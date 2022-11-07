Maruha Nichiro : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department
Phone:
+81 (0)3 6833 1195
Scheduled date for fling the quarterly report:
November 8, 2021 (only in Japanese)
Scheduled date for Commencement of Dividend Payments:
-
Preparation of Explanatory Materials for Financial Results:
Yes
Information Meetings Arranged Related to Financial Results:
Yes (for analysts, video of financial
results briefing will be posted online, only in Japanese)
(Yen in millions, rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023 (April 1, 2022- September 30, 2022)
Consolidated Result of Operations (cumulative)
(% figures denote year-on-year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
2nd Quarter of the Year
485,241
17.7
15,933
27.9
21,209
53.1
13,129
39.0
Ending March, 2023
2nd Quarter of the Year
412,220
5.2
12,460
21.6
13,856
17.0
9,447
165.8
Ended March, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive Income: Second Quarter of the Year ending March, 2023
¥ 27,249 million (89.4 %)
Second Quarter of the Year ended March, 2022
¥14,390 million (163.1%)
Profit per Share
Diluted Profit Per Share
Yen
Yen
2nd Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023
253.64
-
2nd Quarter of the Year Ended March, 2022
179.54
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
2nd Quarter of the Year
652,422
205,661
26.6
Ending March, 2023
Year Ended March, 2022
548,603
187,895
29.2
(Reference) Shareholders' Equity: ¥173,456 million (2Q of FY Ending March,2023), ¥160,174 million (Year Ended March, 2022)
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
1s t Quarter
2n d Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year Ended March, 2022
-
-
-
55.00
55.00
Year Ending March, 2023
-
-
Year Ending March
-
55.00
55.00
2023 (Estimate)
(Note) Revisions of dividend projections in the current quarter
: Yes / No
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(% figures denote change from the same period in the previous year)
Profit attributable
Profit per
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to owners of
Share
parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Yen
Full Year
970,000
11.9
27,000
13.4
32,000
16.0
19,000
12.4
376.16
(Note) Revisions of the forecast in the current quarter
:
yes
/ No
Note
Major changes among subsidiaries during period under review
Application of concise accounts procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly Consolidated financial statements
yes / No
yes /No
(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
(i)
Changes due to revisions in accounting standards, etc.
:
yes
/ No
(ii)
Changes other than (i)
:
yes
/ No
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates
:
yes
/ No
(iv) Retrospective restatements
:
yes / No
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Average number of shares issued during the term
2nd Quarter of the
Fiscal year ended
Year Ending
52,656,910
52,656,910
March, 2022
March 2023
2nd Quarter of the
Fiscal year ended
Year Ending
2,146,013
36,389
March, 2022
March 2023
2nd Quarter of the
Second Quarter of
Year Ending
51,765,934
FY ending
52,621,725
March 2023
March, 2022
(Note) The Company introduced a performance-based stock compensation plan, "Stock Benefit Trust (BBT = Board Benefit Trust)", in the 2nd Quarter of the current consolidated FY. The number of treasury stock at the end of the period includes the Company's shares held by the trust (91,100 shares in 2Q of the FY ending March 2023). In addition, the Company's shares held by the trust are included in the treasury stock to be deducted in calculating the average number of shares during the term (1,821 shares for 2Q of the FY ending March 2023).
This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
Explanation of the appropriate use of business forecasts and other remarks (Cautions related to Forward-looking statement, etc.)
Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.
(How to obtain the explanatory materials for financial results)
The explanatory material for financial results will be available on the Company's website
This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
