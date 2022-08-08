Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Maruha Nichiro Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
2479.00 JPY   +2.02%
02:24aMARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding Commencement of Consideration for Issuance of Japan's First "Blue Bond"
PU
02:24aMARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding the Postponement of the Introduction of the Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan
PU
02:14aSUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF THE YEAR ENDING MARCH, 2023 (PDF : 177KB/3p)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding the Postponement of the Introduction of the Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 8, 2022

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Stock code:

1333

URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

President

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding the Postponement of the Introduction of

the Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan

Maruha Nichiro Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") has decided to introduce a performance-based stock compensation plan, the "Stock Benefit Trust (BBT = Board Benefit Trust)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Plan") pursuant to the resolution at the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2022. However, due to various circumstances, the Company has decided to make the following changes to the date of the execution and postpone the introduction of the Plan.

1. Change to the contract date, etc. of the trust agreement for the Plan Summary of the Trust

1)

Name

Board Benefit Trust

2)

Entrustor

The Company

3)

Trustee

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

(Re-trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.)

4)

Beneficiaries

Retired directors (excluding outside directors

and domestic nonresidents) and executive

officers (excluding domestic nonresidents) who

meet the requirements for beneficiaries as

stipulated in the Directors' and Corporate

Auditors' Share Benefit Regulations.

5)

Trust Administrator

A third party that has no conflict of interest with

the Company is to be selected

6)

Type of Trust

Money held in trust other than in the form of a

monetary trust (third party beneficiary trust)

7)

Date of execution of the trust agreement

(Before change) August 2022 (scheduled)

(After change) To be determined

8)

Date on which funds are entrusted

(Before change) August 2022 (scheduled)

(After change) To be determined

9)

Period of the Trust

(Before change) From August 2022 (scheduled)

until the termination of the Trust. (No specific

termination date is set, and the Trust will

continue as long as the Plan continues.)

(After change) To be determined

2. Future Schedule

As this matter is regarding only to the planned date of the trust agreement, there will be no change in the policy itself or details of the plan other than the above. At this time, the date after the change has not yet been determined, but we will promptly announce the date of the trust agreement and other details once they are finalized.

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
02:24aMARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding Commencement of Consideration for Issuance of Japan's Fi..
PU
02:24aMARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding the Postponement of the Introduction of the Performance-..
PU
02:14aSUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RE : 177KB/3p)
PU
08/01MARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding Status of Treasury Stocks Acquisition
PU
07/27Aekyungchemical Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire additional 40% stake in ..
CI
07/01MARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding Status of Treasury Stocks Acquisition
PU
07/01Tranche Update on Maruha Nichiro Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 9, ..
CI
06/30MARUHA NICHIRO : MC and Maruha Nichiro Agree to Establish New Joint Venture in Salmon (lan..
PU
06/17Takeda, Nintendo among Japanese firms quietly celebrating weak yen
RE
06/16Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Wall Street Cues, Fed Action
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 899 B 6 636 M 6 636 M
Net income 2023 12 800 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,99x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 126 B 929 M 929 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 12 352
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Maruha Nichiro Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 430,00 JPY
Average target price 2 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaru Ikemi President & Representative Director
Shigeru Ito Chairman
Yoshiro Nakabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Somuku Iimura Independent Non-Executive Director
Osamu Momiyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION1.04%929
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-17.67%2 010
BAYWA AG40.82%1 561
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-1.96%1 269
GRAINCORP LIMITED-7.14%1 180
AKER BIOMARINE AS-7.00%450