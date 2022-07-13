Marumae : Financial Results Summary for Q3 FY2022

Nine months ended Marumae Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Summary of Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Japanese GAAP) (Non-consolidated) June 30, 2022 Name of Listed Company: Marumae Co., Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Security Code: 6264 URL: https://www.marumae.com/en/ Representative: Toshikazu Maeda, President and Representative Director Contact: Takeshi Shimomai, General Manager of the Administration Headquarters Email: inquiry_en@marumae.com Scheduled date for submission of the quarterly report: July 13, 2022 Scheduled start date of dividend payment: - Preparation of supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly earnings release conference: None Note: Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. 1. Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) Operating Results (Cumulative) Note: Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. May 31, 2021 May 31, 2022 % % Net sales (millions of yen) 3,615 13.6 6,097 68.6 Operating profit (millions of yen) 776 23.4 1,742 124.4 Ordinary profit (millions of yen) 772 28.7 1,744 125.8 Profit (millions of yen) 556 12.7 1,248 124.5 Earnings per share of common stock (yen) Basic 43.43 97.67 Diluted - - Note: From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. Figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 include the effects of the new standards. However, the changes in percent from the same period of the previous fiscal year are calculated based on the financial results for the same period of the previous fiscal year prior to the application of the standards, as their impact is immaterial.

Marumae Financial Position As of August 31, 2021 May 31, 2022 Total assets (millions of yen) 9,742 11,918 Net assets (millions of yen) 6,327 6,730 Equity ratio (%) 64.9 56.5 Reference: Equity: 6,730 million yen (as of May 31, 2022) 6,327 million yen (as of August 31, 2021) Note: From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. Figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, include the effects of the new standards. 2. Dividends Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 1Q-end dividends per share (yen) - - 2Q-end dividends per share (yen) 10.00 22.00 3Q-end dividends per share (yen) - - Year-end dividends per share (yen) 14.00 22.00 (Forecast) Annual dividends per share (yen) 24.00 44.00 (Forecast) Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividends forecast: None 3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022) Note: Percentages indicate changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 % Net sales (millions of yen) 8,300 54.6 Operating profit (millions of yen) 2,300 90.5 Ordinary profit (millions of yen) 2,286 90.5 Profit (millions of yen) 1,667 84.7 Earnings per share (yen) 130.17 Note: Revision to the most recently announced financial forecasts: None From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. The financial forecasts presented above include the effects of the new standards. However, the changes in percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year are calculated based on the financial results for the same period of the previous fiscal year prior to the application of the standards, as their impact is immaterial.

Marumae Notes: Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than those included in 1 above: None Change in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury shares) As of May 31, 2022: 13,053,000 shares As of August 31, 2021: 13,053,000 shares 2. Number of treasury shares As of May 31, 2022: 426,024 shares As of August 31, 2021: 250,196 shares 3. Average number of shares outstanding (cumulative quarterly period) For the nine months ended May 31, 2022: 12,782,964 shares For the nine months ended May 31, 2021: 12,802,804 shares Status of quarterly review procedure implementation

This Summary of Financial Results is exempt from quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms. Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other notes

The financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in this Summary of Financial Results are based on information available to the Company at the time of the issuance of this report and certain assumptions that the Company judges to be reasonable. Actual financial results may differ significantly due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results, (3) Description of Financial Estimates Information such as Financial Forecasts" on page 3 for the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts and other notes on their use.

Marumae Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results ................................................................. 2 (1) Description of Operating Results .............................................................................................. 2 (2) Description of Financial Position .............................................................................................. 3 (3) Description of Financial Estimates Information such as Financial Forecasts ..................... 3 2. Quarterly Financial Statements and Primary Notes........................................................................ 4 (1) Quarterly Balance Sheet ............................................................................................................. 4 (2) Quarterly Statement of Income .................................................................................................. 6 (3) Notes on the Quarterly Financial Statements .......................................................................... 7 1