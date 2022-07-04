Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:44 2022-07-04 am EDT
8337.30 INR   -0.78%
India's Maruti Suzuki to phase out pure petrol-powered cars in 10 years - ET

07/04/2022 | 01:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will phase out vehicles that run completely on petrol in seven to ten years, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing a senior executive.

The move comes as Maruti, India's biggest car manufacturer, looks to update its product offerings in line with green targets set by the Indian government, the report said. (https://bityl.co/D2vA)

"In the next decade, we will convert all vehicles. There will be no pure petrol vehicles. They will either be electrified, or driven by CNG or bio-fuels," CV Raman, Maruti's chief technology officer, told the newspaper.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Maruti, which discontinued production of diesel vehicles in April 2020, has also said it will not launch an all-electric vehicle before 2025.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 877 B 11 112 M 11 112 M
Net income 2022 35 920 M 455 M 455 M
Net cash 2022 424 B 5 377 M 5 377 M
P/E ratio 2022 71,4x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 2 538 B 32 164 M 32 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD13.14%32 164
BYD COMPANY LIMITED17.78%132 742
STELLANTIS N.V.-29.76%38 193
FERRARI N.V.-27.39%34 366
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.37%29 979
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED18.37%23 245