Maruti Suzuki India : General updates

Sub: Maruti Suzuki to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis
The Company has announced to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between 3rd August, 2022 and 1st September, 2022.
It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run. Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty Part, free of cost.
Parts for replacement are being arranged and Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles. Necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 15:18:04 UTC.