|
Marumae : Presentation Material for Financial Results Q3 FY2022
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE): 6264
|
|
|
Note: This document has been translated from the
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event
|
|
|
of any discrepancy between this translated document and
|
|
|
the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
|
MARUMAE CO., LTD.
Summary of Q3 FY2022 Financial Results
TECHNOLOGY FOR THE FUTURE
Manufacturer of vacuum components for semiconductor and FPD production equipment
Marumae Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
1. Overview of Financial Results
P/L Analysis
|
P/L
|
Third Quarter of
|
|
Third Quarter of
|
|
the Fiscal Year
|
|
the Fiscal Year
|
|
|
Ended August 31, 2021
|
Ending August 31, 2022
|
|
Amount
|
Ratio
|
Amount
|
Ratio
|
YoY change ratio
|
|
(million yen)
|
(%)
|
(million yen)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Point
1. Status of orders received*
Semiconductor sector: 5,288 million yen (59.2% YoY increase)
Orders received*
Balance of orders received*
Net sales*
Cost of sales*
Gross profit
Selling and administrative expenses
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Extraordinary loss (income)
Profit
EPS (yen)
|
4,273
|
ー
|
7,218
|
ー
|
68.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,538
|
ー
|
3,054
|
ー
|
98.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,615
|
100.0
|
6,097
|
100.0
|
68.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,406
|
66.5
|
3,780
|
62.0
|
57.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,209
|
33.5
|
2,317
|
38.0
|
91.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
433
|
12.0
|
574
|
9.4
|
32.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
776
|
21.5
|
1,742
|
28.6
|
124.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
772
|
21.4
|
1,744
|
28.6
|
125.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
0.5
|
2
|
0.0
|
(87.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
556
|
15.4
|
1,248
|
20.6
|
124.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
43.43
|
ー
|
97.67
|
ー
|
FPD sector: 1,275 million yen (64.0% YoY increase)
Other sectors: 654 million yen (275.3% YoY increase)
2. Net sales*
68.6% YoY increase
*The details for each sector are listed on the next page.
3. Cost of sales*
Material costs*: 487 million yen increase (89.0% YoY increase)
Outsourcing expenses: 489 million yen increase (108.4% YoY increase)
Labor costs: 348 million yen increase (44.6% YoY increase)
Depreciation: 87 million yen increase (20.7% YoY increase)
4. Selling and administrative expenses
Research and development expenses: 71 million yen increase
Personnel expenses: 28 million yen increase
|
*Orders received and balance of orders received for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, include materials supplied at cost. The changes in percent from the same period of the
|
previous fiscal year in net sales, cost of sales, and material costs for the said third quarter are calculated based on the actual results for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year before the
|
application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition." The same manner of calculation is used on the following pages.
|
Marumae Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
|
-2-
1. Overview of Financial Results
Trends in Quarterly Business Results
|
|
(Unit:
|
|
Sales/cutting (semiconductor)
|
|
Sales/cutting (FPD)
|
|
|
Sales/cutting (other)
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ending August 2022
|
million yen)
|
|
Other sales
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
411
|
395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
386
|
370
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,552
|
1,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
198
|
|
|
251
|
164
|
111
|
1,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
977
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
884
|
904
|
893
|
|
|
|
|
773
|
|
102
|
831
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
573
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
411
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
|
|
Point
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
FY2021
|
|
|
|
FY2022
|
|
1. Record sales due to sales for solar cell production equipment
|
Other sectors: 212 million yen (38.5% YoY increase)
|
|
Semiconductor sector: 4,538 million yen (55.4% YoY increase)
-
Record highs continue due to a favorable semiconductor market environment.
FPD sector: 1,177 million yen (160.8% YoY increase)
-
Maintaining high levels due to improved market and higher market share.
-
Increase in orders received for solar cell production equipment components.
2. Profits declined slightly due to a marginal rise in SG&A expenses.
-
Profit decreased slightly in 3Q due to increases in commission and advertising expenses.
