    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/06 05:29:15 am
7042.85 INR   -2.30%
Maruti Suzuki India : ENGIMACH 2021 2021-2022

12/06/2021 | 05:42am EST
Next Gen Technologies For A Greener Future

ENGIMACH 2021

Gandhinagar, Gujarat

1

India's Policy Objectives

International Commitments

  1. By 2030, India will reduce carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45%
  2. India to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by the year 2070

Internal need for Energy & Environment

  1. Energy Security
  2. Oil Import reduction

Consideration 1: Unique Context of India

Vehicle parc : 278 Mn

Unique Distribution: Segment share different from rest of the world

75%

15%

10%

Two- Wheelers

Cars

Others

Petrol consumption in India

2-Wheelers

Cars

Others

62%

36%

2%

Diesel consumption in India

Public transport, Trucks

Cars

Others

Non Transport

53%

13%

4%

30%

Source: ICAT/MoRTH

Unique Context of India

Two Wheeler

Three Wheeler

Small Passenger Vehicle

Big Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Bus (Intercity, Intracity)

Trucks

Consideration 2: Each vehicle segment will be served best by a different technology solution

Consideration 3: That technology solution will also change with time

Country

GDP Per Capita in

PPP terms ($)

Norway

67,978

USA

65,279

Netherlands

59,469

Germany

55,891

Japan

42,228

China

16,846

India

6,994

Source: World bank

Consideration 4: India needs to be much more cost - efficient than rest of the world

Passenger Vehicle Electrification in India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 860 B 11 404 M 11 404 M
Net income 2022 40 327 M 535 M 535 M
Net cash 2022 432 B 5 730 M 5 730 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,7x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 2 178 B 28 938 M 28 871 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.76%28 938
BYD COMPANY LIMITED46.56%129 220
STELLANTIS N.V.7.39%55 676
FERRARI N.V.11.91%47 610
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.04%37 182
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-6.84%21 680