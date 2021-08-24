Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
Indian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval

08/24/2021 | 12:16am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock indexes rose on Tuesday, driven by metals and technology stocks, with investor sentiment buoyed by a full U.S. approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

By 0349 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.22% at 16,532, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.16% at 55,644.94.

Metal stocks rebounded after four sessions of losses, with the Nifty Metal index up 1.61%, led by Steel Authority of India and Vedanta.

Among broader markets, Asian stocks rose on an extended bounce on Wall Street after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. [MKTS/GLOB]

Home loan company Aptus Value Housing Finance and chemicals-maker Chemplast Sanmar will make their market debuts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian government said on Monday it plans to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years in a program expected to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
