Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
9492.55 INR   +4.98%
11:19aMaruti Suzuki India : General updates
PU
10/28Maruti Suzuki India's Consolidated Profit Surges in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/28Indian Indices End Higher for Second Straight Day as Week Closes; Maruti Suzuki Jumps 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki India : General updates

10/29/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARUTI � SUZUKI

MSIL: COS: NSE&BSE: 2022/10_08

29th October, 2022

Vice President

General Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra- Kurla Complex

BSE Limited

Bandra (E)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Sub: Maruti Suzuki to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis

Dear Sirs,

The Company has announced to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between 3rd August, 2022 and 1st September, 2022.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run. Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty Part, free of cost.

Parts for replacement are being arranged and Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles. Necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Maruti Suzuki India Limited

SANJEEV

Digitally signed by

SANJEEV GROVER

GROVER

Date: 2022.10.29

16:31:57 +05'30'

Sanjeev Grover

Executive Vice President

& Company Secretary

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED

Head Office:

Gurgaon Plant:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

Maruli Suzuki India Lirniled,

1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj,

Old Palam Gurgaon Road,

New Delhi - 110070, India.

Gurgaon - 122015, Haryana, India. Tel:

Tel: 011-46781000, Fax: 011-46150275/46150276

0124-2346721, Fax: 0124-2341304

E-mail id: contact@maruti.co.in, www.marutisuzuki.com

Manesar Plant:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

Plot No.1, Phase - 3A, IMT Manesar,

Gurgaon - 122051, Haryana, India. Tel:

0124-4884000, Fax: 0124-4884199

CIN: L34103DL1981PLC011375

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 15:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
11:19aMaruti Suzuki India : General updates
PU
10/28Maruti Suzuki India's Consolidated Profit Surges in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/28Indian Indices End Higher for Second Straight Day as Week Closes; Maruti Suzuki Jumps 5..
MT
10/28India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit quadruples
RE
10/28Maruti Suzuki India : 2nd Quarter 2022-2023
PU
10/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as energy and automobile climb
RE
10/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; mixed global cues weigh
RE
10/25Indian Indices Settle in the Red; Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Stocks Lead Losers
MT
10/14Maruti Suzuki India : S-Presso now also available with S-CNG technology
PU
10/14Maruti Suzuki India Limited Announces the Launch of the S-CNG variant
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 199 B 14 557 M 14 557 M
Net income 2023 77 421 M 940 M 940 M
Net cash 2023 451 B 5 481 M 5 481 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,2x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 2 868 B 34 825 M 34 825 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 16 259
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9 492,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD27.82%34 825
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-37.85%82 968
STELLANTIS N.V.-18.71%43 339
FERRARI N.V.-23.25%36 194
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-31.94%22 274
KIA CORPORATION-19.46%18 623