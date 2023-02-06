Advanced search
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2437.00 JPY   +1.97%
Maruha Nichiro : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023

02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 6, 2023

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

1333

URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

Representative Director, President & CEO

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Scheduled date for fling the quarterly report:

February 7, 2023

Scheduled date for Commencement of Dividend Payments:

-

Preparation of Explanatory Materials for Financial Results:

Yes

Information Meetings Arranged Related to Financial Results:

None

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

1.Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023 (April 1, 2022- December 31, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Result of Operations (cumulative)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

3rd

Quarter

of

the

Year Ending

781,020

18.1

26,947

20.4

30,847

24.5

18,503

14.4

March, 2023

3rd

Quarter

of

the

Year Ended

661,222

6.2

22,373

29.6

24,767

31.5

16,171

114.5

March, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive Income: Third Quarter of the Year ending March, 2023

¥ 37,284 million (94.9%)

Third Quarter of the Year ended March, 2022

¥ 19,130 million (82.7%)

Profit per Share

Diluted Profit Per Share

Yen

Yen

3rd Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023

360.37

-

3rd Quarter of the Year Ended March, 2022

307.32

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

3rd Quarter of the Year

698,462

215,451

26.1

Ending March, 2023

Year Ended March, 2022

548,603

187,895

29.2

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity: ¥182,051 million (Third Quarter of the Year Ending March,2023), ¥160,174 million (Year Ended March, 2022)

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

1 s t

Q u a r t e r

2 n d Q u a r t e r

3 r d Q u a r t e r

Year End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year Ended March, 2022

-

-

-

55.00

55.00

Year Ending March, 2023

-

-

-

Year Ending March,

55.00

55.00

2023 (Estimate)

(Note) Revisions of dividend projections in the current quarter

:

yes / No

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(% figures denote change from the same period in the previous year)

Profit attributable

Profit per

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to owners of

Share

parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Full Year

970,000

11.9

27,000

13.4

32,000

16.0

19,000

12.4

376.16

(Note) Revisions of the forecast in the current quarter

: yes / No

  • Note
  1. Major changes among subsidiaries during period under review
  2. Application of concise accounts procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly Consolidated financial statements
  • yes / No
  • yes /No

(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(i)

Changes due to revisions in accounting standards, etc.

:

yes

/ No

(ii)

Changes other than (i)

:

yes

/ No

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates

:

yes

/ No

(iv) Retrospective restatements

:

yes / No

  1. Number of shares issued (common shares)
  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares issued during the term

Third Quarter of

Fiscal year ended

FY ending

50,639,610

52,656,910

March, 2022

March, 2023

Third Quarter of

Fiscal year ended

FY ending

128,999

36,389

March, 2022

March, 2023

Third Quarter of

Third Quarter of

FY ending

51,346,009

FY ending

52,621,509

March, 2023

March, 2022

(Note) The Company introduced a performance-based stock compensation plan, "Stock Benefit Trust (BBT = Board Benefit Trust)", in the 2nd Quarter of the current consolidated FY. The number of treasury stock at the end of the period includes the Company's shares held by the trust (91,100 shares in 3Q of the FY ending March 2023). In addition, the Company's shares held by the trust are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the term (31,689 shares for 3Q of the FY ending March 2023).

  • This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
  • Explanation of the appropriate use of business forecasts and other remarks (Cautions related to Forward-looking statement, etc.)

Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.

(How to obtain the explanatory materials for financial results)

The explanatory material for financial results will be available on the Company's website (https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ir/presentations.html) from Monday, February 6, 2023.

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 867 B 6 620 M 6 620 M
Net income 2022 16 898 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2022 226 B 1 724 M 1 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 116 B 885 M 885 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 12 352
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Maruha Nichiro Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 390,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaru Ikemi President & Representative Director
Shigeru Ito Chairman
Yoshiro Nakabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Somuku Iimura Independent Non-Executive Director
Osamu Momiyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-4.78%885
CORTEVA, INC.5.48%43 875
QL RESOURCES9.44%3 443
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.8.97%2 059
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.10.27%1 382
GENTING PLANTATIONS-4.69%1 284