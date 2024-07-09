BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trading on Tuesday, helped by car maker Maruti Suzuki's gains after multiple block deals at a premium to its closing price.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.18% at 24,365.25 points as of 9:24 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.22% to 80,140.96 points.

Maruti Suzuki jumped 4% to top the list of Nifty gainers.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged gains, with the auto index gaining about 0.8%. (Reporting by Manvi Pant and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)