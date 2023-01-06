Maruti Suzuki India : Grand Vitara S-CNG now available at NEXA

New Delhi, 6th January 2023: Introduced as 'A new breed of SUVs', the Grand Vitara was launched to revolutionize the SUV space in India. Having received an overwhelming response from customers owing to its multi-product offering with Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Progressive Smart Hybrid, and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT models on offer; the Grand Vitara is now being introduced with S-CNG technology.

Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the Grand Vitara S-CNG develops a peak power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and max torque is rated at 121.5 Nm@4200rpm in CNG mode. Offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Grand Vitara S-CNG delivers an excellent fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg*.

Announcing the introduction of Grand Vitara S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said"Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models."

The Grand Vitara has revolutionary powertrain options, class-leading features, and offers an immersive driving experience. It is also the only premium CNG SUV to offer a 6-airbag variant for customers. The Grand Vitara will offer next-gen technologies such as SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.

Grand Vitara S-CNG Prices: (Ex Showroom in Rs.)

The Grand Vitara S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 30 723.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

MSIL S-CNG Technology

Tested at MSIL's world-class Research & Development facility, MSIL S-CNG vehicles deliver safety, performance, durability, and high fuel efficiency. The S-CNG vehicles come with dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection System to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and fuel efficiency. The S-CNG system offers enhanced safety with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and leakage in the entire CNG structure. Integrated Wire Harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and a Microswitch ensures the vehicle does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

*Fuel-efficiency as certified by test agency under Rule 115 of CMVR, 1989 (CMVR is an acronym for Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989)