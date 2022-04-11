Information to stock exchange: Fire incident at Rohtak R&D centre

April 11, 2022

Fire incident at Rohtak R&D centre

There was a fire incident today afternoon in the Company's Rohtak R&D centre in one of the buildings where a new lab expansion was being carried out by a third party project company. The fire was brought under control and the root cause is being examined along with the investigating authorities.

Unfortunately, two people working with a contract firm of the project company succumbed to the fire.

The Company deeply mourns this loss of life and stands with the families of the deceased in this moment of grief.

There have been no other injuries. This incident does not affect the production operations of the Company.