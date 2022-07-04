India's Maruti Suzuki to phase out pure petrol-powered cars in 10 years - ET

The move comes as Maruti, India's biggest car manufacturer, looks to update its product offerings in line with green targets set by the Indian government, the report said. (https://bityl.co/D2vA)

"In the next decade, we will convert all vehicles. There will be no pure petrol vehicles. They will either be electrified, or driven by CNG or bio-fuels," CV Raman, Maruti's chief technology officer, told the newspaper.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Maruti, which discontinued production of diesel vehicles in April 2020, has also said it will not launch an all-electric vehicle before 2025.

