Maruti Suzuki India : ENGIMACH 2021 2021-2022

Next Gen Technologies For A Greener Future
ENGIMACH 2021
Gandhinagar, Gujarat
India's Policy Objectives
International Commitments
Internal need for Energy & Environment
Consideration 1: Unique Context of India
Vehicle parc : 278 Mn
Unique Distribution: Segment share different from rest of the world
75%
15%
10%
Two- Wheelers
Cars
Others
Petrol consumption in India
2-Wheelers
62%
36%
2%
Diesel consumption in India
Public transport, Trucks
Non Transport
53%
13%
4%
30%
Source: ICAT/MoRTH
Unique Context of India
Two Wheeler
Three Wheeler
Small Passenger Vehicle
Big Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Bus (Intercity, Intracity)
Trucks
Consideration 2: Each vehicle segment will be served best by a different technology solution
Consideration 3: That technology solution will also change with time
Country
GDP Per Capita in
PPP terms ($)
Norway
67,978
USA
65,279
Netherlands
59,469
Germany
55,891
Japan
42,228
China
16,846
India
6,994
Source: World bank
Consideration 4: India needs to be much more cost - efficient than rest of the world
Passenger Vehicle Electrification in India
