Maruichi Steel Tube : ＥＳＧ Ｒｅｐｏｒｔ（FY2021）

Consumer Issues

The Maruichi Steel Tube Group strives to provide safe, high- quality products to meet the needs of our customers, while bearing in mind the effect on end-users, and to respond with sincerity, swiftness and accuracy to the trust placed in us. The Group also endeavors to provide appropriate product information, and secure, maintain and enhance the satisfaction of all customers. We adhere to the word and spirit of the law of each country, and thoroughly protect the personal information of customers and all other people who are involved in our business activities.

The Environment

The Maruichi Steel Tube Group regards the fulfillment of social responsibility through legal compliance as fundamental, and contributes to the further protection of the global environment, in order to provide a livable environment for future generations. By providing products using iron, which is highly recyclable, the Group plays a part in supporting a recycling-oriented society, while production activities are structured to prevent environmental pollution such as air, water or soil pollution. In addition, the Group continually strives for better technology, to realize more efficient use of resources including energy, water and raw materials. The Group sets goals and targets related to these efforts and establishes management systems to engage in continuous improvement activities.

Labor Practices

The Maruichi Steel Tube Group works in accordance with the philosophy of "respect for humanity," to create companies brimming with dreams, in which diverse employees can engage in fair, decent and meaningful work, and to which they can entrust their lives. To this end, the Group facilitates a work-life balance suited to individual circumstances, and diverse and flexible working styles. Each and every employee is encouraged to develop his or her abilities under high health and safety standards, and we create a work environment that ensures the mental and physical health and safety of employees. The Group also establishes sound labor-management relations, with opportunities for dialogue with employee representatives.