited worldwide, making new acquisitions quite difficult. Under such circumstances, Maruha (N.Z.) Corporation Limited (hereinafter, "Maruha N.Z."), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is the only foreign company in New Zealand with a fishing quota in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone ("NZ EEZ"). Tekapo operates a charter business through joint investment by Maruha N.Z. and the Solander Group, which owns fishing quotas in New Zealand. Tomi Maru No. 87 (hereinafter, "Tomi Maru"), owned by Tekapo, catches southern whiting, squid, silver warehou, hake, etc. The Tomi Maru was built 36 years ago, and in recent years, deterioration in operation and productivity has been seen due to aging. In order to maximize access to the limited and precious natural marine resources, Tekapo has decided to sell the Tomi Maru and build a new vessel.

(2) Improvement of operational and production efficiency and environmental measures on new vessels

The new vessel will be designed with emphasis on the following items to improve operational and production efficiency and environmental measures, with the aim of maximizing operational and production efficiency to increase profits and achieve environmentally sustainable fishing (see Reference Materials 1 and 2).

  • Increase catches and production by increasing vessel and fish hold capacity and installing surimi manufacturing machines to increase production capacity.
  • Reduce the number of annual port calls by increasing the size of fish hold capacity and fuel tanks, to avoid operational losses.
  • A new meal production machine will be installed to effectively utilize residuals to increase profits and reduce food loss.
  • CO2 emissions from the new vessel can be reduced by approximately 20% per ton of product compared to the Tomi Maru.
  • Selected ammonia as the refrigerant to use as a CFC-free measure.

In order to fulfill the mission of the Group "to provide a stable supply of sustainable fishery products" globally as one of the world's largest suppliers of marine products, we have positioned this operation as an important foundation for our fisheries business, which is responsible for building a sustainable supply chain for the Group. In the short term, we will continue to work to strengthen access to resources, considering the possibility of making Tekapo a consolidated subsidiary.

2. Details of Tekapo

(1)

Name

Tekapo Limited

(2)

Location

Auckland, New Zealand

(3)

Title/Name of

Takeshi Suzuki, Director / James John Hufflett, Director

Representative

(4)

Business Activities

Chartering business

(5)

Capital

NZ $2 Million

(6)

Establishment

December 18, 2014

Major shareholders

(7)

and shareholding

Maruha N.Z. / Solander Maritime Limited

ratio

(8)

Net sales

NZ$115,000 (2021)

(9)

Tomi Maru

NZ$26,323,000 (2021)

Operation Net sales

3. Details of Acquired Assets (New Vessel)

(1)

Name

Undecided

(2)

Date of Launch

July 2025 (plan)

(3)

Type of Fishery

Deep-sea Bottom Trawl

(4)

Vessel Quality

Steel

(5)

Hull

International gross tonnage 3,800 tons / Length 80m x Width 15m x

Depth 6m

(6)

Number of Cabin

50 persons

Crew

(7)

Vessel Life span

Approx. 30 years

(8)

Acquisition Cost

Approx. 70-80 billion yen (plan)

(9)

Funding method

Borrowed in full (no impact on the Company's consolidated results of

operations and financial condition)

4. Schedule for New Vessel

(1)

Date of resolution by

January 30, 2023

the Board of Directors

(2)

Start of Construction

February 2023 (plan)

(3)

Completion of

July 2025 (plan)

Construction

(4)

Commencement of

October 2025 (plan) / Tomi Maru scheduled to be sold

operation

5. Future Outlook

Tekapo is an equity-method affiliate of the Company, and the impact of this matter on the Company's consolidated results will be minor. In addition, there will be no impact on our financial condition in terms of fixed assets and borrowings. The Company will promptly announce any matters that should be disclosed in the future.

(Reference Materials)

Reference 1

Tomi Maru operation results and new vessel business plan (with FY 2018 as 100)

Tomi Maru operation results and new vessel business plan (with FY 2018 as 100)

Total catch volume (Round)

Total production volume

Total sales

2018

2019

2020

2021

2025-2026

2027-2028

2029~

(Plan)

(Plan)

(Plan)

New Vessel to

start operation

()

200

150

100

50

Reference 2

The Company's share of New Zealand's total catch quota by fish type (Oct 2022 - Sep 2023)

(Unit: tons)

Fish Species

New Zealand

Total catch quota

(Unit: tons)

Horse Mackerel

51,327

Barracouta

33,402

Hake

7,783

Hoki

110,010

Squid

82,120

Silver Warehou

11,120

Southern Whiting

48,702

Others

215,385

Total

559,849

Maruha NZ Fisheries catch Approx. 31,000 tons (Most recently about 5.5% of total NZ catch quota)

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
