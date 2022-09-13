Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Marui Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8252   JP3870400003

MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

(8252)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-13 am EDT
2550.00 JPY   -0.16%
02:10aMARUI : Notice of Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
09/01Tranche Update on Marui Group Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
CI
08/16Marui Group Raises Share Buyback Limit Ahead of Payment of Restricted Stock Remuneration Worth $12 Million
MT
Marui : Notice of Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

09/13/2022 | 02:10am EDT
September 1, 2022

Company Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.

Representative Name: Hiroshi Aoi

President and Representative Director

(Securities Code: 8252, Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Prime Market)

Inquiries: Masakazu Iizuka,

General Manager, Financial Department

(TEL: 03-3384-0101)

Notice of Progress of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to

Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Marui Group Co., Ltd. hereby announces the progress of the acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same act, as follows:

1.

Class of acquired shares

Common stock

2.

Total number of acquired shares

279,000

3.

Total value of acquired shares

688,527,500 yen

4.

Acquisition period

From August 6 to August 31, 2022

5.

Acquisition method

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on May 12, 2022, and resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on August 5, 2022 regarding partial amendments on items regarding the acquisition of treasury stock

(1) Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

(2)

Total number of shares that may be acquired

Up to 15 million shares

(7.49% of the total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Total value of acquired shares

Up to 26 billion yen

(4) Acquisition period

From August 6, 2022 to March 31, 2023

2. Total number of shares acquired in accordance with the above resolutions of the Board of

Directors (as of August 31, 2022)

(1)

Total number of acquired shares

279,000 (progress rate: 1.9%)

(2)

Total value of acquired shares

688,527,500 yen (progress rate: 2.6%)

Disclaimer

Marui Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
