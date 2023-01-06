Advanced search
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
06:22 2023-01-06 am EST
8383.05 INR   -0.92%
Maruti Suzuki India : Grand Vitara S-CNG now available at NEXA

01/06/2023 | 11:14pm EST
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG now available at NEXA
06 Jan 2023
  • Over 1 million S-CNG vehicles sold till date; saving approx. 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions
  • Grand Vitara S-CNG delivers an incredible fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg*
  • Available in Delta and Zeta variants
  • Maruti Suzuki now offers 14 models with factory-fitted S-CNG technology

New Delhi, 6th January 2023: Introduced as 'A new breed of SUVs', the Grand Vitara was launched to revolutionize the SUV space in India. Having received an overwhelming response from customers owing to its multi-product offering with Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Progressive Smart Hybrid, and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT models on offer; the Grand Vitara is now being introduced with S-CNG technology.

Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the Grand Vitara S-CNG develops a peak power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and max torque is rated at 121.5 Nm@4200rpm in CNG mode. Offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Grand Vitara S-CNG delivers an excellent fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg*.

Announcing the introduction of Grand Vitara S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said"Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models."


The Grand Vitara has revolutionary powertrain options, class-leading features, and offers an immersive driving experience. It is also the only premium CNG SUV to offer a 6-airbag variant for customers. The Grand Vitara will offer next-gen technologies such as SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.


Grand Vitara S-CNG Prices: (Ex Showroom in Rs.)


The Grand Vitara S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 30 723.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

MSIL S-CNG Technology

Tested at MSIL's world-class Research & Development facility, MSIL S-CNG vehicles deliver safety, performance, durability, and high fuel efficiency. The S-CNG vehicles come with dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection System to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and fuel efficiency. The S-CNG system offers enhanced safety with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and leakage in the entire CNG structure. Integrated Wire Harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and a Microswitch ensures the vehicle does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

Issued by:

PR & Communications,
Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
#1 Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Ph: 91-11-4678 1000
Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in | Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

*Fuel-efficiency as certified by test agency under Rule 115 of CMVR, 1989 (CMVR is an acronym for Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989)

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2023 04:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
