Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Construction of a New Vessel at an Affiliate Company

Notice Regarding Construction of a New Vessel at an Affiliate Company
Maruha Nichiro Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") announces that its Affiliate company Tekapo Limited (hereafter "Tekapo") has decided to build a new vessel. The details are as follows.
1. Background and Reason for the Construction of the New Vessel
Enhance access to existing resources in the NZ EEZ
While global demand for marine products is strong due to population growth, health consciousness, environmental considerations, the amount of natural marine resources is limited, and the rights and interests that can be involved, such as fishing quotas, are limited worldwide, making new acquisitions quite difficult. Under such circumstances, Maruha (N.Z.) Corporation Limited (hereinafter, "Maruha N.Z."), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is the only foreign company in New Zealand with a fishing quota in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone ("NZ EEZ"). Tekapo operates a charter business through joint investment by Maruha N.Z. and the Solander Group, which owns fishing quotas in New Zealand. Tomi Maru No. 87 (hereinafter, "Tomi Maru"), owned by Tekapo, catches southern whiting, squid, silver warehou, hake, etc. The Tomi Maru was built 36 years ago, and in recent years, deterioration in operation and productivity has been seen due to aging. In order to maximize access to the limited and precious natural marine resources, Tekapo has decided to sell the Tomi Maru and build a new vessel.
(2) Improvement of operational and production efficiency and environmental measures on new vessels
The new vessel will be designed with emphasis on the following items to improve operational and production efficiency and environmental measures, with the aim of maximizing operational and production efficiency to increase profits and achieve environmentally sustainable fishing (see Reference Materials 1 and 2).
Increase catches and production by increasing vessel and fish hold capacity and installing surimi manufacturing machines to increase production capacity.
Reduce the number of annual port calls by increasing the size of fish hold capacity and fuel tanks, to avoid operational losses.
A new meal production machine will be installed to effectively utilize residuals to increase profits and reduce food loss.
CO2 emissions from the new vessel can be reduced by approximately 20% per ton of product compared to the Tomi Maru.
Selected ammonia as the refrigerant to use as a CFC-free measure.
In order to fulfill the mission of the Group "to provide a stable supply of sustainable fishery products" globally as one of the world's largest suppliers of marine products, we have positioned this operation as an important foundation for our fisheries business, which is responsible for building a sustainable supply chain for the Group. In the short term, we will continue to work to strengthen access to resources, considering the possibility of making Tekapo a consolidated subsidiary.
2. Details of Tekapo
(1)
Name
Tekapo Limited
(2)
Location
Auckland, New Zealand
(3)
Title/Name of
Takeshi Suzuki, Director / James John Hufflett, Director
Representative
(4)
Business Activities
Chartering business
(5)
Capital
NZ $2 Million
(6)
Establishment
December 18, 2014
Major shareholders
(7)
and shareholding
Maruha N.Z. / Solander Maritime Limited
ratio
(8)
Net sales
NZ$115,000 (2021)
(9)
Tomi Maru
NZ$26,323,000 (2021)
Operation Net sales
3. Details of Acquired Assets (New Vessel)
(1)
Name
Undecided
(2)
Date of Launch
July 2025 (plan)
(3)
Type of Fishery
Deep-sea Bottom Trawl
(4)
Vessel Quality
Steel
(5)
Hull
International gross tonnage 3,800 tons / Length 80m x Width 15m x
Depth 6m
(6)
Number of Cabin
50 persons
Crew
(7)
Vessel Life span
Approx. 30 years
(8)
Acquisition Cost
Approx. 70-80 billion yen (plan)
(9)
Funding method
Borrowed in full (no impact on the Company's consolidated results of
operations and financial condition)
4. Schedule for New Vessel
(1)
Date of resolution by
January 30, 2023
the Board of Directors
(2)
Start of Construction
February 2023 (plan)
(3)
Completion of
July 2025 (plan)
Construction
(4)
Commencement of
October 2025 (plan) / Tomi Maru scheduled to be sold
operation
5. Future Outlook
Tekapo is an equity-method affiliate of the Company, and the impact of this matter on the Company's consolidated results will be minor. In addition, there will be no impact on our financial condition in terms of fixed assets and borrowings. The Company will promptly announce any matters that should be disclosed in the future.
(Reference Materials)
Reference 1
Tomi Maru operation results and new vessel business plan (with FY 2018 as 100)
Total catch volume (Round)
Total production volume
Total sales
2018
2019
2020
2021
2025-2026
2027-2028
2029~
(Plan)
(Plan)
(Plan)
New Vessel to
start operation
(％)
200
150
100
50
Reference 2
The Company's share of New Zealand's total catch quota by fish type (Oct 2022 - Sep 2023)
(Unit: tons)
Fish Species
New Zealand
Total catch quota
(Unit: tons)
Horse Mackerel
51,327
Barracouta
33,402
Hake
7,783
Hoki
110,010
Squid
82,120
Silver Warehou
11,120
Southern Whiting
48,702
Others
215,385
Total
559,849
Maruha NZ Fisheries catch Approx. 31,000 tons (Most recently about 5.5% of total NZ catch quota)
