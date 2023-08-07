Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2024 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 7, 2023

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Stock code:

1333

URL: https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

Representative Director, President & CEO

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Scheduled date for fling the quarterly report:

August 8, 2023

Scheduled date for Commencement of Dividend Payments:

-

Preparation of Explanatory Materials for Financial Results:

Yes

Information Meetings Arranged Related to Financial Results:

No

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

1.Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2024 (April 1, 2023- June 30, 2023)

  1. Consolidated Result of Operations (cumulative)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

1st Quarter of the Year

250,922

7.9

7,685

-2.3

11,213

-7.9

6,652

-13.3

Ending March 2024

1st Quarter of the Year

232,618

14.9

7,869

24.9

12,175

72.0

7,675

52.1

Ended March 2023

(Note) Comprehensive Income: First Quarter of the Year ending March 2024

¥10,141 million (-34.3%)

First Quarter of the Year ended March 2023 ¥ 15,438 million ( 61.3%)

Profit per Share

Diluted Profit Per Share

Yen

Yen

1st Quarter of the Year

131.87

-

Ending March 2024

1st Quarter of the Year

146.32

-

Ended March 2023

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

1st Quarter of the Year

660,467

218,530

27.9

Ending March 2024

Year Ended March 2023

637,227

212,522

28.0

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity: First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2024

¥183,944 million

Year Ended March 2023

¥178,312 million

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

1s t Quarter

2n d Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year Ended March 2023

-

-

-

65.00

65.00

Year Ending March 2024

-

Year Ending March

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

2024 (Estimate)

(Note) Revisions of dividend projections in the current quarter

: yes / No

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(% figures denote change from the same period in the previous year)

Profit attributable

Profit per

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to owners of

Share

parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Full Year

980,000

-4.0

27,000

-8.7

27,000

-19.4

18,500

-0.5

366.69

(Note) Revisions of the forecast in the current quarter

: yes / No

* Note

(1) Major changes among subsidiaries during period under review

: yes / No

  1. Application of concise accounts procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly: yes /No Consolidated financial statements
  2. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(i)

Changes due to revisions in accounting standards, etc.

:

yes / No

(ii)

Changes other than (i)

:

yes / No

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates

:

yes / No

(iv) Retrospective restatements

:

yes / No

(4) Number of shares issued (common shares)

  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares issued during the term

1st Quarter of the

Year Ended

Year Ending

50,578,837

50,578,837

March 2023

March 2024

1st Quarter of the

Year Ended

Year Ending

128,811

128,003

March 2023

March 2024

1st Quarter of the

First Quarter of

Year Ending

50,450,450

Year Ended

52,454,601

March 2024

March 2023

The Company has introduced a performance-linked stock compensation plan, the "Stock Benefit Trust (BBT- Board Benefit Trust)," and the number of treasury stock at the end of the period includes the Company shares held by the trust (89,476 shares for 1Q of FY ending March 2024 and 89,476 shares for FY ended March 2023). The Company shares held by the trust are included in treasury stock, which is deducted from the average number of shares issued during the term. (89,476 shares for 1Q ending March 2024 and - shares for 1Q ended March 2023)

  • This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
  • Explanation of the appropriate use of business forecasts and other remarks (Cautions related to Forward-looking statement, etc.)

Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

