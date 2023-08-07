Supplementary Materials
Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2024
August 7, 2023
Maruha Nichiro Corporation （TSE：1333）
Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024
1st Quarter Financial Highlights
Net sales increased by 7.9% YoY due to continued high prices in the marine products market and the impact of price hikes of food products. Struggles in Marine Products Business Segment led to decrease of 2.3% YoY in operating income.
(JPY in Billions)
Year on year
Full year forecast
Jun/23
Jun/22
Change
%
1Q/Fyf
Net Sales
250.9
232.6
18.3
+7.9%
980.0
25.6%
Operating Income
7.7
7.9
-0.2
-2.3%
27.0
28.5%
Ordinary Income
11.2
12.2
-1.0
-7.9%
27.0
41.5%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6.7
7.7
-1.0
-13.3%
18.5
36.0%
Net Sales
Operating Income
295.8
11.0
250.9
232.6
252.6
239.4
7.9
7.7
8.1
2.6
１Q
２Q
３Q
４Q
１Q
２Q
３Q
４Q
March/23
March/24
March/23
March/24
2
Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024
Key Points of 1st Quarter Financial Results
Although there was a decrease in operating income YoY in the Marine Products Business Segment, units other than Fishery Business Unit exceeded the plan.
- Operating income decreased due to lower catch volume and higher fuel costs as a result of reduced operations of vessels in the Fishery Business Unit.
（Fishery Business Unit operating income: -1.0 billion JPY, -0.5 billion JPY YoY)
- Sluggish market prices and sales delays for Alaska Pollock business (North America) of the Overseas Business Unit.
Decline in sales volume following inventory adjustments of users (customers) in North America led to decrease in operating income in pet food business (Thailand).
(Overseas Business Unit operating income: 1.8 billion JPY, -1.0 billion JPY YoY)
Operating income recovered in the Processed Foods Business Segment and Foodstuff Distribution Business Segment through price hikes implemented since the previous fiscal year.
- Operating income increased due to price hikes and improved operational efficiency and productivity through SKU reductions, etc.
(Operating income for the two segments totaled 3.7 billion JPY, +1.2 billion JPY YoY)
3
Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024
Factors of Increase/Decrease in Operating Income
Increase Decrease Total
Decrease in
Sales prices
Decreased
Sluggish
Diffusion of
Remained
Steady sales
Price
Demand for
Increase in
catch
of major fish
consumption
market for
price hikes
mostly in
to food
increases
storage
corporate
volume due
species
of some fish
Alaska
line with
service,
due to rising
remained
expenses
to reduced
remain high
species such
Pollock and
plan
nursing care
meat
high esp. in
and other
operation of
as salmon
sales delays
food, lunch
market
metropolitan
expenses
fishing
and frozen
in N.
services.
prices,
areas.
including
vessels and
tuna due to
America,
Improved biz
strong sales
Continuing
labor costs
a surge in
high prices,
along with
efficiency and
of imported
high
fuel costs
resulting in a
weak sales
productivity
meat
electricity
drop in sales
for pet food
through price
and other
prices
business in
hikes and
costs
4
N. America
SKU
reflected in
(Thailand)
reduction, etc.
prices
Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024
Marine Products Business Segment
29% decrease in operating income due to a decrease in catch volume and a surge in fuel costs in the fishery business, along with the impact of inventory adjustments of users (customers) in the pet food business.
(JPY in Billions)
Unit
Net Sales
Operating Income
YoY
YoY
Jun/23 Jun/22
Jun/23 Jun/22
Change
％
Change
％
Fishery Business
8.9
7.6
1.3
+17.0%
-1.0
-0.5
-0.5
-
Aquaculture Business
4.1
4.1
0.0
+1.1%
0.8
-0.7
0.1
+9.9%
Marine Products Trading
73.4
71.9
1.5
+2.1%
2.2
2.3
-0.1
-5.9%
Overseas Business
55.1
45.2
9.8
+21.8%
1.8
2.8
-1.0
-34.8%
Segment Total
141.5
128.8
12.7
+9.9%
3.8
5.3
-1.5
-28.8%
Net Sales
Operating Income
141.5
146.5
183.0
8.2
128.8
140.2
6.0
5.3 3.8
1.9
１Q
２Q
３Q
４Q
１Q
２Q
３Q
４Q
March/23
March/24
March/23
March/24
5
