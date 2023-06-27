June 27, 2023 Company name: Maruha Nichiro Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Stock code: 1333 URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ Representative: Title: Representative Director, President & CEO Name: Masaru Ikemi Inquiries: Hiroyuki Metoki Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Phone: +81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Introduction of a Stock Benefit Plan for Employees (J-ESOP)

Maruha Nichiro Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") announces that at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, it has resolved to introduce an incentive plan called the "Employee Stock Benefit Plan (J-ESOP)" (hereinafter, "the Plan"), to enhance the correlation between our company's stock price, performance, and the treatment of employees, and to increase the motivation and morale of our employees towards improving the stock price and performance.

The Plan involves granting the Company's shares to a portion of employees in managerial positions (excluding non-residents of Japan; hereinafter referred to as the "Eligible Employees"). The Plan will be established based on a trust agreement to be concluded with Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Trust "). Please find the details below.

1. Purpose of Introducing the Plan

The Company, under its brand statement "For the ocean, for life," is committed to be an essential part of society by improving everyone's daily life through the realization of its Group Philosophy. The Company has redefined its long-term corporate vision for 2027 and is promoting its Medium-term Management Plan "For the ocean, for life MNV2024." Even in a rapidly changing business environment, the Company is committed to creating "economic value," "social value," and "environmental value," aiming to enhance corporate value and achieve sustainable growth. In line with its group philosophy, it has been considering various incentive plans from the perspective of securing diverse talents with different values, encouraging target employees to challenge themselves at a high level and rewarding their achievements.

A performance-linked stock compensation plan has already been established in September 2022 for directors (excluding external directors and non-residents in Japan) and executive officers (excluding non-residents in Japan), aiming to clarify the correlation between their compensation, the