    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
2344.00 JPY   +0.34%
01:22aMaruha Nichiro : Results for Units
PU
11/02Maruha Nichiro : Our Blue Finance Framework
PU
11/02Maruha Nichiro : Second Opinon of Maruha Nichiro's Blue Finance Framework, by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
PU
Maruha Nichiro : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 7, 2022

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

1333

URL https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

President

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Scheduled date for fling the quarterly report:

November 8, 2021 (only in Japanese)

Scheduled date for Commencement of Dividend Payments:

-

Preparation of Explanatory Materials for Financial Results:

Yes

Information Meetings Arranged Related to Financial Results:

Yes (for analysts, video of financial

results briefing will be posted online, only in Japanese)

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023 (April 1, 2022- September 30, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Result of Operations (cumulative)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

2nd Quarter of the Year

485,241

17.7

15,933

27.9

21,209

53.1

13,129

39.0

Ending March, 2023

2nd Quarter of the Year

412,220

5.2

12,460

21.6

13,856

17.0

9,447

165.8

Ended March, 2022

(Note) Comprehensive Income: Second Quarter of the Year ending March, 2023

¥ 27,249 million (89.4 %)

Second Quarter of the Year ended March, 2022

¥14,390 million (163.1%)

Profit per Share

Diluted Profit Per Share

Yen

Yen

2nd Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023

253.64

-

2nd Quarter of the Year Ended March, 2022

179.54

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

2nd Quarter of the Year

652,422

205,661

26.6

Ending March, 2023

Year Ended March, 2022

548,603

187,895

29.2

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity: ¥173,456 million (2Q of FY Ending March,2023), ¥160,174 million (Year Ended March, 2022)

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

1s t Quarter

2n d Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year Ended March, 2022

-

-

-

55.00

55.00

Year Ending March, 2023

-

-

Year Ending March

-

55.00

55.00

2023 (Estimate)

(Note) Revisions of dividend projections in the current quarter

: Yes / No

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(% figures denote change from the same period in the previous year)

Profit attributable

Profit per

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to owners of

Share

parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Full Year

970,000

11.9

27,000

13.4

32,000

16.0

19,000

12.4

376.16

(Note) Revisions of the forecast in the current quarter

:

yes

/ No

  • Note
  1. Major changes among subsidiaries during period under review
  2. Application of concise accounts procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly Consolidated financial statements
  • yes / No
  • yes /No

(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(i)

Changes due to revisions in accounting standards, etc.

:

yes

/ No

(ii)

Changes other than (i)

:

yes

/ No

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates

:

yes

/ No

(iv) Retrospective restatements

:

yes / No

  1. Number of shares issued (common shares)
  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares issued during the term

2nd Quarter of the

Fiscal year ended

Year Ending

52,656,910

52,656,910

March, 2022

March 2023

2nd Quarter of the

Fiscal year ended

Year Ending

2,146,013

36,389

March, 2022

March 2023

2nd Quarter of the

Second Quarter of

Year Ending

51,765,934

FY ending

52,621,725

March 2023

March, 2022

(Note) The Company introduced a performance-based stock compensation plan, "Stock Benefit Trust (BBT = Board Benefit Trust)", in the 2nd Quarter of the current consolidated FY. The number of treasury stock at the end of the period includes the Company's shares held by the trust (91,100 shares in 2Q of the FY ending March 2023). In addition, the Company's shares held by the trust are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the term (1,821 shares for 2Q of the FY ending March 2023).

  • This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
  • Explanation of the appropriate use of business forecasts and other remarks (Cautions related to Forward-looking statement, etc.)

Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.

(How to obtain the explanatory materials for financial results)

The explanatory material for financial results will be available on the Company's website

(https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ir/presentations.html)from Thursday, November 24, 2022.

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
