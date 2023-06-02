Marui : Notice of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

2. The Company may engage in any of the items of the preceding paragraph and any business incidental thereto.

exclusive goods and measuring instruments, and sale and repair of hunting rifles and air guns

Sale and purchase of antiques, sale of

Sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and beverage products, and restaurant business

Retailing of department stores and related manufacturing, processing, and wholesaling of merchandise

The purpose of the Company is to control and manage the business activities of companies engaged in the following businesses by owning shares in such companies.

In other words, through the fusion of finance and retailing, we aim to provide "happiness" not only as economic wealth but also spiritual wealth and to realize a society in which all people, not just some, can be "happy."

However, it is not possible to realize such a great mission by the power of the Company alone. Therefore, we will work to realize our mission through co-

creation with our customers, shareholders and investors, everyone in local communities and wider society,

business partners, and future generations who will lead the future.

By practicing "co-creation management" with stakeholders, the Company aims to achieve harmony between "profit" and "happiness" for all stakeholders and to balance profits with solving social issues through business.

Article 3 (Purpose)

Retailing of department stores and related manufacturing, processing, and wholesaling of merchandise Sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and beverage products, and restaurant business Sale and purchase of antiques, sale of exclusive goods and measuring instruments

2. The Company may engage in any of the items of the preceding paragraph and any business incidental thereto.

