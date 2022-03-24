Log in
Maruti Suzuki India : Board Appoints Mr Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO starting 1st April '22 Mr Kenichi Ayukawa to continue as Executive Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director till 30th Sep ‘22

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Press Release

Maruti Suzuki Board Appoints Mr Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO starting 1st April '22

Mr Kenichi Ayukawa to continue as Executive Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director till 30th Sep '22

New Delhi, 24 March 2022: The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in its meeting held today, appointed Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1st April 2022, consequent to the completion of the term of Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa on 31st March 2022. In order to facilitate smooth transition, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa will continue as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till 30th September, 2022, and will continue to provide guidance to the Company. These appointments are subject to shareholder approval.

Speaking on the transition, Mr. Ayukawa said "India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Mr Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future. I wish him a successful journey ahead."

Mr. Takeuchi shared "I thank the Board of Directors for placing this trust in me. Maruti Suzuki is a great organization with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavor that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, environment and society. We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-NirbharBharat and the economic growth of India."

Mr. Takeuchi joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986. With vast experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets, he has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021.

Mr. Ayukawa has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013.

Issued by:

Corporate Communication

Maruti Suzuki India Limited 1, Nelson Mandela Road

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000

Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in| Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:07:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
