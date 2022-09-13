Marui : Notice of Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

September 1, 2022

Company Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

Representative Name: Hiroshi Aoi

President and Representative Director

(Securities Code: 8252, Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Prime Market)

Inquiries: Masakazu Iizuka,

General Manager, Financial Department

(TEL: 03-3384-0101)

Notice of Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to

Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Marui Group Co., Ltd. hereby announces the progress of the acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same act, as follows:

1. Class of acquired shares Common stock 2. Total number of acquired shares 279,000 3. Total value of acquired shares 688,527,500 yen 4. Acquisition period From August 6 to August 31, 2022 5. Acquisition method Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2022, and resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on August 5, 2022 regarding partial amendments on items regarding the acquisition of treasury stock

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Common stock (2) Total number of shares that may be acquired Up to 15 million shares (7.49% of the total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock) (3) Total value of acquired shares Up to 26 billion yen (4) Acquisition period From August 6, 2022 to March 31, 2023

2. Total number of shares acquired in accordance with the above resolutions of the Board of