  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Maruha Nichiro Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1333   JP3876600002

MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION

(1333)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
2479.00 JPY   +2.02%
02:24aMARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding Commencement of Consideration for Issuance of Japan's First "Blue Bond"
PU
02:24aMARUHA NICHIRO : Notice Regarding the Postponement of the Introduction of the Performance-linked Stock Compensation Plan
PU
02:14aSUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF THE YEAR ENDING MARCH, 2023 (PDF : 177KB/3p)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Year Ending March, 2023 (PDF: 177KB/3p)

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 8, 2022

Company name:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Stock code:

1333

URL: https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/

Representative:

Title:

President

Name:

Masaru Ikemi

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Metoki

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Phone:

+81 (0)3 6833 1195

Scheduled date for fling the quarterly report:

August 9, 2022

Scheduled date for Commencement of Dividend Payments:

-

Preparation of Explanatory Materials for Financial Results:

Yes

Information Meetings Arranged Related to Financial Results:

No

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

1.Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023 (April 1, 2022- June 30, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Result of Operations (cumulative)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

1st Quarter of the Year

232,618

14.9

7,869

24.9

12,175

72.0

7,675

52.1

Ending March 2023

1st Quarter of the Year

202,536

6.5

6,298

52.0

7,079

60.2

5,045

105.1

Ended March 2022

(Note) Comprehensive Income: First Quarter of the Year ending March 2023

¥15,438 million (61.3 %)

First Quarter of the Year ended March 2022 ¥ 9,572 million ( - %)

Profit per Share

Diluted Profit Per Share

Yen

Yen

1st Quarter of the Year

146.32

-

Ending March 2023

1st Quarter of the Year

95.89

-

Ended March 2022

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

1st Quarter of the Year

610,569

198,261

27.4

Ending March 2023

Year Ended March 2022

548,603

187,895

29.2

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity: First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023

¥167,288 million

Year Ended March 2022

¥160,174 million

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

1s t Quarter

2n d Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year Ended March 2022

-

-

-

55.00

55.00

Year Ending March 2023

-

Year Ending March

-

-

55.00

55.00

2023 (Estimate)

(Note) Revisions of dividend projections in the current quarter

: yes / No

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(% figures denote change from the same period in the previous year)

Profit attributable

Profit per

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to owners of

Share

parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Full Year

900,000

3.8

24,000

0.8

25,000

-9.4

16,000

-5.3

304.06

(Note) Revisions of the forecast in the current quarter

: yes / No

  • Note
  1. Major changes among subsidiaries during period under review
  2. Application of concise accounts procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly Consolidated financial statements
  • yes / No
  • yes /No

(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(i)

Changes due to revisions in accounting standards, etc.

:

yes

/ No

(ii)

Changes other than (i)

:

yes

/ No

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates

:

yes

/ No

(iv) Retrospective restatements

:

yes / No

  1. Number of shares issued (common shares)
  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares issued during the term

1st Quarter of the

Year Ended

Year Ending

52,656,910

52,656,910

March 2022

March 2023

1st Quarter of the

Year Ended

Year Ending

897,770

36,389

March 2022

March 2023

1st Quarter of the

First Quarter of

Year Ending

52,454,601

Year Ended

52,622,008

March 2023

March 2022

  • This summary of financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.
  • Explanation of the appropriate use of business forecasts and other remarks (Cautions related to Forward-looking statement, etc.)

Business forecasts contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on a certain assumption the Company considers reasonable on the date of this report's announcement, and it does not constitute the Company's intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, global economic environment, intensified sales competition, fluctuations in exchange rate and interest rate, etc.

(How to obtain the explanatory materials for financial results)

The explanatory material for financial results will be available on the Company's website (https://www.maruha-nichiro.com/ir/presentations.html) from Monday August 8, 2022.

This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese Document and is only for reference purpose. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Maruha Nichiro Corp. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 899 B 6 636 M 6 636 M
Net income 2023 12 800 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,99x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 126 B 929 M 929 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 12 352
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Maruha Nichiro Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 430,00 JPY
Average target price 2 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaru Ikemi President & Representative Director
Shigeru Ito Chairman
Yoshiro Nakabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Somuku Iimura Independent Non-Executive Director
Osamu Momiyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION1.04%929
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-17.67%2 010
BAYWA AG40.82%1 561
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-1.96%1 269
GRAINCORP LIMITED-7.14%1 180
AKER BIOMARINE AS-7.00%450