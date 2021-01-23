Log in
Maruti Suzuki India : India's favourite- Maruti Suzuki Swift captures the pole position in 2020

01/23/2021 | 02:32am EST
New Delhi : India's favourite car, Maruti Suzuki Swift successfully reinforced its glorious legacy by becoming the best-selling car in calendar year 2020. Backed by Maruti Suzuki's values of trust and reliability, Swift has created a benchmark in the industry by being the preferred choice of Indian customers. With its dynamic features, global styling, solid stance and power-packed performance it has surpassed its own records.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, 'Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, brand Swift sold over 160,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future.'

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 07:31:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
