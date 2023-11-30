- Sustainability Management
- President's Message
- Management Structure
- Materiality
- Materiality, KGI and KPI (PDF)
- Environmental Value
- Management Approach
- Climate Change
- Recycling
- Marine Resources
- Marine Pollution
- Social Value
- Food Safety
- Consumer-Oriented Management
- Health Value Creation
- Labor-Management Relations
- Growth Opportunities
- Better Workplaces
- Diversity & Work-Styles
- Health Management
- Human Rights Awareness
- Personnel and Labor-Related Data
- Human Rights
- Development of Sustainable Supply Chain
- Animal Welfare
- Value for Communities & Society
- Governance
- Corporate Governance
- Compliance
- Risk Management
- Global Compact
- Board Members
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Communication Map
- Initiatives
- SeaBOS
- External Assessment
- GRI Content Index
- Disclosure Policy
- Report Archives
Download PDF (29.4 MB / 49 pages)
Cover Page
About Integrated Report 2023
About Maruha Nichiro Corporation
- History of Maruha Nichiro Group and Meaning of Existence
- Medium-term Management Plan to Realize Our New Long-term Corporate Vision
- At a Glance
President's Message
Business Model as a Strength
- Maruha Nichiro Group's Sustainability Management
- The Maruha Nichiro Value (MNV) Creation Process
- Strengths of Maruha Nichiro Realizing MNV Creation
Strategies to Maximize MNV
- Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan and Basic Strategies and "For the ocean, for life MNV 2024"
- Our Approach to Economic Value (MNEV) Creation
- Human Capital Management Underpinning Sustainable Growth
- Intellectual Capital Strategy for Creating Innovation
- Strengthen Corporate Brand Communication
- Building DX Promotion Infrastructure and Utilizing Digital Technology
- Sustainability Management
- Food Provision Contributing to Creating Health Value and Sustainability
- Initiatives for Carbon Neutrality and Eliminating Plastics
- Respect for Human rights and Development of Sustain- able Supply Chain
- Food Loss Reduction Initiatives
- Provision of Safe and Secure Food
- Investors' Roundtable Discussion on Blue Bond Issuance
Performance Highlights
- Financial & Non-financial Highlights
- Results by Segment
Unit Strategies
- Marine Products Business Segment
- Business × Materiality Marine Resources Survey Results
- Processed Foods Business Segment
- Foodstuff Distribution Business Segment
- Logistics Segment
- Messages from Unit Director
Corporate Governance Supporting MNV Creation
- Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Executive Officers
- Corporate Governance Roundtable Discussions
- Corporate Governance
- Compliance
- Risk Management
Corporate Data
- Eleven-year Data
- Stock Information / Company Information
The environmental data collection can be downloaded below.
The environmental data (PDF: 234 KB/1 page)
Disclosure Policy
GRI Content IndexBack Number
Sustainability Report 2022
Sustainability Report 2021
(PDF: 14.9MB)
Sustainability Report 2020
(PDF: 204MB)
Sustainability Report 2019
(PDF: 5.5MB)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 30 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2023 06:23:16 UTC.