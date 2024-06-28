MEDIA RELEASE

India's favourite premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Swift drives past 3 million sales mark

New Delhi, 28 June 2024: India's favourite premium hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, has achieved the extraordinary milestone of 3 million sales in India. A driver's delight for four generations, the iconic car has established its own glorious legacy and consistently delivered an unmatched driving experience and outstanding performance. Designed for the youthful and spirited, Swift has ignited a passionate community of like-minded'Swifters' who share a love for driving. The launch of the Epic New Swift in May 2024 has created new benchmarks and propelled the revered Swift legacy to its 3 million sales milestone.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Swift has been more than just a car to the millions who have owned it - it has been a symbol of fun, freedom and exhilaration. With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edgetechnology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable 'Swift DNA' which continues to captivate customers. This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country."

Inspired by the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle, the Swift was ahead of its time when it was launched in 2005 with segment-first features such as climate control, airbags and anti-lock braking system (ABS). With its unparalleled driving experience, Swift continues to enjoy widespread popularity with its cult fan following and their love for driving. The brand has achieved over 6.5 million sales worldwide, with India being Swift's largest market.

Each new model of the Swift has continued to carry forward the core philosophy of the Swift brand, consistently pushing boundaries for the sporty premium hatchback. The Swift surpassed 1 million sales in 2013 within 8 years since its introduction, the 2 million sales mark was breached in 2018, and now the iconic sporty hatchback has driven past the 3 million sales mark.