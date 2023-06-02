Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Marui Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8252   JP3870400003

MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

(8252)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
2438.00 JPY   +0.83%
04:21aMarui : Notice of Changes in Capital Policy
PU
04:21aMarui : Notice of Establishment of Limit for Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
04:21aMarui : Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marui : Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

06/02/2023 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 9, 2023

Company Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

Representative Name: Hiroshi Aoi

President and Representative Director

(Securities Code: 8252, Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Prime Market)

Inquiries: Takahiro Matsumoto,

General Manager, General Affairs Department

(TEL: 03-3384-0101)

Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 9, 2023, to submit a proposal to the 87th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023, regarding the establishment, etc. of new clauses in the Articles of Incorporation relating to the "Practice of Corporate Philosophy," as follows.

  1. Reason for the amendments
    1. The Company has defined corporate value as the overlap between the interests and happiness of all stakeholders, including future generations, and has conducted its business activities to realize its mission of "contribute to co-creating a flourishing and inclusive society that offers happiness to all."
      In order to declare that "Our Aspirations" will remain unwavering in the future and to clarify that all business activities will be conducted in accordance with the corporate philosophy, Article 2 of the current Articles of Incorporation will include "Practice of Corporate Philosophy" and the following articles will be moved down.
    2. In light of the Company's current business activities, the Company will delete some of the objectives and organize the wording.
  3. Contents of the amendments

The contents of the amendments are as follows.

(Note) Underlined parts are amended sections.

Current

Proposed

amendments

Article 1

(Omitted)

Article 1 (Same as current)

(Newly established)

Article 2 (Practice of Corporate Philosophy)

Based on our corporate philosophy of

striving to "continue evolving to better

aid our customers" and "equate the

development of our people with the

development of our company," the

Company's mission is to "work

together to create an inclusive society

where everyone can feel happiness."

Article 2 (Purpose)

The purpose of the Company is to control and manage the business activities of companies engaged in the following businesses by owning shares in such companies.

  1. Retailing of department stores and related manufacturing, processing, and wholesaling of merchandise
  2. Sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and beverage products, and restaurant business
  3. Sale and purchase of antiques, sale of

exclusive goods and measuring instruments, and sale and repair of hunting rifles and air guns

(4)-(20) (Omitted)

2. The Company may engage in any of the items of the preceding paragraph and any business incidental thereto.

Articles 3 to 36 (Omitted)

In other words, through the fusion of finance and retailing, we aim to provide "happiness" not only as economic wealth but also spiritual wealth and to realize a society in which all people, not just some, can be "happy."

However, it is not possible to realize such a great mission by the power of the Company alone. Therefore, we will work to realize our mission through co-

creation with our customers, shareholders and investors, everyone in local communities and wider society,

business partners, and future generations who will lead the future.

By practicing "co-creation management" with stakeholders, the Company aims to achieve harmony between "profit" and "happiness" for all stakeholders and to balance profits with solving social issues through business.

Article 3 (Purpose)

The purpose of the Company is to control and manage the business activities of companies engaged in the following businesses by owning shares in such companies.

  1. Retailing of department stores and related manufacturing, processing, and wholesaling of merchandise
  2. Sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and beverage products, and restaurant business
  3. Sale and purchase of antiques, sale of exclusive goods and measuring instruments

(4)-(20) (Same as current)

2. The Company may engage in any of the items of the preceding paragraph and any business incidental thereto.

Articles 4 to 37 (Same as current)

3. Schedule

Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders to amend the Articles of Incorporation and the effective date

- Scheduled for Tuesday, June 27

Disclaimer

Marui Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
04:21aMarui : Notice of Changes in Capital Policy
PU
04:21aMarui : Notice of Establishment of Limit for Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
04:21aMarui : Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/09Nikkei drops from 16-month peak before US CPI data; Toyota earnings loom
RE
05/09Transcript : Marui Group Co., Ltd., 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year..
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endin..
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 22,000,000 shares, representing 1..
CI
05/09Marui Group Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 217 B 1 562 M 1 562 M
Net income 2023 22 083 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2023 493 B 3 548 M 3 548 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 458 B 3 297 M 3 297 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 654
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Marui Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 418,00 JPY
Average target price 2 521,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Aoi Representative Director & Vice President
Hirotsugu Kato Chief Financial Officer, Director & Manager-IR
Etsuko Okajima Independent Outside Director
Yasunori Nakagami Outside Director
Peter David Pedersen Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.10.87%3 297
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.08%51 583
ORIX CORPORATION12.51%20 087
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-3.99%13 521
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED44.35%10 421
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.47.94%6 417
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer