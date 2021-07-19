Marui : Notice of Release of ESG DATA BOOK for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ
June 22, 2021
Notice of Release of ESG DATA BOOK for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
MARUI GROUP announces that it has released its ESG DATA BOOK for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which contains detailed performance data pertaining to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.
MARUI GROUP is practicing co-creation sustainability management-a forward- looking management approach that merges business, environmental, social issue response, and governance initiatives in an integrated manner.
Based on its 2050 Vision and its commitment to the concept of inclusion, MARUI GROUP is working together with all stakeholders to promote harmony and the expansion of the intersection between the monetary interests and non-monetary happiness of stakeholders.
MARUI GROUP's ESG DATA BOOK compiles the ESG-related performance data provided through the Company's co-creation management reports, corporate website, and other tools together with topics from the relevant fiscal year into a single publication made available on the Company's corporate website. The ESG DATA BOOK is provided as a supplementary tool to facilitate understanding of the Company's initiatives for all stakeholders, particularly those interested in ESG investment.
MARUI GROUP's ESG DATA BOOKs can be found through the following link:
Public Relations Office, MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan
Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist) Fax: 03-5343-6615
・Expansion of information disclosed through the addition of two items in the environment category, three items in the society category, and one item in the governance category
・Compilation of lists of sections of MARUI GROUP's website containing information related to performance data
・Continued acquisition of third-party verification for 15 items in the environment category and 14 items in the society category since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018
Information on MARUI GROUP's vision for co-creation sustainability management and 2050 Vision can be found in the following reports.
Co-Creation Management Report 2020 https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/ir/lib/i-report.htmlVISION BOOK 2050 https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/sustainability/lib/s-report.html
Name: MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.
Head Office: 3-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-8701, Japan
Telephone: 03-3384-0101 (Receptionist)
Fax: 03-5343-6615
Corporate Website: https://www.0101maruigroup.co.jp/en/
President and Representative Director: Hiroshi Aoi
Major Affiliates: Epos Card Co., Ltd.; MARUI CO., LTD.; M & C SYSTEMS CO., LTD.; etc.
- 2 -
Disclaimer
Marui Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 06:02:05 UTC.