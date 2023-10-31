October 31, 2023

Company name: Maruha Nichiro Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Stock code: 1333 URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ Representative: Title: Representative Director, President & CEO Name: Masaru Ikemi Inquiries: Hiroyuki Metoki Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Phone: +81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Posting of Extraordinary Income (Insurance Claims Received)

Maruha Nichiro Corporation (hereinafter "the Company") announces that it expects to post the following extraordinary income in its non-consolidated and consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023).

1. Details of Extraordinary Income (Insurance Claims Received)

As the insurance amount for the fire accident that occurred at the Company's Hiroshima Plant on September 24, 2022, has been determined, it plans to post 7,969 million yen as "insurance claims received" in its non- consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, respectively, under extraordinary income.

2. Impact on Business Performance

The impact of the above extraordinary income has already been incorporated into the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which was announced on May 8, 2023.

If it is deemed necessary to revise the consolidated earnings forecast in light of future business trends, the Company will announce such revisions promptly.

