Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023 (PDF: 177KB/3p)

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department
Phone:
+81 (0)3 6833 1195
Scheduled date for fling the quarterly report:
August 9, 2022
Scheduled date for Commencement of Dividend Payments:
-
Preparation of Explanatory Materials for Financial Results:
Yes
Information Meetings Arranged Related to Financial Results:
No
(Yen in millions, rounded down)
1.Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022- June 30, 2022)
Consolidated Result of Operations (cumulative)
(% figures denote year-on-year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
1st Quarter of the Year
232,618
14.9
7,869
24.9
12,175
72.0
7,675
52.1
Ending March 2023
1st Quarter of the Year
202,536
6.5
6,298
52.0
7,079
60.2
5,045
105.1
Ended March 2022
(Note) Comprehensive Income: First Quarter of the Year ending March 2023
¥15,438 million (61.3 %)
First Quarter of the Year ended March 2022 ¥ 9,572 million ( - %)
Profit per Share
Diluted Profit Per Share
Yen
Yen
1st Quarter of the Year
146.32
-
Ending March 2023
1st Quarter of the Year
95.89
-
Ended March 2022
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
1st Quarter of the Year
610,569
198,261
27.4
Ending March 2023
Year Ended March 2022
548,603
187,895
29.2
(Reference) Shareholders' Equity: First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023
¥167,288 million
Year Ended March 2022
¥160,174 million
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
1s t Quarter
2n d Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year Ended March 2022
-
-
-
55.00
55.00
Year Ending March 2023
-
Year Ending March
-
-
55.00
55.00
2023 (Estimate)
(Note) Revisions of dividend projections in the current quarter
: yes / No
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(% figures denote change from the same period in the previous year)
Profit attributable
Profit per
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to owners of
Share
parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Yen
Full Year
900,000
3.8
24,000
0.8
25,000
-9.4
16,000
-5.3
304.06
(Note) Revisions of the forecast in the current quarter
: yes / No
Note
Major changes among subsidiaries during period under review
Application of concise accounts procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly Consolidated financial statements
yes / No
yes /No
(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
(i)
Changes due to revisions in accounting standards, etc.
:
yes
/ No
(ii)
Changes other than (i)
:
yes
/ No
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates
:
yes
/ No
(iv) Retrospective restatements
:
yes / No
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Average number of shares issued during the term
1st Quarter of the
Year Ended
Year Ending
52,656,910
52,656,910
March 2022
March 2023
1st Quarter of the
Year Ended
Year Ending
897,770
36,389
March 2022
March 2023
1st Quarter of the
First Quarter of
Year Ending
52,454,601
Year Ended
52,622,008
March 2023
March 2022
This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
Explanation of the appropriate use of business forecasts and other remarks (Cautions related to Forward-looking statement, etc.)
Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.
(How to obtain the explanatory materials for financial results)
This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:03 UTC.