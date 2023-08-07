Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
For the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2024 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 7, 2023
Company name:
Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Stock code:
1333
URL: https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/
Representative:
Title:
Representative Director, President & CEO
Name:
Masaru Ikemi
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Metoki
Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department
Phone:
+81 (0)3 6833 1195
Scheduled date for fling the quarterly report:
August 8, 2023
Scheduled date for Commencement of Dividend Payments:
-
Preparation of Explanatory Materials for Financial Results:
Yes
Information Meetings Arranged Related to Financial Results:
No
(Yen in millions, rounded down)
1.Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023- June 30, 2023)
- Consolidated Result of Operations (cumulative)
(% figures denote year-on-year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
1st Quarter of the Year
250,922
7.9
7,685
-2.3
11,213
-7.9
6,652
-13.3
Ending March 2024
1st Quarter of the Year
232,618
14.9
7,869
24.9
12,175
72.0
7,675
52.1
Ended March 2023
(Note) Comprehensive Income: First Quarter of the Year ending March 2024
¥10,141 million (-34.3%)
First Quarter of the Year ended March 2023 ¥ 15,438 million ( 61.3%)
Profit per Share
Diluted Profit Per Share
Yen
Yen
1st Quarter of the Year
131.87
-
Ending March 2024
1st Quarter of the Year
146.32
-
Ended March 2023
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
1st Quarter of the Year
660,467
218,530
27.9
Ending March 2024
Year Ended March 2023
637,227
212,522
28.0
(Reference) Shareholders' Equity: First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2024
¥183,944 million
Year Ended March 2023
¥178,312 million
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
1s t Quarter
2n d Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year Ended March 2023
-
-
-
65.00
65.00
Year Ending March 2024
-
Year Ending March
35.00
-
35.00
70.00
2024 (Estimate)
(Note) Revisions of dividend projections in the current quarter
: yes / No
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(% figures denote change from the same period in the previous year)
Profit attributable
Profit per
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to owners of
Share
parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Yen
Full Year
980,000
-4.0
27,000
-8.7
27,000
-19.4
18,500
-0.5
366.69
(Note) Revisions of the forecast in the current quarter
: yes / No
* Note
(1) Major changes among subsidiaries during period under review
: yes / No
- Application of concise accounts procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly: yes /No Consolidated financial statements
- Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
(i)
Changes due to revisions in accounting standards, etc.
:
yes / No
(ii)
Changes other than (i)
:
yes / No
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates
:
yes / No
(iv) Retrospective restatements
:
yes / No
(4) Number of shares issued (common shares)
- Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
- Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
- Average number of shares issued during the term
1st Quarter of the
Year Ended
Year Ending
50,578,837
50,578,837
March 2023
March 2024
1st Quarter of the
Year Ended
Year Ending
128,811
128,003
March 2023
March 2024
1st Quarter of the
First Quarter of
Year Ending
50,450,450
Year Ended
52,454,601
March 2024
March 2023
The Company has introduced a performance-linked stock compensation plan, the "Stock Benefit Trust (BBT- Board Benefit Trust)," and the number of treasury stock at the end of the period includes the Company shares held by the trust (89,476 shares for 1Q of FY ending March 2024 and 89,476 shares for FY ended March 2023). The Company shares held by the trust are included in treasury stock, which is deducted from the average number of shares issued during the term. (89,476 shares for 1Q ending March 2024 and - shares for 1Q ended March 2023)
- This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
- Explanation of the appropriate use of business forecasts and other remarks (Cautions related to Forward-looking statement, etc.)
Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.
This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
