    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/11 07:14:09 am EDT
7565.40 INR   +0.10%
03:39aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : The All-New XL6. Bookings now open at NEXA
PU
01:35aMaruti Suzuki India Opens Booking for New Version of XL6 Multi Purpose Vehicle
MT
04/08Indian Indices Snap Losing Streak; Grasim Industries Jumps 5%
MT
Information to stock exchange: Fire incident at Rohtak R&D centre

04/11/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
April 11, 2022

Fire incident at Rohtak R&D centre

There was a fire incident today afternoon in the Company's Rohtak R&D centre in one of the buildings where a new lab expansion was being carried out by a third party project company. The fire was brought under control and the root cause is being examined along with the investigating authorities.

Unfortunately, two people working with a contract firm of the project company succumbed to the fire.

The Company deeply mourns this loss of life and stands with the families of the deceased in this moment of grief.

There have been no other injuries. This incident does not affect the production operations of the Company.

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
