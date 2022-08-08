Maruha Nichiro : Notice Regarding the Postponement of the Introduction of the Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan

August 8, 2022 Company name: Maruha Nichiro Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Stock code: 1333 URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ Representative: Title: President Name: Masaru Ikemi Inquiries: Hiroyuki Metoki Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Phone: +81 (0)3 6833 1195

Notice Regarding the Postponement of the Introduction of

the Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan

Maruha Nichiro Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") has decided to introduce a performance-based stock compensation plan, the "Stock Benefit Trust (BBT = Board Benefit Trust)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Plan") pursuant to the resolution at the 78th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2022. However, due to various circumstances, the Company has decided to make the following changes to the date of the execution and postpone the introduction of the Plan.

1. Change to the contract date, etc. of the trust agreement for the Plan Summary of the Trust

1) Name Board Benefit Trust 2) Entrustor The Company 3) Trustee Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Re-trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.) 4) Beneficiaries Retired directors (excluding outside directors and domestic nonresidents) and executive officers (excluding domestic nonresidents) who meet the requirements for beneficiaries as stipulated in the Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Share Benefit Regulations. 5) Trust Administrator A third party that has no conflict of interest with the Company is to be selected 6) Type of Trust Money held in trust other than in the form of a monetary trust (third party beneficiary trust) 7) Date of execution of the trust agreement (Before change) August 2022 (scheduled) (After change) To be determined 8) Date on which funds are entrusted (Before change) August 2022 (scheduled) (After change) To be determined 9) Period of the Trust (Before change) From August 2022 (scheduled) until the termination of the Trust. (No specific termination date is set, and the Trust will continue as long as the Plan continues.) (After change) To be determined

2. Future Schedule

As this matter is regarding only to the planned date of the trust agreement, there will be no change in the policy itself or details of the plan other than the above. At this time, the date after the change has not yet been determined, but we will promptly announce the date of the trust agreement and other details once they are finalized.