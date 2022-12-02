Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  News
  Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:29 2022-12-02 am EST
8815.85 INR   -1.59%
05:31aMaruti Suzuki India Clocks Higher Production in November
MT
05:12aIndia's Maruti says chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production
RE
03:43aIndian carmaker Maruti Suzuki plans price hike in January
RE
India's Maruti says chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production

12/02/2022 | 05:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months.

The company's production in November, which also saw a "minor impact" due to the shortage, rose 5% year-on-year to 152,786 units, but was at the lowest level since June.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 161 B 14 257 M 14 257 M
Net income 2023 76 321 M 937 M 937 M
Net cash 2023 462 B 5 667 M 5 667 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,5x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 2 711 B 33 283 M 33 283 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 16 259
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8 974,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD20.62%33 283
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-27.42%93 172
STELLANTIS N.V.-10.66%49 349
FERRARI N.V.-11.88%40 619
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-26.42%24 635
KIA CORPORATION-16.55%20 888