Marui : Fifth Year of Inclusion in Globally Recognized FTSE4Good Index Series Responsible Investment Index

07/19/2021 | 02:03am EDT
ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

July 5, 2021

Fifth Year of Inclusion in Globally Recognized

FTSE4Good Index Series

Responsible Investment Index

MARUI GROUP announces that the Company has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a series of well-known responsible investment*1 indexes compiled by FTSE Russell, for the fifth consecutive year.

FTSE4Good Index Series

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a series of indexes compiled by FTSE Russell*2 that comprise companies meeting evaluation standards pertaining to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

*1 An investment style that entails consideration of traditional investment standards based on financial information as well as a company's ESG initiatives

*2 A global index provider that develops and manages indexes for stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments as well as different tools for aiding in investment decisions

In addition, MARUI GROUP has been selected for inclusion in four of the ESG indexes that are utilized by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). These indexes are the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index, and the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index.

For more information, please refer to news release "Fourth Consecutive Year of Inclusion in Three ESG Indexes

Utilized by the GPIF":

https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/pdf/settlement/21_0719/21_0719_1.pdf

  • Company Overview

Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

Head Office: 3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan

Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist) Fax: 03-5343-6615

Corporate Website: https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/

President and Representative Director: Hiroshi Aoi

Major Affiliates: Epos Card Co., Ltd.; MARUI CO., LTD.; M & C SYSTEMS CO., LTD.; etc.

Public Relations Office, MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan

Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist) Fax: 03-5343-6615

Disclaimer

Marui Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 06:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