-
Profit: 1,248 million yen (124.5% YoY increase)
|
*This graph shows quarterly figures, but the numbers in the comments for each point are those for the fiscal year under review.
|
Marumae Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
|
-3-
1. Overview of Financial Results
B/S Analysis
|
|
B/S
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ending
|
Point
|
1. Assets: 11,918 million yen (2,176 million yen increase from the end
|
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
Aug 2021
|
Aug 2022
|
|
|
|
End of Fiscal Year
|
End of Q3
|
|
of the previous fiscal year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Property, plant and equipment: 635 million yen increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,813
|
6,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
•
|
Trade receivables: 619 million yen increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash & deposits
|
2,505
|
3,037
|
|
2. Liabilities: 5,188 million yen (1,772 million yen increase from the
|
|
|
|
end of the previous fiscal year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
•
|
Long-term borrowings: 880 million yen increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Advances received: 524 million yen increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes receivable - trade,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,685
|
2,305
|
|
3. Net assets: 6,730 million yen (403 million yen increase from the end
|
|
|
accounts receivable - trade, and
|
|
|
|
electronically recorded monetary
|
|
|
|
of the previous fiscal year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
claims - operating)
|
|
|
|
• Retained earnings: 787 million yen increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
597
|
965
|
|
• Decrease of 396 million yen due to purchases of treasury shares, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
4,929
|
5,581
|
|
• Equity ratio: 64.9% → 56.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
(Unit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings & land
|
2,358
|
2,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery & equipment
|
2,273
|
2,708
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
552
|
559
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
1,452
|
2,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
427
|
559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(short-term)*
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
389
|
389
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
1,963
|
2,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
1,923
|
2,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,853
|
2,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
2,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,028
|
|
|
|
2,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,415
|
5,188
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
1,873
|
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
6,327
|
6,730
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
9,742
|
11,918
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term-end
|
|
Term-end
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
3Q
|
|
|
4Q
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
3Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY
|
|
|
FY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Interest-bearing liabilities (short-term):Short-term borrowings + current portion of long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marumae Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
|
|
|
-4-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Business Environment
Future Environment and Policies by Sales Sector
-
Demand for equipment remains high, but parts shortages at customer- manufacturers continue.
-
Growing demand for memory, but production expansion is unable to keep pace, and production is expected to be tight.
-
Continue capital investment and recruiting to resolve capacity shortage.
-
G6 OLED is doing well while LCD stagnates. G8 OLED mass production planned for the next fiscal year.
-
G10.5 LCD expected to stagnate until next year.
-
Tight production capacity continues due to market share expansion, so we are rushing to make capital investment.
-
Expanding trend for solar cell production equipment and strong outlook for next fiscal year.
-
Multiple orders expected, but production capacity is tight.
-
Partial outsourcing and additional capital investment to handle orders.
|
|
|
|
Marumae Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved
|
-5-
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Marumae Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about MARUMAE CO., LTD.
|
|02:14a
|MARUMAE : Financial Results Summary for Q3 FY2022
|
PU
|02:14a
|MARUMAE : Presentation Material for Financial Results Q3 FY2022
|
PU
|06/15
|MARUMAE : Medium-term Business Plan "Innovation 2025"
|
PU
|05/09
|Tranche Update on Marumae Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 15, 2022.
|
CI
|05/02
|Marumae Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on April 15, 2022, has expired with 181,400..
|
CI
|04/15
|Marumae Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 200,000 shares, representing 1.56% for..
|
CI
|04/15
|Marumae Co.,Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|
CI
|04/12
|MARUMAE : Financial Results Summary for Q2 FY2022
|
PU
|04/12
|MARUMAE : Presentation Material for Financial Results Q2 FY2022
|
PU
|04/12
|Marumae Co.,Ltd. Declares Dividend for Second Quarter End of Fiscal Year Ending August ..
|
CI
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
8 400 M
61,5 M
61,5 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 786 M
13,1 M
13,1 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,2x
|Yield 2022
|2,36%
|
|Capitalization
|
23 828 M
174 M
174 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|2,84x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,38x
|Nbr of Employees
|160
|Free-Float
|53,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MARUMAE CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|0
|Last Close Price
|1 863,00
|Average target price
|
|Spread / Average Target
|-