Marui : Notice of Release of ESG DATA BOOK for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

June 22, 2021

Notice of Release of ESG DATA BOOK for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

MARUI GROUP announces that it has released its ESG DATA BOOK for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which contains detailed performance data pertaining to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

MARUI GROUP is practicing co-creation sustainability management-a forward- looking management approach that merges business, environmental, social issue response, and governance initiatives in an integrated manner.

Based on its 2050 Vision and its commitment to the concept of inclusion, MARUI GROUP is working together with all stakeholders to promote harmony and the expansion of the intersection between the monetary interests and non-monetary happiness of stakeholders.

About ESG DATA BOOK

MARUI GROUP's ESG DATA BOOK compiles the ESG-related performance data provided through the Company's co-creation management reports, corporate website, and other tools together with topics from the relevant fiscal year into a single publication made available on the Company's corporate website. The ESG DATA BOOK is provided as a supplementary tool to facilitate understanding of the Company's initiatives for all stakeholders, particularly those interested in ESG investment.

MARUI GROUP's ESG DATA BOOKs can be found through the following link:

