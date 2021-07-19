MARUI : Included in All Four ESG Indexes Utilized by the GPIF

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ July 5, 2021 MARUI GROUP Included in All Four ESG Indexes Utilized by the GPIF ・FTSE Blossom Japan Index ・MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index ・MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index ・S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index MARUI GROUP announces that the Company has been selected for inclusion in three of the ESG indexes for Japanese stocks that are utilized by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) for the fourth consecutive year. These indexes are the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index. In addition, MARUI GROUP was selected for the fourth consecutive year of inclusion in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, a global environmental stock index utilized by the GPIF, in March 2021. Combined with the other indexes, MARUI GROUP has been included in all four of the indexes employed by the GPIF for conducting investments based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The Company's inclusion in these indexes is a reflection of the high evaluation of MARUI GROUP as it moves forward with co-creation sustainability management-aforward-looking management approach that merges business, environmental, social issue response, and governance initiatives in an integrated manner. Characteristics of Four ESG Indexes Of the following four indexes utilized by the GPIF, this news release pertains to MARUI GROUP's inclusion in indexes 1-3. 1. FTSE Blossom Japan Index The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is an index compiled by global index provider FTSE Russell. This index is meant to reflect the performance of Japanese companies exhibiting exceptional ESG performance, and industry is therefore not considered when selecting companies for inclusion. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index Public Relations Office, MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist) Fax: 03-5343-6615

comprises Japanese companies that meet various ESG-related requirements when submitted to evaluations on ESG themes such as corporate governance, occupational health and safety, corruption prevention, and climate change. 2. MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index The MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index comprises Japanese companies with relatively high MSCI ESG Ratings in each industry selected from among the top 700 companies in terms of market capitalization after excluding those companies with the lowest MSCI ESG Rating of CCC and those companies that have been involved in serious scandals. In addition, companies with high MSCI ESG Ratings are selected within their industry, as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®), with the aim of having the index represent 50% of the market capitalization of each industry. 3. MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index The MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index is an ESG index for Japanese stocks consisting of companies that exhibit gender diversity excellence in each industry, based on the GICS®, selected from among the top 700 companies in terms of market capitalization. This index advocates the idea that companies with high levels of gender diversity are resilient to the risks associated with the future labor shortfalls expected to result from the declining birthrate and aging population and are therefore highly profitable and sustainable. The index was developed for use by institutional investors interested in investing in such companies. 4. S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index The S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index comprises companies included in the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX), which is representative of trends in Japan's stock markets. The selection process is based on market capitalization and entails overweighting or underweighting companies in reflection of their disclosure of environmental information and their carbon efficiency (carbon emissions per unit of revenue). By employing an evaluation scheme that increases the weight of companies that practice satisfactory disclosure of environmental information and that have high carbon efficiency (low carbon emissions per unit of revenue), this index is designed to promote more robust environmental initiatives and disclosure throughout the market and thereby invigorate the stock market. MARUI GROUP has also been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a series of well-known socially responsible investment indexes compiled by FTSE Russell, for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please refer to news release "Fourth Year of Inclusion in Globally Recognized FTSE4Good Index Series Responsible Investment Index": →https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/pdf/settlement/21_0719/21_0719_2.pdf - 2 -

MARUI GROUP's Co-Creation Sustainability Management MARUI GROUP is practicing co-creation sustainability management-aforward-looking management approach that merges business, environmental, social issue response, and governance initiatives in an integrated manner. Based on its 2050 Vision and its commitment to the concept of inclusion, MARUI GROUP is contributing to the realization of a flourishing and inclusive society that offers happiness to all through co-creation with all stakeholders in the course of its business. Information on MARUI GROUP's vision for co-creation sustainability management and 2050 Vision can be found in the following reports. Co-CreationManagement Report 2020 https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/ir/lib/i-report.html VISION BOOK 2050 https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/sustainability/lib/s-report.html Company Overview Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. Head Office: 3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist) Fax: 03-5343-6615 Corporate Website: https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/ President and Representative Director: Hiroshi Aoi Major Affiliates: Epos Card Co., Ltd.; MARUI CO., LTD.; M & C SYSTEMS CO., LTD.; etc. - 3 -