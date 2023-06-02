Marui : Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
May 9, 2023
Company Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
Representative Name: Hiroshi Aoi
President and Representative Director
(Securities Code: 8252, Tokyo Stock Exchange,
Prime Market)
Inquiries: Takahiro Matsumoto,
General Manager, General Affairs Department
(TEL: 03-3384-0101)
Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Marui Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 9, 2023, to submit a proposal to the 87th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2023, regarding the establishment, etc. of new clauses in the Articles of Incorporation relating to the "Practice of Corporate Philosophy," as follows.
Reason for the amendments
The Company has defined corporate value as the overlap between the interests and happiness of all stakeholders, including future generations, and has conducted its business activities to realize its mission of "contribute to co-creating a flourishing and inclusive society that offers happiness to all."
In order to declare that "Our Aspirations" will remain unwavering in the future and to clarify that all business activities will be conducted in accordance with the corporate philosophy, Article 2 of the current Articles of Incorporation will include "Practice of Corporate Philosophy" and the following articles will be moved down.
In light of the Company's current business activities, the Company will delete some of the objectives and organize the wording.
Contents of the amendments
The contents of the amendments are as follows.
(Note) Underlined parts are amended sections.
Current
Proposed
amendments
Article 1
(Omitted)
Article 1 (Same as current)
(Newly established)
Article 2 (Practice of Corporate Philosophy)
Based on our corporate philosophy of
striving to "continue evolving to better
aid our customers" and "equate the
development of our people with the
development of our company," the
Company's mission is to "work
together to create an inclusive society
where everyone can feel happiness."
Article 2 (Purpose)
The purpose of the Company is to control and manage the business activities of companies engaged in the following businesses by owning shares in such companies.
Retailing of department stores and related manufacturing, processing, and wholesaling of merchandise
Sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and beverage products, and restaurant business
Sale and purchase of antiques, sale of
exclusive goods and measuring instruments, and sale and repair of hunting rifles and air guns
(4)-(20) (Omitted)
2. The Company may engage in any of the items of the preceding paragraph and any business incidental thereto.
Articles 3 to 36 (Omitted)
In other words, through the fusion of finance and retailing, we aim to provide "happiness" not only as economic wealth but also spiritual wealth and to realize a society in which all people, not just some, can be "happy."
However, it is not possible to realize such a great mission by the power of the Company alone. Therefore, we will work to realize our mission through co-
creation with our customers, shareholders and investors, everyone in local communities and wider society,
business partners, and future generations who will lead the future.
By practicing "co-creation management" with stakeholders, the Company aims to achieve harmony between "profit" and "happiness" for all stakeholders and to balance profits with solving social issues through business.
Article 3 (Purpose)
The purpose of the Company is to control and manage the business activities of companies engaged in the following businesses by owning shares in such companies.
Retailing of department stores and related manufacturing, processing, and wholesaling of merchandise
Sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and beverage products, and restaurant business
Sale and purchase of antiques, sale of exclusive goods and measuring instruments
(4)-(20) (Same as current)
2. The Company may engage in any of the items of the preceding paragraph and any business incidental thereto.
Articles 4 to 37 (Same as current)
3. Schedule
Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders to amend the Articles of Incorporation and the effective date
