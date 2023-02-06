Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Construction of a New Vessel at an Affiliate Company

February 6, 2023 Company name: Maruha Nichiro Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Stock code: 1333 URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ Representative: Title: Representative Director, President & CEO Name: Masaru Ikemi Inquiries: Hiroyuki Metoki Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Phone: +81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Construction of a New Vessel at an Affiliate Company

Maruha Nichiro Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") announces that its Affiliate company Tekapo Limited (hereafter "Tekapo") has decided to build a new vessel. The details are as follows.

1. Background and Reason for the Construction of the New Vessel

Enhance access to existing resources in the NZ EEZ

While global demand for marine products is strong due to population growth, health consciousness, environmental considerations, the amount of natural marine resources is limited, and the rights and interests that can be involved, such as fishing quotas, are limited worldwide, making new acquisitions quite difficult. Under such circumstances, Maruha (N.Z.) Corporation Limited (hereinafter, "Maruha N.Z."), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is the only foreign company in New Zealand with a fishing quota in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone ("NZ EEZ"). Tekapo operates a charter business through joint investment by Maruha N.Z. and the Solander Group, which owns fishing quotas in New Zealand. Tomi Maru No. 87 (hereinafter, "Tomi Maru"), owned by Tekapo, catches southern whiting, squid, silver warehou, hake, etc. The Tomi Maru was built 36 years ago, and in recent years, deterioration in operation and productivity has been seen due to aging. In order to maximize access to the limited and precious natural marine resources, Tekapo has decided to sell the Tomi Maru and build a new vessel.

(2) Improvement of operational and production efficiency and environmental measures on new vessels

The new vessel will be designed with emphasis on the following items to improve operational and production efficiency and environmental measures, with the aim of maximizing operational and production efficiency to increase profits and achieve environmentally sustainable fishing (see Reference Materials 1 and 2).