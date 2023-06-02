Marui : Notice of Establishment of Limit for Acquisition of Treasury Stock

May 9, 2023

Company Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

Representative Name: Hiroshi Aoi

President and Representative Director

(Securities Code: 8252, Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Prime Market)

Inquiries: Masakazu Iizuka,

General Manager, Financial Department

(TEL: 03-3384-0101)

Notice of Establishment of Limit for Acquisition of

Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 9, 2023, to establish a limit for the acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same act, as follows.

1. Reason for purchase of treasury stock

To date, the Group has promoted capital optimization in line with the transformation of its business structure. First, in line with the transformation to a FinTech-led business structure, the Company purchased approximately 100 billion yen of treasury stock under a policy to reduce the equity ratio of the FinTech segment to about 10%, which is comparable to the industry average, and the Company achieved this by the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Next, under the current five-yearmedium-term management plan, which ends in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the Company purchased 50 billion yen of treasury stock by the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to redistribute excess capital in the retailing segment. As a result, the equity ratio, which had been at a high level, has reached the target of about 25%. Having achieved its target of the optimal balance sheet, the Company will change its capital policy from this fiscal year, changing its method of purchasing treasury stock from a planned acquisition to a flexible method that comprehensively takes into account the financial condition, share price level, and other factors. In the current fiscal year, the Company has set an acquisition limit of 40 billion yen in order to respond to cases where future profitability is not fully factored into the share price.

2. Details of matters relating to the acquisition of treasury stock (1) Class of shares to be acquired Common stock (2) Total number of shares that may be acquired Up to 22 million (11.62% of the total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock) (3) Total value of acquired shares Up to 40 billion yen (4) Acquisition period From June 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024

(Reference) Status of treasury stock as of April 30, 2023 Total number of issued shares, excluding treasury stock 189,346,456 Number of treasury stock 19,313,961

(Note) The number of treasury stock includes 766,567 shares held by the Executive Compensation BIP Trust and the Stock Grant ESOP Trust.