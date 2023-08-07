Business Overview for 1Q Ending March 2024

Key Points of 1st Quarter Financial Results

Although there was a decrease in operating income YoY in the Marine Products Business Segment, units other than Fishery Business Unit exceeded the plan.

Operating income decreased due to lower catch volume and higher fuel costs as a result of reduced operations of vessels in the Fishery Business Unit.

（Fishery Business Unit operating income: -1.0 billion JPY, -0.5 billion JPY YoY)

Sluggish market prices and sales delays for Alaska Pollock business (North America) of the Overseas Business Unit.

Decline in sales volume following inventory adjustments of users (customers) in North America led to decrease in operating income in pet food business (Thailand).

(Overseas Business Unit operating income: 1.8 billion JPY, -1.0 billion JPY YoY)

Operating income recovered in the Processed Foods Business Segment and Foodstuff Distribution Business Segment through price hikes implemented since the previous fiscal year.

Operating income increased due to price hikes and improved operational efficiency and productivity through SKU reductions, etc.

(Operating income for the two segments totaled 3.7 billion JPY, +1.2 billion JPY YoY)

3