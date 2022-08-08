Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023 (PDF: 177KB/3p)

Application of concise accounts procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly Consolidated financial statements

(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.

Explanation of the appropriate use of business forecasts and other remarks (Cautions related to Forward-looking statement, etc.)

Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.

(How to obtain the explanatory materials for financial results)

The explanatory material for financial results will be available on the Company's website (https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ir/presentations.html) from Monday August 8, 2022.

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.