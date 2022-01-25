Log in
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/25 06:14:18 am
8602.6 INR   +6.83%
06:47aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Financial Results Q3 and 9M, FY 2021-22
PU
05:40aMaruti, Axis Bank help Indian shares break 5-day losing streak
RE
05:38aIndian Indices Rebound on Tuesday; Maruti Suzuki India Jumps 7%
MT
Maruti Suzuki India : Financial Results Q3 and 9M, FY 2021-22

01/25/2022 | 06:47am EST
Press Release

Maruti Suzuki Financial Results Q3 and 9M, FY 2021-22

New Delhi, January 25, 2022: The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the period Q3 (October-December) FY 2021-22.

Highlights: Q3 (October-December), FY 2021-22

The Company sold a total of 430,668 units during the Quarter, lower than 495,897 units in the same period, previous year. Production was constrained by a global shortage in the supply of electronic components because of which an estimated 90,000 units could not be produced. In the domestic market, the sales stood at 365,673 units in the Quarter, against 467,369 units in Q3 FY21. There was no lack of demand as the company had more than 240,000 pending customer orders at the end of the Quarter. Though still unpredictable, the electronics supply situation is improving gradually. The Company hopes to increase production in Q4, though it would not reach full capacity.

In the Quarter, the Company clocked its highest ever exports at 64,995 units as compared to 28,528 units in Q3 FY21. This was also 66% higher than the previous peak exports in any Q3.

During the Q3 FY 2021-22, the Company registered Net Sales of INR 221,876 million compared to that of INR 222,367 million in the same period previous year.

Despite cost reduction efforts, due to lower sales volume, high commodity prices and lower non-operating income on account of mark-to-market impact, the Net Profit in this Quarter was INR 10,113 million compared to INR 19,414 million in the same period previous year.

Highlights: 9M (April-December), FY 2021-22

The total vehicle sales during the nine month period (Apr-Dec'21) were at 1,163,823 units. This includes domestic market sales of 993,901 units and exports of 169,922 units. In the corresponding period previous year, the Company registered a sale of 965,626 units comprising 905,015 units in domestic market and 60,611 units in the export market.

During this period (9M FY 2021-22), the Company logged a Net Sales of INR 582,841 million compared to INR 436,035 million in the same period previous year.

In this period (9M FY 2021-22), the Company made a Net Profit of INR 19,274 million as against INR 30,636 million in the same period previous year.

Issued by:

Corporate Communications, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, 1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
