    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:35 am EDT
7717.80 INR   -2.16%
04/28Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up with Indian Bank for Financing Schemes for Customers
MT
04/27MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/26MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Q-3 Shareholding Report 2021-2022
PU
Maruti Suzuki Financial Results: Financial Year 2021-22

04/29/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Press Release

Maruti Suzuki Financial Results: Financial Year 2021-22

New Delhi, April 29, 2022: The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2022.

Production during the year was impacted by shortage of electronic components by an estimated 270,000 vehicles, mostly domestic models, because of which there were pending customer bookings of about 268,000 vehicles at the end of the year. In addition, the first quarter witnessed a disruption owing to the second Covid wave.

Highlights: Quarter 4 (January-March), FY 2021-22

The Company sold a total of 488,830 vehicles during the Quarter, lower by 0.7% compared to the same period previous year. In the Quarter, the sales in the domestic market stood at 420,376 units, a decline of 8% over that in Q4 FY21. The sales in the export market were at 68,454 units which is the highest ever in any Quarter.

During the Quarter, the Company registered Net Sales of INR 255,140 million, an increase of 11.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and precious metals witnessed an unprecedented increase during this year. The Company was forced to increase prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact. The Company continued to work on cost reduction efforts to minimize the impact on customers.

With this, the operating profit for the Quarter stood at INR 17,796 million, a growth of 42.4% over that of Q4FY21.

Net profit for the Quarter stood at INR 18,389 million, higher by 57.7% compared to the same period last year.

Highlights: Full Year (April-March), FY 2021-22

The Company sold a total of 1,652,653 vehicles during the year, up 13.4% over the previous year.

The sales in the domestic market stood at 1,414,277 units, an increase of 3.9% over FY 2020-21.

The Company recorded its highest ever exports of 238,376 units in FY 2021-22 compared to 96,139 units in FY 2020-21. This was also about 62% higher than the peak exports in any financial year so far.

During the period, the Company registered Net Sales of INR 837,981 million compared to INR 665,621 million in FY 2020-21.

Despite a 26% increase in Net Sales, the Net Profit for the period declined by 11% over previous year to INR 37,663 million.

Dividend

Though the profit in FY 2021-22 was lower, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of INR 60 per share (face value of INR 5 per share) compared to INR 45 per share in FY 2020-21. This is a special one-time gesture to thank shareholders for their patronage and support as the Company commemorates its 40th year since inception.

Issued by:

Corporate Communication, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, 1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: + 91 11 4678 1000

Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 11:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 877 B 11 438 M 11 438 M
Net income 2022 35 920 M 469 M 469 M
Net cash 2022 424 B 5 535 M 5 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,0x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 2 383 B 31 082 M 31 082 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
