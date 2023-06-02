Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Marui Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8252   JP3870400003

MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

(8252)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
2438.00 JPY   +0.83%
04:21aMarui : Notice of Changes in Capital Policy
PU
04:21aMarui : Notice of Establishment of Limit for Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
04:21aMarui : Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marui : Notice of Establishment of Limit for Acquisition of Treasury Stock

06/02/2023 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 9, 2023

Company Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

Representative Name: Hiroshi Aoi

President and Representative Director

(Securities Code: 8252, Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Prime Market)

Inquiries: Masakazu Iizuka,

General Manager, Financial Department

(TEL: 03-3384-0101)

Notice of Establishment of Limit for Acquisition of

Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 9, 2023, to establish a limit for the acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same act, as follows.

1. Reason for purchase of treasury stock

To date, the Group has promoted capital optimization in line with the transformation of its business structure. First, in line with the transformation to a FinTech-led business structure, the Company purchased approximately 100 billion yen of treasury stock under a policy to reduce the equity ratio of the FinTech segment to about 10%, which is comparable to the industry average, and the Company achieved this by the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Next, under the current five-yearmedium-term management plan, which ends in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the Company purchased 50 billion yen of treasury stock by the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to redistribute excess capital in the retailing segment. As a result, the equity ratio, which had been at a high level, has reached the target of about 25%. Having achieved its target of the optimal balance sheet, the Company will change its capital policy from this fiscal year, changing its method of purchasing treasury stock from a planned acquisition to a flexible method that comprehensively takes into account the financial condition, share price level, and other factors. In the current fiscal year, the Company has set an acquisition limit of 40 billion yen in order to respond to cases where future profitability is not fully factored into the share price.

2. Details of matters relating to the acquisition of treasury stock

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

(2)

Total number of shares that may be acquired

Up to 22 million

(11.62% of the total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Total value of acquired shares

Up to 40 billion yen

(4)

Acquisition period

From June 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024

(Reference) Status of treasury stock as of April 30, 2023

Total number of issued shares, excluding treasury stock

189,346,456

Number of treasury stock

19,313,961

(Note) The number of treasury stock includes 766,567 shares held by the Executive Compensation BIP Trust and the Stock Grant ESOP Trust.

Disclaimer

Marui Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
04:21aMarui : Notice of Changes in Capital Policy
PU
04:21aMarui : Notice of Establishment of Limit for Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
04:21aMarui : Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/09Nikkei drops from 16-month peak before US CPI data; Toyota earnings loom
RE
05/09Transcript : Marui Group Co., Ltd., 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year..
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endin..
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 22,000,000 shares, representing 1..
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 217 B 1 562 M 1 562 M
Net income 2023 22 083 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2023 493 B 3 548 M 3 548 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 458 B 3 297 M 3 297 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 654
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Marui Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 418,00 JPY
Average target price 2 521,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Aoi Representative Director & Vice President
Hirotsugu Kato Chief Financial Officer, Director & Manager-IR
Etsuko Okajima Independent Outside Director
Yasunori Nakagami Outside Director
Peter David Pedersen Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.10.87%3 297
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.08%51 583
ORIX CORPORATION12.51%20 087
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-3.99%13 521
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED44.35%10 421
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.47.94%6 417
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer