Maruha Nichiro Corporation is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the fishing, aquaculture, food manufacture, processing and sale business. The Company operates in five business segments. Fishery & Aquaculture segment is involved in fishery business, aquaculture business and the procurement of fishery resources. Trading segment is involved in the procurement and sale of marine products and livestock products. Overseas segment is involved in the sale of marine products and processed foods, as well as the producing and sale of surimi. Processing segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of frozen foods, canned foods, fish sausages, chikuwa, desserts, seasonings, freeze-dried products, and chemical products. Logistics segment stores and transports frozen products. The Company is also involved in the feed storage, shipping, real estate business, as well as the manufacture and sale of furs and pet foods.