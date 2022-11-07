Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Maruha Nichiro Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
2344.00 JPY   +0.34%
01:22aMaruha Nichiro : Results for Units
PU
11/02Maruha Nichiro : Our Blue Finance Framework
PU
11/02Maruha Nichiro : Second Opinon of Maruha Nichiro's Blue Finance Framework, by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding Upward Revision of Earnings Forecast

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
November 7, 2022

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Stock code:

1333

URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

President

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding Upward Revision of Earnings Forecast

In light of recent business performance, Maruha Nichiro Corporation has decided to revise its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023), which was announced on May 9, 2022.

1. Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit per

Income

Income

owners of parent

Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous Forecast (A)

900,000

24,000

25,000

16,000

304.06

Revised Forecast (B)

970,000

27,000

32,000

19,000

376.16

Change (B-A)

70,000

3,000

7,000

3,000

Change Percentage (%)

7.8

12.5

28.0

18.8

(Ref.) Consolidated

results for the previous

866,702

23,819

27,596

16,898

321.13

FY ended March 2022

(Reason for revision)

In the consolidated cumulative second quarter, the Processed Foods Business Unit and Foodstuff Distribution Business Unit reported a decrease in operating income due to soaring raw material and energy costs and an increase in procurement costs caused by the rapid depreciation of the yen. On the other hand, sales of pet foods and marine products for Europe and North America were strong in the Overseas Business Unit, market prices rose, and sales were strong for marine products in general in the Marine Product Trading Unit, and the Aquaculture Business Unit reported higher operating income due to increased sales of tuna and yellowtail and rising market prices, resulting in a significant increase in overall Group operating income.

From the third quarter onward, the business environment is expected to be even more challenging than before, as the trend of high costs and yen depreciation will not change significantly, and customers will be reluctant due to high market prices, etc. However, as presented above, an upward revision has been made to the consolidated earnings forecast for the full year based on the results through the second quarter.

Please refer to the Company's website below for a breakdown of the results by segment. https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ir/pdf/results/20221107_MN_breakdown_en.pdf

(Note) The above forecasts are based on information available at this time and actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
