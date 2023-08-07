The Company has introduced a performance-linked stock compensation plan, the "Stock Benefit Trust (BBT- Board Benefit Trust)," and the number of treasury stock at the end of the period includes the Company shares held by the trust (89,476 shares for 1Q of FY ending March 2024 and 89,476 shares for FY ended March 2023). The Company shares held by the trust are included in treasury stock, which is deducted from the average number of shares issued during the term. (89,476 shares for 1Q ending March 2024 and - shares for 1Q ended March 2023)

This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.

Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.