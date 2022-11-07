Maruha Nichiro : Results for Units
Results by Unit for 2Q (April-September) of FY ending March 2023
(JPY in Billions)
Net Sales
Operating Income
(After applying revenue recognition)
Segment
Unit
Results
Full Year Forecast
Results
Full Year Forecast
Sep/22
Sep/21
Change
Previous
Revised
Change
Sep/22
Sep/21
Change
Previous
Revised
Change
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Fishery Business
16.8
13.4
3.4
35.3
39.5
4.2
-0.4
-0.6
0.2
2.2
1.5
-0.7
Marine Products
Aquaculture Business
8.0
6.8
1.2
13.7
14.8
1.2
1.1
-0.4
1.5
0.0
1.3
1.3
Business
Marine Products Trading
144.4
126.0
18.4
268.2
281.6
13.5
4.0
2.2
1.8
3.5
4.9
1.4
Overseas Business
106.1
76.2
29.9
190.9
222.8
31.9
6.5
4.6
1.9
7.8
10.9
3.1
Segment Sub Total
275.3
222.5
52.8
508.1
558.8
50.7
11.3
5.9
5.4
13.5
18.7
5.2
Processed Foods
Processed Foods Business
51.0
49.2
1.8
99.0
95.8
-3.2
1.6
2.7
-1.1
3.9
2.9
-1.0
Business
Fine Chemicals
4.0
4.0
0
7.3
7.7
0.4
0.8
0.8
0
1.4
1.4
0
Segment Sub Total
55.0
53.2
1.8
106.3
103.5
-2.7
2.4
3.4
-1.0
5.3
4.3
-1.0
Foodstuff Distribution
Foodstuff Distribution Business
104.3
90.0
14.2
200.4
207.7
7.3
1.2
1.6
-0.5
2.9
2.5
-0.4
Business
Meat and Products Business
41.8
37.9
3.9
67.2
81.9
14.8
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.9
0.5
-0.4
Segment Sub Total
146.1
127.9
18.1
267.6
289.6
22.0
1.6
2.1
-0.5
3.8
3.0
-0.8
Logistics
Logistics
8.7
8.4
0.3
17.7
17.6
-0.1
0.7
0.7
0
1.5
1.4
-0.1
Others
0.2
0.2
0
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.1
0
0.2
0.2
0
Common Cost
-
-
-
-
-
-
-0.2
0.2
-0.4
-0.3
-0.5
-0.2
Total
485.2
412.2
73.0
900.0
970.0
70.0
15.9
12.5
3.5
24.0
27.0
3.0
Copyright ©2022 Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Disclaimer
Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Sales 2023
899 B
6 106 M
6 106 M
Net income 2023
12 800 M
87,0 M
87,0 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
9,60x
Yield 2023
2,35%
Capitalization
120 B
814 M
814 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,13x
Nbr of Employees
12 352
Free-Float
82,8%
Chart MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2 336,00 JPY
Average target price
2 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
11,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.