Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Upward Revision of Earnings Forecast

November 7, 2022 Company name: Maruha Nichiro Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Stock code: 1333 URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ Representative: Title: President Name: Masaru Ikemi Inquiries: Hiroyuki Metoki Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Phone: +81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Upward Revision of Earnings Forecast

In light of recent business performance, Maruha Nichiro Corporation has decided to revise its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023), which was announced on May 9, 2022.

1. Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Net Sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable to Profit per Income Income owners of parent Share Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous Forecast (A) 900,000 24,000 25,000 16,000 304.06 Revised Forecast (B) 970,000 27,000 32,000 19,000 376.16 Change (B-A) 70,000 3,000 7,000 3,000 Change Percentage (%) 7.8 12.5 28.0 18.8 (Ref.) Consolidated results for the previous 866,702 23,819 27,596 16,898 321.13 FY ended March 2022

(Reason for revision)

In the consolidated cumulative second quarter, the Processed Foods Business Unit and Foodstuff Distribution Business Unit reported a decrease in operating income due to soaring raw material and energy costs and an increase in procurement costs caused by the rapid depreciation of the yen. On the other hand, sales of pet foods and marine products for Europe and North America were strong in the Overseas Business Unit, market prices rose, and sales were strong for marine products in general in the Marine Product Trading Unit, and the Aquaculture Business Unit reported higher operating income due to increased sales of tuna and yellowtail and rising market prices, resulting in a significant increase in overall Group operating income.