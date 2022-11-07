Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Maruha Nichiro Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
2344.00 JPY   +0.34%
01:22aMaruha Nichiro : Results for Units
PU
11/02Maruha Nichiro : Our Blue Finance Framework
PU
11/02Maruha Nichiro : Second Opinon of Maruha Nichiro's Blue Finance Framework, by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruha Nichiro : Results for Units

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
Results by Unit for 2Q (April-September) of FY ending March 2023

(JPY in Billions)

Net Sales

Operating Income

(After applying revenue recognition)

Segment

Unit

Results

Full Year Forecast

Results

Full Year Forecast

Sep/22

Sep/21

Change

Previous

Revised

Change

Sep/22

Sep/21

Change

Previous

Revised

Change

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Fishery Business

16.8

13.4

3.4

35.3

39.5

4.2

-0.4

-0.6

0.2

2.2

1.5

-0.7

Marine Products

Aquaculture Business

8.0

6.8

1.2

13.7

14.8

1.2

1.1

-0.4

1.5

0.0

1.3

1.3

Business

Marine Products Trading

144.4

126.0

18.4

268.2

281.6

13.5

4.0

2.2

1.8

3.5

4.9

1.4

Overseas Business

106.1

76.2

29.9

190.9

222.8

31.9

6.5

4.6

1.9

7.8

10.9

3.1

Segment Sub Total

275.3

222.5

52.8

508.1

558.8

50.7

11.3

5.9

5.4

13.5

18.7

5.2

Processed Foods

Processed Foods Business

51.0

49.2

1.8

99.0

95.8

-3.2

1.6

2.7

-1.1

3.9

2.9

-1.0

Business

Fine Chemicals

4.0

4.0

0

7.3

7.7

0.4

0.8

0.8

0

1.4

1.4

0

Segment Sub Total

55.0

53.2

1.8

106.3

103.5

-2.7

2.4

3.4

-1.0

5.3

4.3

-1.0

Foodstuff Distribution

Foodstuff Distribution Business

104.3

90.0

14.2

200.4

207.7

7.3

1.2

1.6

-0.5

2.9

2.5

-0.4

Business

Meat and Products Business

41.8

37.9

3.9

67.2

81.9

14.8

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.9

0.5

-0.4

Segment Sub Total

146.1

127.9

18.1

267.6

289.6

22.0

1.6

2.1

-0.5

3.8

3.0

-0.8

Logistics

Logistics

8.7

8.4

0.3

17.7

17.6

-0.1

0.7

0.7

0

1.5

1.4

-0.1

Others

0.2

0.2

0

0.3

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.1

0

0.2

0.2

0

Common Cost

-

-

-

-

-

-

-0.2

0.2

-0.4

-0.3

-0.5

-0.2

Total

485.2

412.2

73.0

900.0

970.0

70.0

15.9

12.5

3.5

24.0

27.0

3.0

Copyright ©2022 Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
