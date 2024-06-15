BENGALURU (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor's Indian business filed draft papers on Saturday for what could be one of India's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs), which the South Korean automaker said was aimed at increasing its brand image and providing liquidity in the country.

Here are some of India's largest IPOs:

* LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA (LIC)

State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp of India raised about $2.45 billion from an IPO filed in February 2022, the largest public float in the country so far.

* PAYTM

Paytm, a mobile payments and digital money transfer firm, filed for an IPO in July 2021 and raised $2.19 billion.

* COAL INDIA

State-run miner Coal India filed for an IPO in August 2010 and raised nearly $1.82 billion.

* GENERAL INSURANCE CORP OF INDIA

State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India filed in August 2017 for an IPO that raised $1.35 billion.

* SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES

The State Bank of India-backed credit card services provider raised $1.24 billion in a 2019 IPO.

* ZOMATO

Indian food delivery platform Zomato, which competes with IPO-bound Swiggy, filed for an IPO in April 2021 and raised $1.12 billion.

($1 = 83.5487 Indian rupees, as on June 14)

