Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2024

August 7, 2023

Maruha Nichiro Corporation TSE1333

Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024

1st Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales increased by 7.9% YoY due to continued high prices in the marine products market and the impact of price hikes of food products. Struggles in Marine Products Business Segment led to decrease of 2.3% YoY in operating income.

(JPY in Billions)

Year on year

Full year forecast

Jun/23

Jun/22

Change

%

1Q/Fyf

Net Sales

250.9

232.6

18.3

+7.9%

980.0

25.6%

Operating Income

7.7

7.9

-0.2

-2.3%

27.0

28.5%

Ordinary Income

11.2

12.2

-1.0

-7.9%

27.0

41.5%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6.7

7.7

-1.0

-13.3%

18.5

36.0%

Net Sales

Operating Income

295.8

11.0

250.9

232.6

252.6

239.4

7.9

7.7

8.1

2.6

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

March/23

March/24

March/23

March/24

2

Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024

Key Points of 1st Quarter Financial Results

Although there was a decrease in operating income YoY in the Marine Products Business Segment, units other than Fishery Business Unit exceeded the plan.

  • Operating income decreased due to lower catch volume and higher fuel costs as a result of reduced operations of vessels in the Fishery Business Unit.

Fishery Business Unit operating income: -1.0 billion JPY, -0.5 billion JPY YoY)

  • Sluggish market prices and sales delays for Alaska Pollock business (North America) of the Overseas Business Unit.

Decline in sales volume following inventory adjustments of users (customers) in North America led to decrease in operating income in pet food business (Thailand).

(Overseas Business Unit operating income: 1.8 billion JPY, -1.0 billion JPY YoY)

Operating income recovered in the Processed Foods Business Segment and Foodstuff Distribution Business Segment through price hikes implemented since the previous fiscal year.

  • Operating income increased due to price hikes and improved operational efficiency and productivity through SKU reductions, etc.

(Operating income for the two segments totaled 3.7 billion JPY, +1.2 billion JPY YoY)

3

Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024

Factors of Increase/Decrease in Operating Income

Increase Decrease Total

Decrease in

Sales prices

Decreased

Sluggish

Diffusion of

Remained

Steady sales

Price

Demand for

Increase in

catch

of major fish

consumption

market for

price hikes

mostly in

to food

increases

storage

corporate

volume due

species

of some fish

Alaska

line with

service,

due to rising

remained

expenses

to reduced

remain high

species such

Pollock and

plan

nursing care

meat

high esp. in

and other

operation of

as salmon

sales delays

food, lunch

market

metropolitan

expenses

fishing

and frozen

in N.

services.

prices,

areas.

including

vessels and

tuna due to

America,

Improved biz

strong sales

Continuing

labor costs

a surge in

high prices,

along with

efficiency and

of imported

high

fuel costs

resulting in a

weak sales

productivity

meat

electricity

drop in sales

for pet food

through price

and other

prices

business in

hikes and

costs

4

N. America

SKU

reflected in

(Thailand)

reduction, etc.

prices

Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024

Marine Products Business Segment

29% decrease in operating income due to a decrease in catch volume and a surge in fuel costs in the fishery business, along with the impact of inventory adjustments of users (customers) in the pet food business.

(JPY in Billions)

Unit

Net Sales

Operating Income

YoY

YoY

Jun/23 Jun/22

Jun/23 Jun/22

Change

Change

Fishery Business

8.9

7.6

1.3

+17.0%

-1.0

-0.5

-0.5

-

Aquaculture Business

4.1

4.1

0.0

+1.1%

0.8

-0.7

0.1

+9.9%

Marine Products Trading

73.4

71.9

1.5

+2.1%

2.2

2.3

-0.1

-5.9%

Overseas Business

55.1

45.2

9.8

+21.8%

1.8

2.8

-1.0

-34.8%

Segment Total

141.5

128.8

12.7

+9.9%

3.8

5.3

-1.5

-28.8%

Net Sales

Operating Income

141.5

146.5

183.0

8.2

128.8

140.2

6.0

5.3 3.8

1.9

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

March/23

March/24

March/23

March/24

5

